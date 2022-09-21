Congratulations to The Alexander Mansion and Carriage House Bed and Breakfasts for their high reviews from Trip Advisor travelers and making the list of top ten B and B’s in Minnesota! Both places have an excellent rating based on Trip Advisor’s categories of location, cleanliness, service, and value. The Mansion is a “turn-of-the-century Victorian mansion and the breakfast features fresh, local cuisine prepared and served in four-five gourmet courses.” The Carriage House “features both the original Carriage House, where all four rooms are located, and the master home, which is the location of our artisanal breakfast.”

WINONA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO