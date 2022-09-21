Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian strengthens again and could be 'something that we haven't seen in our lifetime,' Tampa forecaster says
Hurricane Ian keeps getting stronger as it barrels toward Florida, prompting urgent evacuations and threatening dangerous storm surges in places not used to getting hit directly by a hurricane.
Boy, 9, Drowns While Taking A Shower: Police
The boy was rushed to hospital but was later pronounced dead.
‘Something We Haven’t Seen In Our Lifetime': Hurricane Ian Approaches U.S.
Tampa, Florida may receive its first direct hit from a hurricane since 1921, forecasters warn.
Expert Says Parents Need Enough Sleep for Mental Health
Researchers in the study published in the journal "Sleep Health" analyzed couples' sleep, physical activity, mental health, and life satisfaction. It was determined that enough sleep was linked with better mental health and life satisfaction for parents, says Futurity. The research observed positive mental changes in women, especially mothers. The...
Rainbow Fentanyl Drives New Warnings About Deadliest Drug in the United States
A new wave of concern has spread among parents across the United States over rainbow fentanyl, with the multi-colored pills, powders, and blocks, which look similar to candy or sidewalk chalk, being sold and used in several states. They potentially pose a threat to young people, with the emergence of...
