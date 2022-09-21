ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Miss Week 4 Opponent Preview: Tulsa Golden Hurricane Offense

By John Macon Gillespie
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 4 days ago

The Grove Report continues its look at the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, today focusing on their offensive playmakers.

After decimating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 42-0 on the road in Week 3, the No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels will head back home to welcome the Tulsa Golden Hurricane to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Week 4.

Tulsa is currently 2-1 with its only loss on the season coming in Week 1 versus the Wyoming Cowboys. The Golden Hurricane currently leads the nation in passing yards per game with 413 and should provide an interesting matchup for an Ole Miss defense that has only allowed 13 points through three games. Ole Miss will look to handle Tulsa in its final tune-up game before starting SEC play in Week 5.

Here's an overview of the Tulsa offense that will travel to Oxford on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CT, and the matchup will be televised on SEC Network.

Offensive Players to Watch

Passing: Davis Brin

Brin is the only player who attempted a pass for the Hurricane last season, throwing for over 3,000 yards, 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. One of his best games came against the Arkansas State Red Wolves where he threw for over 300 yards and three scores en route to Tulsa's first win of the 2021 season.

2022 stats: 76-for-119, 1206 yards, 11 touchdowns, one interception

Rushing: Steven Anderson

The Hurricane are known mostly for their passing game, but Anderson is their leading rusher on 35 attempts.

2022 stats: 130 yards on 35 carries, four touchdowns

Receiving: JuanCarlos Santana

Santana hauled in 51 receptions for 689 yards and three touchdowns in 2021. Statistically speaking, Santana was also the No. 2 receiver for Tulsa last season behind Josh Johnson, the only receiver to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards for the Golden Hurricane in 2021.

2022 stats: 326 yards on 14 receptions, four touchdowns.

