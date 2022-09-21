ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man sets himself on fire outside Japanese PM's office in protest over state funeral for assassinated Shinzo Abe

By Akhtar Makoii For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A man in his 70s set himself on fire in Tokyo early Wednesday after expressing opposition to a state funeral for assassinated ex-premier Shinzo Abe.

The government said an individual with burns had been found near the Japanese prime minister's office.

'We are aware that a man with burns was found by a police officer at 7:00 am (2200 GMT) this morning at an intersection below the cabinet office,' top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43unVA_0i52kELS00
A man in his 70s set himself on fire in Tokyo early Wednesday after expressing opposition to a state funeral for assassinated ex-premier Shinzo Abe 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=163vM0_0i52kELS00
The government said an individual with burns had been found near the Japanese prime minister's office
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PCedY_0i52kELS00
Local media said the man was taken to hospital and was conscious. TV Asahi said he told police he was opposed to the planned ceremony for Abe

'But details are currently being examined by police,' he added, declining to answer further questions on the incident.

A Tokyo Fire Department official confirmed a man set himself afire on the street in Tokyo's Kasumigaseki government district and that he was alive when he was taken to a hospital by ambulance, but declined to give further details, including the man's identity, motive or condition, citing the sensitivity of what was a police matter.

Local media said the man was taken to hospital and was conscious.

TV Asahi said he told police he was opposed to the planned ceremony for Abe.

According to the television station, a police officer who tried to extinguish the fire was injured in the process.

Jiji news agency said handwritten notes found near the man said he was 'staunchly opposed' to the state funeral.

The man is believed to be in his 70s and told police he had doused himself in oil.'

By mid-morning, the only sign of the incident was a scorched patch of grass and bush, with police and media nearby.

Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, was shot dead on July 8 while campaigning, and a publicly funded state funeral honouring him will be held on September 27.

A family funeral for Abe was held at a Buddhist temple in July. The state funeral is scheduled for next Tuesday at the Budokan martial arts arena in Tokyo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z5eaB_0i52kELS00
According to the television station, a police officer who tried to extinguish the fire was injured in the process.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48W7zE_0i52kELS00
By mid-morning, the only sign of the incident was a scorched patch of grass and bush, with police and media nearby
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EDFS7_0i52kELS00
Jiji news agency said handwritten notes found near the man said he was 'staunchly opposed' to the state funeral

State funerals are rare in Japan, and the decision has been controversial.

Recent polls show more than half of the public is opposed to the idea.

The suspected immolation underscores a growing wave of protests against the funeral for Abe, who was one of the most divisive leaders in postwar Japanese politics because of his revisionist view of wartime history, security policies and his high-handed approach and cronyism, which were often criticized as autocratic.

More protests are expected in coming days, including the day of the funeral next week.

Abe was Japan's best-known politician and remained a prominent public figure after resigning for health reasons in 2020.

He was campaigning for ruling-party candidates in upper-house elections in the Nara region when he was shot by a man who allegedly believed the former leader had ties to the Unification Church.

The incident also is an embarrassment for Japanese police, who have stepped up security for an event expected to be attended by about 6,000 people, including U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and other dignitaries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36SLUQ_0i52kELS00
One of people holds a banner said in Japanese 'No to State Funeral, Don't mess around ' to protest outside Diet against the state paying for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's funeral, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Tokyo. More protests are expected in coming days, including the day of the funeral next week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K6uTe_0i52kELS00
People protesting against the state funeral for former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe in front of parliament buildings in Tokyo, Japan, 31 August 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bohs1_0i52kELS00
Abe's state funeral will be held at Tokyo's Budokan, a large venue for concerts and sporting events. World leaders, including US Vice President Kamala Harris and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, are among those expected to attend

The assassination prompted shock and international condemnation, but sitting Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's authorisation of a state funeral has proved contentious.

Abe was far from universally popular, and many opposed his hawkish nationalist views or were angered by persistent allegations of cronyism.

The ceremony for Abe is expected to cost at least 1.7 billion yen (£10.5 million)

Kishida, who is currently in New York to address the UN General Assembly, has defended the plan, insisting Abe's record-breaking tenure and international standing mean he merits the ceremony.

