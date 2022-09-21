ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with More than 1,000 Lethal Doses of Fentanyl, Heroin, and 14 Weapons

Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with More than 1,000 Lethal Doses of Fentanyl, Heroin, and 14 Weapons. Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported on September 22, 2022, that using state funding recently appropriated by Senator Mack “Bodi” White, District 6, to combat Fentanyl-trafficking in the parish, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Narcotics agents and participating partners conducted an investigation into the drug-trafficking activities of Damond Williams and Kadarrine Williams. Multiple arrests were made as a result of the investigation, as well as the recovery of roughly $45,000 in Fentanyl and Heroin and 14 weapons.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Health
County
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Health
City
Baton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com

Authorities bust Livingston woman for posing as deputy, trying to get her friend out of jail

BATON ROUGE - Authorities busted a woman after she allegedly posed as a deputy to try and get her friend out of jail. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Nicole Stevens, 33, was being held in East Baton Rouge on drug charges out of Livingston. During regular visits to the jail, Stevens and her friend, 39-year-old Sarah Clark, allegedly came up with a scheme to get her out.
LIVINGSTON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in September 23 Homicide Investigation

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in September 23 Homicide Investigation. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reported on September 24, 2022, that on September 23 at around 11:56 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting on Neptune Drive in Darrow, Louisiana. When deputies arrived, they discovered a deceased male subject with several gunshot wounds in the driver’s side of a vehicle. Brenden Washington, 22, was identified as the victim.
DARROW, LA
L'Observateur

Former CEO of Health Clinic Convicted of Louisiana Medicaid Fraud

A federal jury convicted a former CEO of a health clinic for defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program over several years. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Victor Clark Kirk, 73, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was the CEO of St. Gabriel Health Clinic Inc. (St. Gabriel), a Louisiana nonprofit corporation that provided health care services to Medicaid recipients and others. St. Gabriel was a federally qualified health center (FQHC) that contracted with the Iberville Parish School Board to provide medical services within the school district. As a FQHC, St. Gabriel could provide primary care services to students as well as services related to the diagnosis and treatment of mental illnesses – provided that such services were medically necessary – among other requirements.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Local organization hosts all inclusive playdate for children in the Capital Region

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Magnolia Rose Foundation has a goal of normalizing autism in children, one play date at a time. “I think sometimes people put limits on kids with special needs but they’re children so they want to have fun and they want to play as well. They want to be involved just as much as any other child would, they just have different exceptionalities,” said Miranda Georgetown Riley, founder of The Magnolia Rose Foundation.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NewsBreak
Health
WAFB

Two juveniles, one adult injured in two separate shootings in BR overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after two juveniles and one adult were injured in two separate shootings overnight in Baton Rouge. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed authorities responded to the 4800 block of Shelley Street, near Evangeline Street, around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 regarding a reported shooting.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Suspected Louisiana Fentanyl Trafficker Arrested while in Possession of a Reported $20,000+ in Drugs

Suspected Louisiana Fentanyl Trafficker Arrested while in Possession of a Reported $20,000+ in Drugs. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that over the past month, Narcotics investigators investigated suspected Baton Rouge area fentanyl trafficker Rashee Scruggs. Agents were able to conduct three controlled purchases of fentanyl from Scruggs. On September 19, 2022, EBRSO Narcotics Agents, along with Intelligence and K-9, executed a search warrant at Scruggs’ residence on Peerless Street and seized 7.5 ounces of fentanyl (valued at $14,000), 4.1 ounces of crack cocaine (valued at $4,000), 2.7 ounces of powder cocaine (valued at $2,500), 4.5 ounces of methamphetamine (pressed pills), 19.5 ounces of marijuana, 3 digital scales, $9,608 in currency (pending seizure).
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Livingston Parish woman accused of impersonating deputy, trying to secure friend’s escape from prison

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A citizen in Livingston Parish was caught impersonating a deputy and trying to secure an inmate’s release. 39-year-old Sarah Clark would visit East Baton Rouge Parish Prison to visit 33-year-old Nicole Stevens who had a drug charge. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) says Stevens and Clark discussed Stevens’ escape and how to avoid the rest of her sentence given by the 21st Judicial District Court.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

WAFB

