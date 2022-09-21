Read full article on original website
Child molester who assaulted three preteen girls gets life in prisonCovering KatyHarris County, TX
HPD investigating 2 shootings at 2 separate scenes in Houston that occurred just an hour aparthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
"I'm not a gold digger." An 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath LeeHouston, TX
Houston driver rear-ends patrol vehicle blocking traffic for fatal accident investigationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man arrested for alleged threat on the Fort Bend County FairCovering KatyFort Bend County, TX
Click2Houston.com
Girl On The Run: Nguyen a Breakout Star After Strong Freshman Debut
MELISSA NGUYEN HAD AN IDEA HER DAUGHTER, SOPHIA, MIGHT BE A GIFTED ATHLETE WHEN SOPHIA RAN THE “GIRLS ON THE RUN” RACE FOR HER SCHOOL IN THE FOURTH GRADE. “Whenever she ran, her coach would have me come and run with her because she was the fastest one,” Melissa said. “I’d run and keep up with her so that he could be with the other girls. In that moment, I felt like she could be on to something.”
Click2Houston.com
Strength In Numbers: Oak Girls Have Depth; Boys Led by Boyd
THE KLEIN OAK GIRLS TRACK TEAM HAD A SPECIAL YEAR IN 2021, FINISHING FIFTH OVERALL AT THE UIL STATE MEET. The VYPE Runner of the Year Gabrielle Hoots paced the Panthers and finished sixth overall at the end of year event. While she has graduated, who will be next to rally the troops?
Click2Houston.com
The Senior Squad: Willis Leans On Experienced Players To Lead Program
A TEAM’S TONE IS SET BY ITS SENIORS. The Willis volleyball team has a trio of strong-minded seniors, each with strengths that complement the others. Setter Savannah Paskeis a social ball of energy, who keeps it light and fun. Libero Lakin Horne sees the game from an intellectual perspective as a member of the National Honor Society. Taylor Hayes is the freak athlete in the middle, who can jump out of the gym on the block or hammer a point to the floor.
Click2Houston.com
Storm Tracker: Willis Volleyball On The Cusp Of Something Special With Storms At The Helm
COACH MEGAN STORMS’ PLAN IS TAKING SHAPE. In her fifth year, Storms has changed the culture of Willis volleyball and the program is turning a corner. “It’s been a growing experience going from Class 5A to 6A,” she said. “You have to build a 6A mentality from playing year-round club and starting at a young age. To compete at this level, you have to get that mindset. Those big schools in our district already have that established.”
Click2Houston.com
Strong And Confident: Mustangs’ Morris Ready For Senior Year
LIFE IS COMING FAST FOR LAMAR CONSOLIDATED SENIOR BROOKE MORRIS. Homecoming. Prom. Finals. Graduation. It felt like only yesterday when Morris was watching her senior teammates depart high school for the next chapter in life. And, now, here she is. “It’s a bunch of mixed emotions,” Morris said. “It’s such...
Click2Houston.com
Homegrown: Smith Takes Over Cross Country Program
TYLER SMITH HAS BEEN A LIFER IN KLEIN ISD. Smith played football and ran track for the Tigers, graduated in 2014 and is now living his dream. “Having played and graduated from here, I know how serious Klein Collins takes its extracurricular activities,” Smith said. “The atmosphere is very inclusive, and sports are a place where kids can be part of something bigger and build great high school relationships.”
Click2Houston.com
One Willis: Willis ISD Incorporating “Vertical Integration” From Middle To High School Sports
UPON THE ARRIVAL OF JASON GLENN AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF ATHLETICS AND FINE ARTS, THE INTEGRATION OF BRABHAM AND LYNN LUCAS MIDDLE SCHOOLS INTO THE WILLIS HIGH SCHOOL CULTURE BEGAN IMMEDIATELY. “We want our middle school students and coaches to feel like they are already at Willis High School,” he...
Click2Houston.com
High Riser: Fulshear Receiver Medica A Diamond In The Rough
FULSHEAR SENIOR JAX MEDICA IS ONE OF THE MORE UNDERRATED AND OVERLOOKED RECEIVERS IN THE GREATER HOUSTON AREA. His awe-inspiring catch radius, strength and soft hands make for an impressive playmaking talent. And he didn’t even play offense until the seventh grade. “That’s when they tried me at receiver,”...
