WLOX
Happening This Weekend: Hancock County Fair
SoSo Strong Foundation hosts 2nd annual Gala to fight against childhood cancer. On Saturday, the SoSo Strong Foundation hosted its second annual Gala to benefit families who are affected by childhood cancer. Kruisin’ for Kids car show raises money for St. Martin children. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The...
WDAM-TV
Pecan Fest gives visitors a look at pioneer past
RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Thousands of people took advantage of great weather Saturday to visit the Fulmer Farmstead in Perry County for Day Two of the Mississippi Pecan Festival. Lots of vendors were at the event, selling hand-made products and specialty foods. There were demonstrations of antique engines and plenty...
WLOX
Coast artist crafts tables with Southern charm for area restaurant
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - New tables are coming to Taranto’s Crawfish restaurant, and they’re all hand-crafted by one local artist. Bobby Charles began making tables after Hurricane Zeta when a tree fell in his yard and he decided to repurpose it. He’s now the owner of Gulf Coast...
WLOX
Ferdinand the “Flirty” African Penguin visits Good Morning Mississippi
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Good Morning Mississippi crew had a special guest Monday morning: “Flirty Ferdy,” a 4-year-old African Penguin who calls the Gulf Coast home. Diana Major and Brittany Palode with the Mississippi Aquarium brought Ferdinand to the set. Ferdinand is just one of 11 penguins that are part of the aquarium’s ambassador program.
WLOX
Cayce Seal Memorial Bass Tournament draws in over 60 contestants
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - If Cayce Seal were here, he’d likely be fishing on a day like this. “I couldn’t think of any other way to honor his memory and support his family than to do something like this that he loved to do, and that’s fishing,” said Jesse Williams.
WLOX
Pontoon boat overturns in Woolmarket
WOOLMARKET, Miss. (WLOX) - Boaters on the Biloxi River near Orangutan’s were left with a scare after their boat overturned, dumping all of its passengers into the water. The incident reportedly took place after a boater reached to grab their hat which had fallen into the water. A passerby who witnessed the event was able to contact first responders.
WLOX
Coastal Capital Dispensary plans to officially open November 1st.
Over 20 teams to compete in End of Summer BBQ Cookoff and Concert.
WLOX
North Bay Elementary opens up time capsule dating back to 1997
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Have you ever put something in a time capsule as a kid and opened it up as an adult? One coastal elementary school did just that on Friday. North Bay Elementary School in Bay St. Louis opened a time capsule from 1997. The school invited the former students who participated in the project 25 years ago.
WLOX
Biloxi medical marijuana dispensary entering final stages of opening
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Coastal Capital Dispensary in Biloxi has just a few more steps before opening and offering medical marijuana. Owner Elizabeth Cavanaugh said she prefers a natural remedy for treating discomfort. “I myself suffer from chronic pain; my mother is a breast cancer survivor,” she said. “I’ve just...
WLOX
Judge rules for Aldrich Family in decades-long dispute with state over waterfront property
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A 20-year fight between a longtime Biloxi family and the state of Mississippi was finally settled Friday when a judge ruled John Bret Aldrich owns the 1.5 acre property south of U.S. 90 and west of Oak Street. It’s the spot where Fisherman’s Wharf restaurant once sat, and Lady Luck Casino would later call home.
WLOX
IMMS anticipates upcoming hatching of sea turtle eggs in Pass Christian
We're also closely watching Tropical Storm Ian. It could become a major hurricane in the Gulf this week. While its impacts are expected to stay east of us, we're going to monitor it.
WLOX
Literature escape room idea earns national grant for West Harrison teacher
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Instructors are always looking for new ways to get words and lessons off the board and into the heads of her students. That’s going to be happening at West Harrison High School next semester thanks to a VOYA 2022 Unsung Hero Award Grant. Bethany Seal...
wxxv25.com
Hit and run on Highway 49 in Gulfport
According to Gulfport Police Department, a motorcyclist was hit by a car and that car took off. The motorcyclist is in stable condition according to Gulfport police. The incident happened on Highway 49 close to Taco Sombrero. News 25 will have more information as it becomes available.
WLOX
Junior Auxiliary holds annual Homecoming Closet
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Year after year, girls celebrating homecoming and prom line up for hours in Ocean Springs to find their perfect dress for a discounted price, and that was no different this year. An estimated 250 girls shopped the Junior Auxiliary’s annual Homecoming Closet Saturday. Gently...
Mississippi Press
First-ever ‘End of Summer BBQ’ event ready to go Saturday in Ocean Springs
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Hundreds of pounds of barbecue and smoked meat, coupled with some of the coast’s top musicians, will be the focal point of Saturday’s “End of Summer BBQ & Concert in the Park” in Ocean Springs. Organized by local businessman Tim Wold and...
Mississippi man dies in after multi-car crash on South Mississippi highway
A 51-year-old Mississippi man died in a crash Thursday with two other vehicles. John May Jr., 51, of Gulfport, has been identified as the victim of the multi-car wreck that happened shortly before noon Thursday. The crash occurred in Harrison County. Mississippi Highway Patrol reports that the vehicle driven by...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport man killed in crash on Highway 53 in Harrison County
On Thursday, September 22, 2022, at approximately 11:15 AM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 53 in Harrison County. A 2005 Toyota passenger vehicle driven by 51-year-old John May Jr. of Gulfport, MS, traveled South on Highway 53 when it collided with a 2015 Ford F-150 driven by 46-year-old Gregory Wells of Gulfport, MS, and a 2017 Dodge Ram driven by 53-year-old Rodney Cuevas of Perkinston, MS that were both traveling North on Highway 53.
Officials seek help in identifying young male found deceased on Mississippi interstate
Officials from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are asking for the public’s in identifying a male found deceased on the interstate. Officials report that the African American male was found near mile marker 73 on Interstate 59 in Forrest County. He was wearing red and white striped pants,...
Body of Mississippi man reported missing a week ago found
The body of a person who was reported missing about a week ago was found on Liberty Road Friday morning. Maj. Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said the case was reported that morning between 7 and 7:30. The caller reported that after seeing a deceased...
