After 3 straight games in the Kalen DeBoer era over 500 total yards of offense it was a little disappointing to see a “mere” 468 on the scoreboard at the end of the game. But the much more important numbers on the scoreboard are the points and Washington had plenty more of those than Stanford taking home a 40-22 victory as part of a 4-0 (1-0) start to the season.

STANFORD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO