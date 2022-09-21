ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona Lake, IN

Times-Union Newspaper

Kosciusko County Council Member Receives Statewide Award

INDIANAPOLIS — The Association of Indiana Counties (AIC) announced that Kosciusko County Council member Sue Ann Mitchell received the 2022 Outstanding County Council Member Award. The award recognized her contributions made to county government throughout her years of public service, according to a news release from AIC. Mitchell is...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Grace College Outdoors Club To Hold Night Bike Ride

WINONA LAKE – The Grace College Outdoors Club will hold a nocturnal bike ride around Warsaw and Winona Lake on Saturday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The event is for all ages and open to the public. All donations from the event will be given to a community member or family in need.
WINONA LAKE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Public Occurrences 09.24.22

The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 4:32 p.m. Thursday - Jeffrey H. Mellott, 51, of 1109 Country Club Road, Warsaw, arrested for domestic battery with moderate bodily injury. Bond: $6,000. • 8:50 p.m. Thursday - Raymond Joseph Connolly, 55, Tuckahoe, N.Y., arrested...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Whitko FFA Named State Champions

WOLCOTT - Whitko FFA competed in the Indiana FFA/4-H State Meats Judging Contest on Sept. 17 at Tri-County High School in Wolcott. After several rounds of identifying different meat cuts, placing meat classes, taking an industry quiz and other activities, the Whitko teams were named state champions in both the FFA and 4-H divisions, according to a news release from Whitko Community School Corporation.
SOUTH WHITLEY, IN
Winona Lake, IN
Indiana Government
Winona Lake, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Deliah Calhoun

Deliah Calhoun, of South Whitley, passed away surrounded by family at 1:44 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at her home at the age of 90. She was born on April 7, 1932, in Prestonsburg, Ky. Deliah was one of 14 children born to Leander Rose and Nora Campbell Rose. On June 2, 1951, she married the love of her life, Dewey Calhoun. They experienced the joy of becoming parents to six wonderful sons, and celebrated many times over as their family expanded with grandchildren. Deliah and Dewey were blessed with 60 years of marriage before he passed away Aug. 28, 2011.
SOUTH WHITLEY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Marie J. Holmgrain

Marie J. Holmgrain, 89, of Warsaw, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor. Marie was born in Chadron, Neb., on Nov. 29, 1932, the daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy Bacon Blundell. Moving to Warsaw in 1972, she was a homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother who was devoted to family and friends and her community, volunteering through Kosciusko County Literacy and the Kosciusko Community Hospital Auxiliary. She was a member at First United Methodist Church, the P.O.E. and Zerelda Reading Club and enjoyed sewing and gardening as well as being a voracious reader.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Jearlean Hutchens

Jearlean Hutchens, age 76, of Pierceton, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at 12:02 p.m. in Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. Jearlean was born on Dec. 20, 1945, in Prestonsburg, Ky., the daughter of Henry and Roxie Slone Shepherd. She was united in marriage to Hugh Hutchens in Wooster on Sept. 12, 1987, who preceded her March 14, 2021.
PIERCETON, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Rosaline Louise ‘Rosie’ Ulrey

NORTH MANCHESTER – Rosaline Louise “Rosie” Ulrey, 99, North Manchester, died Sept. 21, 2022, at her home. Rosie was born Jan. 27, 1923, in Walton, to Verlie Burdette and Edna Rosette Umbarger Howard. Rosie married Wallace “Wally” Ulrey on Nov. 2, 1941. Family and friends...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Tigers Have Takeaways From Loss Despite Giveaways

WARSAW – The Mishawaka Cavemen left Fisher Field last night with their first Northern Lakes Conference (NLC) win in their third fray against the Warsaw Tigers, 43-19, since joining the league in 2020. The difference in total offensive yardage between the two squads wasn’t significant. Mishawaka outgained Warsaw 293-240,...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Calif. Man Convicted For Kidnapping, Rape In 1999 Case

After a three-day jury trial, Rodriguez Samandes Todd, 53, of La Mesa, Calif., was convicted Sept. 15 in Kosciusko Superior Court I for kidnapping and raping a Logansport woman in Warsaw on Nov. 23, 1999. According to a news release Thursday from the Office of the Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney,...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Local High School Sports Recaps For 9/22

Both Warsaw and Wawasee competed at the NLC Tennis Championships at NorthWood Wednesday and Thursday. Both schools were able to send players into the semifinal round. Wawasee’s No. 1 singles player Joey Harper won his opening match 6-1, 6-3 before falling in the semifinals. Warsaw’s No. 2 and No. 2 singles players Ted Grandon and Keller Bailey also made the semifinals before dropping their matches to opponents from Northridge.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Triton Defeats Pioneer For First Time Ever In 35-12 Win

The Triton Trojan faithful were treated to a sight that had never been seen in school history at Trojan Field Friday night, as Triton defeated Pioneer 35-12 for the team’s first ever victory over the Panthers. The game was a defensive battle in the first half before the ground-and-pound offense of the Trojans eventually wore the visitors out.
BOURBON, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Wawasee Can’t Catch Northridge Once Raiders Start Rolling

MIDDLEBURY — Wawasee had the opportunity for the first offensive series Friday, Sept. 23 in Northern Lakes Conference football at Interra Field. The Warriors took the opening kickoff and marched all the way deep into Northridge territory before settling for a 32-yard field goal by senior Tim Block and a 3-0 lead 11:54 of the first quarter.
MIDDLEBURY, IN

