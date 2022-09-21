Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Country superstar Luke Bryan draws 20,000 fans to tiny Eyota, MN Saturday for his "Farm Tour"
20,000 lucky people are going to get to see Luke Bryan on a farm in Eyota, Minnesota on Saturday. The appearance by the country music superstar is part of his “Farm Tour” and it will stop by the Garland Dairy Farm.
Another Unusual Warning Issued in Minnesota As Temperatures Drop
Just 8 days ago, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin were told to bust out their buffalo plaid because we received the first-ever flannel warning. But it looks like that unusual alert showed up in the forecast again for the midwest by another TV station in Rochester. Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin...
Midwest City Named One of the Best Places for a Weekend Getaway
Going up to the Twin Cities for a day trip or even a weekend getaway is a pretty popular thing to do for us Rochester, MN and southeast Minnesota residents. But another city that's relatively close by, at least within driving distance, made it on a list of the 17 best US cities for a weekend trip.
5 Minnesota cities to visit for the best of fall colors
When autumn makes its appearance, many a Minnesotan starts planning day trips to take in the fall colors. The typical fall colors season starts in northern Minnesota in mid-September, and continues in southern Minnesota until mid-October. But where to go to get a glimpse of orange, red, and yellow? Here...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester mayor 'beyond angry' over school swatting calls made across Minnesota
Rochester, Minnesota Mayor Kim Norton shared her disgust over the hoax "active shooter" calls made to 16 Minnesota school districts on Wednesday. One of the schools was Rochester's Lourdes High School. "What kind of person thinks this is okay? I urge law enforcement to find this person or persons and...
Oktoberfest Medallion found Saturday morning in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The medallion has been found! Cavan Jefferson and Hanna Bauer found the medallion near Granddad Bluff around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The couple will get Oktoberfest merchandise, a miniature replica of the medallion, and a cash prize. Oktoberfest kicks off on Thursday with a Craft Beer Night and the Torchlight Parade. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS...
mprnews.org
State officials: One person likely behind hoax school shooting calls in Minnesota
State public safety officials now say there were at least 15 “swatting incidents” across Minnesota on Wednesday, in which schools were targeted by a series of hoax calls claiming there was a shooting or someone with a gun on campus. “Swatting” involves making hoax calls to law enforcement...
KEYC
15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Free After 41 Years: Wrongfully convicted man shares his story in La Crosse
The Louisiana native was just 17 years old when he was quickly tried and convicted of killing a white classmate in a racially charged environment and sentenced to death. Lawyers and activists worked on his case for decades until his release in 2016.
visitwinona.com
Two Winona Bed and Breakfasts Ranked in Top Ten MN B and B’s on Trip Advisor
Congratulations to The Alexander Mansion and Carriage House Bed and Breakfasts for their high reviews from Trip Advisor travelers and making the list of top ten B and B’s in Minnesota! Both places have an excellent rating based on Trip Advisor’s categories of location, cleanliness, service, and value. The Mansion is a “turn-of-the-century Victorian mansion and the breakfast features fresh, local cuisine prepared and served in four-five gourmet courses.” The Carriage House “features both the original Carriage House, where all four rooms are located, and the master home, which is the location of our artisanal breakfast.”
Reporter/anchor Beret Leone leaving Rochester for new role at WCCO
A new face is joining the WCCO-TV team in the Twin Cities. Beret Leone is swapping Rochester for the Twin Cities, where she'll be a morning reporter for WCCO. Her last day at KTTC-TV was Tuesday. The Minnesota native joined KTTC, the NBC affiliate news station for the Rochester area,...
rochestermn.gov
City of Rochester - News & Announcements
Rochester Public Library is celebrating Hispanic & Latinx Americans this September and October. National Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15-October 15) honors the cultures and contributions of all Hispanic and Latinx Americans. September 15 is significant because it marks the independence days of five Latin American countries: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KAAL-TV
Eyota preps for Luke Bryan concert
(ABC 6 News) – Country music star Luke Bryan is making a stop in Eyota on Saturday as a part of his ‘Here’s to the Farmer Tour.’. Set up started Wednesday for the concert at the Gar-Lin Dairy Farm, where they are used to having more cows than people.
KIMT
Minnesota Attorney General's Office says joint efforts led to largest pandemic fraud bust
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Attorney General's Office is detailing how joint partnerships helped lead to the nation's largest pandemic fraud bust. Earlier this week federal charges were brought against nearly 50 defendants in a $250 million non-profit fraud scheme. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says the department was helping...
KIMT
Five people hurt in Olmsted County collision
EYOTA TOWNSHIP, Minn. - Five people were hurt in a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in Olmsted County. It happened just after 1:30 pm on Highway 14 near County Road 102. The Minnesota State Patrol says Omar Aweis Abbas, 27 of Rochester, was driving east and Greg Arvin Wright, 57 of Kasson, was following behind. The State Patrol says Abbas had to stop for another vehicle that was stopped in the eastbound lane and was hit by Wright.
Three People Injured in Goodhue County Crash
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - Three people were injured in a crash in Goodhue County Wednesday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reports an F-450 was traveling north on Highway 61 in Red Wing when it collided with a Chevy Silverado traveling south on the highway near mile marker 95 just after 1:00 p.m.
KAAL-TV
Semi driver injured in Hwy 52 rollover crash
(ABC 6 News) – A semi driver was injured in an early Friday morning rollover crash on Highway 52 near Rochester. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 12:46 a.m., a semi was traveling northbound on Highway 52 when it entered the median and rolled near the County Road 1 exit in Marion Township.
WEAU-TV 13
1 hurt after two-vehicle crash in Pierce County
SPRING VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pierce County Tuesday. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 20, 2022 around 9:04 p.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a two-vehicle crash with injury on Highway 29 near Park Drive in Spring Valley, Wis.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man arrested, suspected of OWI after ramming police car
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is in custody after ramming a police car and fleeing law enforcement Wednesday evening in Lake Hallie, according to the Lake Hallie Police Department. In a release, the Police Department said 53-year-old James Tyler of Eau Claire was arrested on suspicion...
WEAU-TV 13
1 person arrested on suspicion of OWI after driving wrong way on US-53
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is in custody for suspected OWI after police say they fled the scene of a crash in Chippewa County and drove the wrong way on the highway. According to a Facebook post by the Altoona Police Department, the driver caused a lane closure on Highway 53 at 12:40 a.m. Sunday after driving south in the northbound lanes of Highway 53 in Altoona.
Comments / 0