Annual Crop Hunger Walk takes place in downtown New Bern
NEW BERN, Craven County — Union Point Park was packed with walkers who were there to help fight against hunger. Churches, schools, and anyone who wanted to show their support gathered at the park. The Crop Hunger Walk is an annual event hosted by the Faith Connection to promote...
Carteret County Sheriff's Office looking for missing teen
NEWPORT, Carteret County — The Carteret County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teen. Yosmery Gabriel Lopez, 15, was last seen at her home in Newport. Lopez is described as 4'6" tall, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater,...
ENC television legend Elinor Hawkins celebrates 95th birthday
NEW BERN, Craven County — An Eastern North Carolina television legend celebrated her 95th birthday. Elinor Hawkins spent more than 50 years reading to kids on Saturday mornings on News Channel 12's Telestory Time. Hawkins devoted her life to advocating for literacy in not just our area, but across...
