Clarksburg, WV

WVNews

Dennis Ray Starkey

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Dennis Ray Starkey, age 73, of Nutter Fort, WV, died Saturday, September 24, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV. He was born April 25, 1949, in Buckhannon, WV, a son of the late Garland and Eloise V. Tharp Starkey.
NUTTER FORT, WV
Obituaries
WVNews

Betty Jane Shinn Gallo

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Betty Jane Shinn Gallo, age 79, of Jane Lew, peacefully passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at United Hospital Center. She was born on January 29, 1943 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late William E. Shinn and Charlotte Ann Shinn.
JANE LEW, WV
WVNews

Marvis 'Butch' Dean Nichols Kesling

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Marvis “Butch” Dean Nichols Kesling, 88, of Anmoore, formerly of Clarksburg, passed away on September 24, 2022 at United Hospital Center with family by her side. She was born May 11, 1934 in South Hill, VA daughter of the late Louis Branford...
CLARKSBURG, WV
#Wv News
WVNews

Linda Kay Probst

WESTON- Linda Kay Probst, 68, of Weston, WV, passed away on December 16, 2021, after an extended illness. Linda was born in Weston, West Virginia, on February 2, 1953. She graduated from Lewis County High School with the class of 1971 and married Russell “Buck” Probst on October 4, 1975, in the Episcopal Church where they were both members.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Beverly Jean Williams Massey

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Beverly Jean Williams Massey gained her wings and eternal peace, with no pain or suffering on September 24, 2022. She passed at home in Bridgeport, WV during her sleep and can now spend eternity with her lord and savior, and her family that passed before her.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Royalty Banquet kicks off 80th Preston County Buckwheat Festival

KINGWOOD — The 80th Annual Preston County Buckwheat Festival kicked off Sunday with the annual Royalty Banquet, sponsored by the Xi Tau Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. The invitation only event is the first time the court appear in their official festival finery, and provides a chance to say thank you before the busy week ahead.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Obituaries
WVNews

Burnside, Berryman run to Athlete of Week awards

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — South Harrison’s Noah Burnside ran all over Gilmer County, racking up five touchdowns and 185 yards on 14 carries in a 41-6 victory. Liberty’s Destiny Berryman broke new ground, meanwhile, winning the first race at South Harrison’s new cross country course in a time of 21:03.02 as the Mountaineers prepare to qualify for the state meet for the third year in a row.
GILMER COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Aircraft Structures Technician Training course scheduled by Pierpont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Pierpont's Center for Workforce Education is hosting another Aircraft Structures Technician Training that prepares individuals in aircraft basics and structure technology, based on FAA industry standards. The course includes hands-on exercises and shop skills development in assembly tools, teardown, aircraft rupture identification, repair, and...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Huggins, Mountaineers gear up for basketball season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Don’t look now but college basketball is upon us. While teams have been able to hold condensed workout sessions for over a month now, the Mountaineer men’s team held its first full-scale practice Monday afternoon.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU women's basketball schedule unveiled

West Virginia's women's basketball program has completed its schedule for the 2022-23 season with the announcement of its Big 12 slate, joining its previous unveiling of its non-conference games. The Mountaineers begin this year’s conference slate on Saturday, Dec. 31, as they play host to Oklahoma for a New Year’s...
MORGANTOWN, WV

