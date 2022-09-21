Read full article on original website
WVNews
Samantha Leigh Jones
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 32-year-old Bridgeport woman has been charged with felony ch…
WVNews
Sister Norma Pimentel to visit All Saints Bridgeport in February
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — All Saints Bridgeport is now scheduled to host Sister Norma Pimentel in February. While the visit was originally scheduled for October, it has been rescheduled for Feb. 18 and 19 due to unforeseen circumstances.
WVNews
Police: Bridgeport, West Virginia, woman drove under influence with 3 juveniles in vehicle
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 32-year-old Bridgeport woman has been charged with felony child neglect, accused of driving under the influence with three juveniles in her vehicle. Samantha Leigh Jones, booked into jail early Saturday morning on the charge of child neglect creating substantial risk of death or...
WVNews
Dennis Ray Starkey
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Dennis Ray Starkey, age 73, of Nutter Fort, WV, died Saturday, September 24, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV. He was born April 25, 1949, in Buckhannon, WV, a son of the late Garland and Eloise V. Tharp Starkey.
WVNews
Betty Jane Shinn Gallo
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Betty Jane Shinn Gallo, age 79, of Jane Lew, peacefully passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at United Hospital Center. She was born on January 29, 1943 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late William E. Shinn and Charlotte Ann Shinn.
WVNews
WVU Medicine UHC Pro-Am Golf Tournament raises $150,000 for Bridgeport (West Virginia) nursing program
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — WVU Medicine held the fourth annual United Hospital Center Pro-Am Tournament at Pete Dye Golf Course Monday to benefit the WVU School of Nursing program on UHC's campus. "This year benefits our skills lab for our new nursing school at United Hospital Center. Most...
WVNews
Marvis 'Butch' Dean Nichols Kesling
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Marvis “Butch” Dean Nichols Kesling, 88, of Anmoore, formerly of Clarksburg, passed away on September 24, 2022 at United Hospital Center with family by her side. She was born May 11, 1934 in South Hill, VA daughter of the late Louis Branford...
WVNews
West Virginia University children's hospital set to open
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A new children’s hospital at West Virginia University is set to open in a matter of days. Officials held a ribbon cutting Saturday in Morgantown for the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.
WVNews
Linda Kay Probst
WESTON- Linda Kay Probst, 68, of Weston, WV, passed away on December 16, 2021, after an extended illness. Linda was born in Weston, West Virginia, on February 2, 1953. She graduated from Lewis County High School with the class of 1971 and married Russell “Buck” Probst on October 4, 1975, in the Episcopal Church where they were both members.
WVNews
Rapes, fondling, robberies, aggravated assault & vehicle theft all up at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University reported increases in rapes, fondling, robbery, aggravated assault and motor vehicle theft on its Morgantown campus in 2021 vs. 2020, according to its latest Clery Act report. There was one homicide in 2020, vs. none in 2021 or 2019.
WVNews
Beverly Jean Williams Massey
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Beverly Jean Williams Massey gained her wings and eternal peace, with no pain or suffering on September 24, 2022. She passed at home in Bridgeport, WV during her sleep and can now spend eternity with her lord and savior, and her family that passed before her.
WVNews
Royalty Banquet kicks off 80th Preston County Buckwheat Festival
KINGWOOD — The 80th Annual Preston County Buckwheat Festival kicked off Sunday with the annual Royalty Banquet, sponsored by the Xi Tau Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. The invitation only event is the first time the court appear in their official festival finery, and provides a chance to say thank you before the busy week ahead.
WVNews
Marion County (West Virginia) CVB wins marketing, social media awards at 2022 Governor's Conference
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Earlier this month, the Marion County Convention and Visitors Bureau won two awards at the 2022 Governor's Conference in Huntington, showcasing both the center's marketing campaigns and social media presence. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 conference was moved online, leading officials to...
WVNews
Burnside, Berryman run to Athlete of Week awards
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — South Harrison’s Noah Burnside ran all over Gilmer County, racking up five touchdowns and 185 yards on 14 carries in a 41-6 victory. Liberty’s Destiny Berryman broke new ground, meanwhile, winning the first race at South Harrison’s new cross country course in a time of 21:03.02 as the Mountaineers prepare to qualify for the state meet for the third year in a row.
WVNews
Community invited to participate in Glenville State Homecoming parade
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Local community groups, classic car owners, businesses, marching bands and others are invited to participate in the 2022 Glenville State University Homecoming parade. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Oct. 15 in downtown Glenville.
WVNews
Fairmont Senior punches ticket to state golf tournament; WVU men face another ranked foe
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears claimed second place in the Class AA Region I tournament at Green Hills on Monday, posting a team score of 257, to qualify for the state tournament. Logan Huffman led the Polar Bears with an 81, just one stroke...
WVNews
Aircraft Structures Technician Training course scheduled by Pierpont
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Pierpont's Center for Workforce Education is hosting another Aircraft Structures Technician Training that prepares individuals in aircraft basics and structure technology, based on FAA industry standards. The course includes hands-on exercises and shop skills development in assembly tools, teardown, aircraft rupture identification, repair, and...
WVNews
West Virginia University's game at Texas will kick off at 7:30 p.m.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — After West Virginia's 33-10 win at Virginia Tech and Texas' loss to Texas Tech, the Big 12 Conference has slotted the WVU at Texas game on Oct. 1 for 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised on FS1.
WVNews
Huggins, Mountaineers gear up for basketball season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Don’t look now but college basketball is upon us. While teams have been able to hold condensed workout sessions for over a month now, the Mountaineer men’s team held its first full-scale practice Monday afternoon.
WVNews
WVU women's basketball schedule unveiled
West Virginia's women's basketball program has completed its schedule for the 2022-23 season with the announcement of its Big 12 slate, joining its previous unveiling of its non-conference games. The Mountaineers begin this year’s conference slate on Saturday, Dec. 31, as they play host to Oklahoma for a New Year’s...