Click2Houston.com
Celebrity chef Abe Sanchez
Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re in the kitchen with Houston celebrity chef Abe Sanchez. He just announced he’ll appear on the latest season of Hell’s Kitchen! Catch our interview, Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Click2Houston.com
Breathtaking infinity room opens in Houston
Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, a brand new exhibit at the Museum of Fine Arts that your children will want to see. It’s a room full of illusions. Using a network of mirrors, the artist creates an illusion of a never-ending space. We’re live from this new exhibit, Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Click2Houston.com
En color Vivo: Local artist Lizbeth Ortiz pays homage to Mexican icons in Midtown Houston for Hispanic Heritage Month🎨
HOUSTON – ¡Feliz Mes de la Herencia Hispana!. This Hispanic Heritage Month, Midtown Houston is honoring Mexican history and culture in a way that all Houstonians get to experience. The Bayou City is home to one of the largest Hispanic populations in the country, with rich culture, history...
Click2Houston.com
🔒Stories in recent memory that still haunt Texas, from the disturbing to bizarre and downright creepy
HOUSTON – Houston, and Texas can be a strange place where strange things happen. We’ve collected some of the most disturbing, bizarre and downright creepy stories in recent memory. Former Texas peace officer sentenced to 10 years for sexually assaulting at least 2 women during ‘ghost hunting’ trips...
Click2Houston.com
Designer Alan Gonzalez!
Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Houston fashion designer Alan Gonzalez returns to the studio! He just showed his latest collection in New York. We’ll show you his latest work, Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Click2Houston.com
‘A total blindside for all of us’: Funeral held for Houston-area native professional bull rider shot and killed in Utah
HOUSTON – Family and friends have said their final goodbyes to Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, also known as “Ouncie Mitchell” in the professional bull riding world. The 27-year-old originally from Fresno, Texas, was shot and killed in Utah during a trip earlier this month, allegedly by his girlfriend, Leshawn Bagley, according to reports.
Click2Houston.com
🍕 The future of pizza arrives in Houston: This machine can make your favorite pizza in less than 3 minutes
HOUSTON – Ever wanted to order a pizza as fast as three minutes? It’s now possible, thanks to a new machine that’s taking pizza carryout by storm. PizzaForno, the only North American automated artisan pizzeria has plans to expand throughout the Houston area. Along with two units...
Click2Houston.com
Houston resident, businessman, rapper 50 Cent, strikes drink deal with Houston Astros ⚾🥂
HOUSTON – The Houston Astros and rapper, philanthropist, and new Clutch City resident 50 Cent struck a partnership between the MLB franchise and his company Sire Spirits. Fifty, whose birth name is Curtis Jackson, is the owner of Sire Spirits which retails spirits and wine in stores across the nation.
Click2Houston.com
Crimestoppers of Houston honors murder victims and their families on National Day of Remembrance
HOUSTON – On Sunday, Crimestoppers of Houston held its annual National Day of Remembrance event to honor the hundreds of Houstonians whose lives were taken by an act of violence. “It’s hard to explain when you have to bury your child. I never knew I would be in this...
Click2Houston.com
9-year-old boy drowns in bathtub inside SW Houston home, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 9-year-old drowned in a bathtub at a home in southwest Houston Saturday evening, police said. According to Houston Police Commander K. Anthony-Miller, officers received a drowning call at around10 p.m. in the 15600 block of Corsair Road near Muskingum Lane. Anthony-Miller...
Click2Houston.com
Bring on the nostalgia: Houston Toy Museum opening in the Heights
HOUSTON – It’s finally here! Houston’s one-of-a-kind toy museum is set to open its doors in October after months of renovation delays. Located in the Historic 19th Street in the Heights area, husband and wife Matt and Sara Broussard spent almost two years planning the grand opening of Houston’s newest attraction.
Click2Houston.com
The Great Labonski: Legendary Teacher Taking Lead Of Willis ISD Fine Arts
SUPERINTENDENT DR. TIM HARKRIDER MIGHT BE A GENIUS, NAMING KENNETH LABONSKI THE SCHOOL DISTRICT’S DIRECTOR OF FINE ARTS. Why? He’s taking one of the state’s greatest educators and making him the leader of all the fine arts teachers. “I was meant to be in the classroom and...
