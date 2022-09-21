ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, MN

Winona, MN
Minnesota College Sports
Minnesota Football
Winona, MN
Winona, MN
Minnesota Sports
Winona, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Oktoberfest Medallion found Saturday morning in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The medallion has been found! Cavan Jefferson and Hanna Bauer found the medallion near Granddad Bluff around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The couple will get Oktoberfest merchandise, a miniature replica of the medallion, and a cash prize. Oktoberfest kicks off on Thursday with a Craft Beer Night and the Torchlight Parade.   COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS...
LA CROSSE, WI
KEYC

15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
visitwinona.com

Two Winona Bed and Breakfasts Ranked in Top Ten MN B and B’s on Trip Advisor

Congratulations to The Alexander Mansion and Carriage House Bed and Breakfasts for their high reviews from Trip Advisor travelers and making the list of top ten B and B’s in Minnesota! Both places have an excellent rating based on Trip Advisor’s categories of location, cleanliness, service, and value. The Mansion is a “turn-of-the-century Victorian mansion and the breakfast features fresh, local cuisine prepared and served in four-five gourmet courses.” The Carriage House “features both the original Carriage House, where all four rooms are located, and the master home, which is the location of our artisanal breakfast.”
WINONA, MN
rochestermn.gov

City of Rochester - News & Announcements

Rochester Public Library is celebrating Hispanic & Latinx Americans this September and October. National Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15-October 15) honors the cultures and contributions of all Hispanic and Latinx Americans. September 15 is significant because it marks the independence days of five Latin American countries: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Eyota preps for Luke Bryan concert

(ABC 6 News) – Country music star Luke Bryan is making a stop in Eyota on Saturday as a part of his ‘Here’s to the Farmer Tour.’. Set up started Wednesday for the concert at the Gar-Lin Dairy Farm, where they are used to having more cows than people.
EYOTA, MN
KIMT

Five people hurt in Olmsted County collision

EYOTA TOWNSHIP, Minn. - Five people were hurt in a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in Olmsted County. It happened just after 1:30 pm on Highway 14 near County Road 102. The Minnesota State Patrol says Omar Aweis Abbas, 27 of Rochester, was driving east and Greg Arvin Wright, 57 of Kasson, was following behind. The State Patrol says Abbas had to stop for another vehicle that was stopped in the eastbound lane and was hit by Wright.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Three People Injured in Goodhue County Crash

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - Three people were injured in a crash in Goodhue County Wednesday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reports an F-450 was traveling north on Highway 61 in Red Wing when it collided with a Chevy Silverado traveling south on the highway near mile marker 95 just after 1:00 p.m.
KAAL-TV

Semi driver injured in Hwy 52 rollover crash

(ABC 6 News) – A semi driver was injured in an early Friday morning rollover crash on Highway 52 near Rochester. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 12:46 a.m., a semi was traveling northbound on Highway 52 when it entered the median and rolled near the County Road 1 exit in Marion Township.
ROCHESTER, MN
WEAU-TV 13

1 hurt after two-vehicle crash in Pierce County

SPRING VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pierce County Tuesday. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 20, 2022 around 9:04 p.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a two-vehicle crash with injury on Highway 29 near Park Drive in Spring Valley, Wis.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire man arrested, suspected of OWI after ramming police car

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is in custody after ramming a police car and fleeing law enforcement Wednesday evening in Lake Hallie, according to the Lake Hallie Police Department. In a release, the Police Department said 53-year-old James Tyler of Eau Claire was arrested on suspicion...
LAKE HALLIE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 person arrested on suspicion of OWI after driving wrong way on US-53

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is in custody for suspected OWI after police say they fled the scene of a crash in Chippewa County and drove the wrong way on the highway. According to a Facebook post by the Altoona Police Department, the driver caused a lane closure on Highway 53 at 12:40 a.m. Sunday after driving south in the northbound lanes of Highway 53 in Altoona.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI

