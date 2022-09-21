Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Kosciusko County Council Member Receives Statewide Award
INDIANAPOLIS — The Association of Indiana Counties (AIC) announced that Kosciusko County Council member Sue Ann Mitchell received the 2022 Outstanding County Council Member Award. The award recognized her contributions made to county government throughout her years of public service, according to a news release from AIC. Mitchell is...
Times-Union Newspaper
Grace College Outdoors Club To Hold Night Bike Ride
WINONA LAKE – The Grace College Outdoors Club will hold a nocturnal bike ride around Warsaw and Winona Lake on Saturday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The event is for all ages and open to the public. All donations from the event will be given to a community member or family in need.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 09.24.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 4:32 p.m. Thursday - Jeffrey H. Mellott, 51, of 1109 Country Club Road, Warsaw, arrested for domestic battery with moderate bodily injury. Bond: $6,000. • 8:50 p.m. Thursday - Raymond Joseph Connolly, 55, Tuckahoe, N.Y., arrested...
Times-Union Newspaper
Whitko FFA Named State Champions
WOLCOTT - Whitko FFA competed in the Indiana FFA/4-H State Meats Judging Contest on Sept. 17 at Tri-County High School in Wolcott. After several rounds of identifying different meat cuts, placing meat classes, taking an industry quiz and other activities, the Whitko teams were named state champions in both the FFA and 4-H divisions, according to a news release from Whitko Community School Corporation.
Times-Union Newspaper
Deliah Calhoun
Deliah Calhoun, of South Whitley, passed away surrounded by family at 1:44 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at her home at the age of 90. She was born on April 7, 1932, in Prestonsburg, Ky. Deliah was one of 14 children born to Leander Rose and Nora Campbell Rose. On June 2, 1951, she married the love of her life, Dewey Calhoun. They experienced the joy of becoming parents to six wonderful sons, and celebrated many times over as their family expanded with grandchildren. Deliah and Dewey were blessed with 60 years of marriage before he passed away Aug. 28, 2011.
Times-Union Newspaper
Marie J. Holmgrain
Marie J. Holmgrain, 89, of Warsaw, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor. Marie was born in Chadron, Neb., on Nov. 29, 1932, the daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy Bacon Blundell. Moving to Warsaw in 1972, she was a homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother who was devoted to family and friends and her community, volunteering through Kosciusko County Literacy and the Kosciusko Community Hospital Auxiliary. She was a member at First United Methodist Church, the P.O.E. and Zerelda Reading Club and enjoyed sewing and gardening as well as being a voracious reader.
Times-Union Newspaper
Jearlean Hutchens
Jearlean Hutchens, age 76, of Pierceton, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at 12:02 p.m. in Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. Jearlean was born on Dec. 20, 1945, in Prestonsburg, Ky., the daughter of Henry and Roxie Slone Shepherd. She was united in marriage to Hugh Hutchens in Wooster on Sept. 12, 1987, who preceded her March 14, 2021.
Times-Union Newspaper
Rosaline Louise ‘Rosie’ Ulrey
NORTH MANCHESTER – Rosaline Louise “Rosie” Ulrey, 99, North Manchester, died Sept. 21, 2022, at her home. Rosie was born Jan. 27, 1923, in Walton, to Verlie Burdette and Edna Rosette Umbarger Howard. Rosie married Wallace “Wally” Ulrey on Nov. 2, 1941. Family and friends...
Times-Union Newspaper
Tigers Have Takeaways From Loss Despite Giveaways
WARSAW – The Mishawaka Cavemen left Fisher Field last night with their first Northern Lakes Conference (NLC) win in their third fray against the Warsaw Tigers, 43-19, since joining the league in 2020. The difference in total offensive yardage between the two squads wasn’t significant. Mishawaka outgained Warsaw 293-240,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Calif. Man Convicted For Kidnapping, Rape In 1999 Case
After a three-day jury trial, Rodriguez Samandes Todd, 53, of La Mesa, Calif., was convicted Sept. 15 in Kosciusko Superior Court I for kidnapping and raping a Logansport woman in Warsaw on Nov. 23, 1999. According to a news release Thursday from the Office of the Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Local High School Sports Recaps For 9/22
Both Warsaw and Wawasee competed at the NLC Tennis Championships at NorthWood Wednesday and Thursday. Both schools were able to send players into the semifinal round. Wawasee’s No. 1 singles player Joey Harper won his opening match 6-1, 6-3 before falling in the semifinals. Warsaw’s No. 2 and No. 2 singles players Ted Grandon and Keller Bailey also made the semifinals before dropping their matches to opponents from Northridge.
Times-Union Newspaper
Triton Defeats Pioneer For First Time Ever In 35-12 Win
The Triton Trojan faithful were treated to a sight that had never been seen in school history at Trojan Field Friday night, as Triton defeated Pioneer 35-12 for the team’s first ever victory over the Panthers. The game was a defensive battle in the first half before the ground-and-pound offense of the Trojans eventually wore the visitors out.
Times-Union Newspaper
Wawasee Can’t Catch Northridge Once Raiders Start Rolling
MIDDLEBURY — Wawasee had the opportunity for the first offensive series Friday, Sept. 23 in Northern Lakes Conference football at Interra Field. The Warriors took the opening kickoff and marched all the way deep into Northridge territory before settling for a 32-yard field goal by senior Tim Block and a 3-0 lead 11:54 of the first quarter.
