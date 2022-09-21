WATCH: Jake Bobo on Breakout Game, Quarter System at UCLA

The Duke transfer talked about the Bruins' depth at receiver and how he's adjusting to the academics in Westwood.

UCLA football receiver Jake Bobo spoke with the media following the Bruins' Wednesday morning practice session at the Wasserman Football Center. Bobo talked about his breakout performance Saturday against South Alabama, the depth the Bruins have in the receiver room, what he expects to see from the Colorado defensive backs, his introduction to Pac-12 play and how he is adjusting to the academics of the quarter system.

What went into your breakout game?

Uh, not sure, I just kind of got some opportunities when the team needed a little bit of a spark and I was a guy in that position and I think anybody in our receiver room could have made those plays--you know, I was thankful to make them in a game like that where I think we needed them but yeah, I mean, I don’t think a whole lot goes into it, just taking advantage of the opportunities that were given.

Were you doing a little more in the slot?

Yeah, I mean, that’s kind of been the plan all along, moving around a little bit; I didn’t necessarily need to in the first two games but that was a good team, so we knew we were going to have to throw some wrinkles in there and that was one of them.

Depth at receiver push you and make you better?

I think it does a couple of things—first of all, there are guys behind me that are talented and hungry and so if you’re not making plays in practice day in and day out and then on Saturdays, there are guys behind me that will kind of advantage of that, but at the same time we’re all close in that room, we’re all friends, we’re all pushing each other. The other thing too is it’s kind of reassuring, I know if I need a blow, I need a play or two off, I know Matt Sykes is my backup. If I tap my arm [?] he’ll come in and do what he needs to do to kind of put us in a position to be successful, so I think it’s good to know there’s really no dropoff.

What have you seen from Colorado DBs?

They’re good, man. Good secondary, you know, corners are young, but again, guys can run, they’re physical, they make plays in the run game, kind of defensively schematically they’ll throw some wrinkles at you, so we’ve got to be ready to go for sure.

Excited to play in a new conference after ACC, see what the Pac-12 is all about?

Yeah, I heard a lot about Boulder, I’ve heard it’s a good time, a tough place to play, for sure, so definitely looking forward to getting up there, no doubt.

Something different about playing a team that's more desperate and trying to get its first win like Colorado?

Yeah, no doubt. The first thing that jumps out is they have talent, I think just haven’t necessarily been able to put it together and then like you said, you throw in the fact that they’re 0-3 and their backs are against the wall and they’re going to come out swinging with everything they’ve got behind it, so we’ve got to be ready to go and ready to counter some of that energy and some of the desperation like you said they’re going to throw at us.

What do you think of the quarter system at UCLA?

It’s different. Class starts tomorrow, so I’m excited, the first day of school. But it’s definitely different than semesters, it’s something I have to get used to, but again, I mean, it's not that big of a deal.

What was it like to exclusively focus on football the past couple of weeks?

Yeah, yeah. That was cool, being able to be here the first three games and not have to go to class, so being able to throw in a couple of extra game-plan sessions, a couple of extra film sessions when you would be in class was helpful and now going forward we’re just going to have to find the time to fit those extras in, whether it’s in the evening or whenever.

Who are you rooming with?

Shea Pitts. Great dude. Taking me under his wing a little bit, showing me the ropes here in Westwood, so he’s been good.

