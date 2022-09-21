ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Fire Department receives $10 million grant to hire more firefighters, buy trucks

By Eduardo Castillo, Michael Stavola
The Wichita Eagle
 4 days ago

A $10.2 million federal grant will bring dozens more firefighters to Wichita.

The federal SAFER grant will add two fire engines and 42 firefighters to the department.

“We want not only the best service in the entire state when it comes to our firefighters, but we also need to give them the best equipment possible in order for them to do their jobs,” Mayor Brandon Whipple said during a news conference.

The announcement comes amid negotiations between the city and International Association of Fire Fighters Local 135 . Negotiations beganin May, business manager Stephanie Yeager said.

Earlier this month, the sides came to a tentative agreement and Yeager said both are finishing the remaining contract work, but that the city and the union both signed off on the pay increases.

Low wages and stress from staffing shortages have led to more firefighters leaving Wichita than in the past, union president Ted Bush told The Eagle during a June protest outside of City Hall. The union represents more than 400 employees, or more than 90% of the department, Bush said.

But the news of the grant, coupled with the wage increases, will help ease the burden and retain and recruit people, Yeager said. Details, such as injury leave, are still being negotiated.

The city recently received the results of a department study, which showed that Wichita should have 81 more firefighters, she said.

“Forty-two firefighters when you are 81 down is a huge deal,” she said.

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas.