The prime minister's approval ratings have taken a hit over the decision, as well as a controversy over ties between politicians and the Unification Church.

The church, whose members are sometimes colloquially called the 'Moonies' after Korean founder Sun Myung Moon, has been accused of pressuring believers to make sometimes ruinous donations - accusations it denies.

Tetsuya Yamagami, the man accused of shooting Abe, reportedly resented the church over his mother's membership and hefty donations that left his family bankrupt.

While Abe was not a member of the church, he addressed affiliated groups, and his death caused renewed scrutiny of the sect and its political connections.

An investigation by Kishida's ruling Liberal Democratic Party found that around half its lawmakers had ties to the sect.

He has pledged that the party will cut all links to the church, which has denied any wrongdoing.

Abe's state funeral will be held at Tokyo's Budokan, a large venue for concerts and sporting events.

World leaders, including US Vice President Kamala Harris and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, are among those expected to attend.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Far right demonstrators demand British government overturns its immigration policy as Met police make arrest and keep them apart from 'anti-fascist' counter-demo

The Metropolitan Police have arrested one man and are seeking to keep apart rival demonstrations of far-right protesters and anti-fascists in Westminster. Pro-Putin and Tommy Robinson-aligned group 'Patriots for Britain' held an anti-immigration march at Parliament Square from midday. Anti-fascists (known as 'Antifa'), meanwhile, gathered at nearby Marsham Street to...
IMMIGRATION
ohmymag.co.uk

Kim Jong-un makes bizarre demand of North Korean citizens

Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has ordered all citizens to produce 100 kg (220 lbs) of human poo per day and deliver it to their local government officials. This is the most recent measure of the dictatorship to counter a trailing economy and a starving population. According to The...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Iranian women film themselves hacking off their hair and burning their hijabs while ten protesters die amid growing rage over death of Mahsa Amini, 22, during 'morality police' arrest

More Iranian women are defiantly filming themselves cutting off their hair and burning their hijabs in solidarity with Mahsa Amini who was killed last week for wearing 'unsuitable attire'. State-mandated headscarves have been removed by women in the streets and others shared videos of them defying the draconian dress codes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Shinzo Abe
Person
Anthony Albanese
Person
Fumio Kishida
Daily Mail

Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president

Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Russian reservists will 'suffer horribly' in Ukraine after Vladimir Putin's mobilisation order, warns Armed Forces minister James Heappey - while Boris Johnson tells Russian President his countrymen 'have no desire to be sacrificed on the altar of his ego'

Russian reservists were today warned they will 'suffer horribly' in Ukraine following Vladimir Putin's mobilisation order. After being forced onto the back foot by recent Ukrainian advances, the Russian President has called up thousands of extra troops to join his faltering invasion effort. Speaking in the House of Commons this...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Assassination#United Nations#Japanese#Tokyo Fire Department#Asahi
Daily Mail

Furious locals speak out over 'anti-racist' street signs erected across neighbourhoods where nearly 70 per cent of residents have a foreign background: 'What called for that?'

The placing of a 'woke' anti-racism street signs near a Sydney war memorial has been called 'disrespectful', treacherous' and 'un-Australian' by outraged locals. Cumberland Council in western Sydney has put up 50 bright red 'street signs' that say '#racismNOTwelcome' as part of a citywide social media campaign to promote inclusion.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Personal data of luxury organic farm shop's A-list clients including Jeremy Clarkson, Duchess of York, and Sir David Attenborough is leaked after Russia's ransomware attack on Britain

The personal details of the Duchess of York, Jeremy Clarkson and Sir David Attenborough have been leaked by Russian criminals who hacked into the database of luxury food firm Daylesford, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. The King’s cousin Lady Sarah Chatto, Tim Henman and snooker star Ronnie O’Sullivan are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

From risking death to rape and kidnap: How Aussie women put it all on the frontline to be war correspondents, including Daily Mail Australia's CANDACE SUTTON - who recalls the horror of covering the Rwandan genocide

They've risked kidnap, rape, disease, injury and death all with the burning ambition of becoming international war correspondents, which until relatively recently was rare for women. It might have been a woman, the London Telegraph's Claire Hollingworth, who broke the start of World War II back in 1939 with the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

615K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy