Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KUOW
Seattle is ... thirsty? Yep, I said it.
The word "thirsty" generally means "feeling thirst" or being "deficient in moisture," like "parched." As in "Seattle is very thirsty right now," which is headline I wrote about how the Seattle-Tacoma area just experienced the driest summer on record. But it can also mean other things. The New York Times...
KUOW
Seattle’s the Coolest (Metro Housing Market)
Seattle has the fastest-cooling housing market in the country, according to real estate company Redfin. And rising interest rates could mean even more of a downturn. Seattle Times reporter Heidi Groover will tell us more. Join us for a live taping of Seattle Now the evening of Friday, September 30!...
KUOW
The 'soft cop' argument in Seattle: Today So Far
Activists groups behind police defunding in Seattle are speaking up about new budget proposals and they don't want any soft cops. Sea-Tac Airport adapts after weekend of long lines. Fourth man pleads guilty for 2018 racist assault at a Lynnwood bar. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far...
spokanepublicradio.org
Redistricting pulled thousands of voters east of Seattle into one of the state's most competitive ra
Kevin Ashe pulled out his unused primary ballot and opened it, scanning the races for a familiar face. He couldn’t remember who represents him in Congress. Was it Suzan DelBene? Or Rick Larsen? Either way, he didn’t vote for them. After a moment, he realized it was neither....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Great Burger Places in Washington
While it is fairly easy to prepare a delicious burger in the comfort of your home, we all love to go out with our friends from time to time. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are three amazing burger places in Washington that will definitely enjoy.
territorysupply.com
10 Enchantingly Romantic Getaways Near Seattle, Washington
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Trade the chaotic streets of Seattle for the serenity of a romantic getaway in one of the country’s most beautiful regions. Outside of Seattle lies...
secretseattle.co
56 Things You Would Never Hear A Seattleite Say
Have you ever wondered how to tell if someone is a true, dyed-in-the-wool Seattleite?. The longer you live in a certain place, the easier it gets to distinguish the locals from the tourists and temporary transplants. If you’ve lived in Seattle for a long time, then you know that there are just certain things you would never hear a Seattleite say.
KUOW
$6.5 million slated for Seattle Green New Deal
The city of Seattle is funding its Green New Deal for the first time. On Thursday, Mayor Bruce Harrell signed into law $6.5 million worth of investments that will put the 2019 deal into effect. The signing happened in the South Park neighborhood, which has been dealing with industrial traffic...
RELATED PEOPLE
BREAKING: Alexis DeBoer has committed to Washington
While the Stanford-Washington game was going on, Dawgman.com learned that Kalen DeBoer's daughter Alexis, a top 2024 softball prospect, has verbally committed to the Huskies. This is what Extra Inning Softball had to say about DeBoer as a prospect. DeBoer played for Clovis North High School in the Fresno area...
KUOW
What were all those fireworks all about?: Today So Far
Why did someone put on a massive fireworks display in Puget Sound?. Study finds drinking wells contaminated after decades of nearby military exercises. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for September 20, 2022. Everyone living on the shores of Seattle, or around the eastern side of...
5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State
Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
Westbound I-90 bridge to Seattle now closed all weekend due to ‘extreme traffic conditions’
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation has now closed all lanes of the westbound Interstate 90 bridge from Mercer Island to Seattle in hope of relieving some of the congestion experienced by travelers on both I-90 and Interstate 405. WSDOT says the decision for the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The complicated process of recycling batteries in Washington state
At first glance, you might think Phil Currie is holding the world’s least appetizing bar of chocolate. But the damaged computer battery — glossy, dark and segmented into bulging squares within a large Ziploc — presents a much bigger health risk than a Hershey’s. “We can’t...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Mayor Harrell gives up on crime, says Seattle must keep itself safe
It’s safe to say that Seattle residents are losing patience with the city on crime. Too bad Mayor Bruce Harrell has given up on keeping the city safe. All he has are empty gestures. As a candidate, Harrell promised to address the rampant homelessness and crime plaguing the city....
KUOW
Fall is here. What to expect in the PNW after an especially dry summer
It's officially fall — the first full day of the new season — and lots of people are already appreciating or looking forward to the cooler temperatures. But will autumn, like summer, serve up some surprises?. Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond spoke to KUOW's Angela King about what...
Tri-City Herald
These three taco joints in Washington are among the best in the US, Yelp says
Three spots in Washington are among the best for tacos in the nation, according to Yelp. Yelp released its list of the “top 100 taco spots,” and it included places in Everett, Issaquah and Lynnwood. To find the top taco spots, Yelp looked at U.S. businesses in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fairfield Sun Times
Faster flights to and from Seattle coming to the Helena Regional Airport
HELENA, Mont. - The Alaska Airlines aircraft being used on the Helena/Seattle route are being upgraded to an Embraer 175 Jet in October. With the new jet, the flight time will be decreased, and now three classes of seating will be available including First Class, Economy Comfort and Economy. The...
The Stranger
Seattle’s Left Proposes Defunding the Police, Stopping Sweeps, and Building Housing in Solidarity Budget
A week before the Mayor unveils his first-ever budget proposal, which will need to contend with an expected $100 million shortfall, a coalition of progressive organizations held a public meeting to pitch their idea for how the City should spend over $1 billion in 2023. Their proposal imagined a City that prioritizes housing, pedestrian safety, and combating climate change largely by defunding the Seattle Police Department (SPD) by 50%.
The fastest-cooling real estate markets in the US: Sales drop 34% in Seattle as crime ravaged West Coast sees prices tumble amid exodus of residents - and people return from pandemic refuges
Seattle’s housing market is slowing faster than any in the country, a new study has revealed - as cash-strapped buyers increasingly shy away from home purchases. The study, from real estate firm Redfin, ranked the nation’s most populous hubs using metrics such as prices, price drops, and supply - and found that the real estate market is cooling fastest primarily along the West Coast.
parentmap.com
Leaving Seattle: 3 Families on Why They Moved Away
There’s a lot to love about Seattle. But it seems like every conversation eventually comes around to how expensive it is to live here. Plus, you can never find parking and when you do it’s expensive, too. At least it’s not like New York — or is it? Has Seattle really become such a hard place to live that the cons outweigh the benefits? We talked to some former Seattle families to find out why they left and if the grass is really greener somewhere else.
Comments / 2