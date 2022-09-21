Effective: 2022-09-26 17:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-27 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: South Central Duval STORM SURGE WATCH IN EFFECT TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT A Storm Surge Watch means life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, is possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm-force winds are possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Ortega - Riverside - San Marco - Mandarin * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 40-50 mph with gusts to 85 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: Wednesday evening until Friday evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: Wednesday morning until Friday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening storm surge flooding of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Storm surge flooding preparations should be underway. Assemble disaster supplies and know your evacuation route. - ACT: Leave if evacuation orders are given for your area. Failure to heed evacuation orders may result in the loss of your life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - This statement pertains to storm surge forecasts up to 6 feet Above Ground Level (AGL) for portions of South-Central Duval County along and near the St Johns River. - Major flooding will occur along the banks of the St Johns, Cedar and Ortega Rivers. In some cases, several blocks landward from these rivers may flood. Many ground level homes will flood along the rivers and creeks. These rivers will take several days to drain both trapped tides and rainfall flooding, which consequently will prolong river flooding for many days. - People in some areas may require rescue if they do not heed advice to evacuate prior to the storm. If you have flooded before, you WILL flood again. Other areas which have not flooded could flood during this event. - San Marco and Southbank: Life-threatening flooding is expected in Southampton, Southbank and San Marco. The deepest flood water of 6 feet in depth is expected near the Anderson Cancer Center along Nira Street and Palm Way. Baptist and Wolfson`s Children`s Hospitals will be cut off by up to 3 feet of flooding. Flood water near Baptist Hospital could be up to 6 feet in depth. Flooding on Riverplace Blvd will be up to 5 feet in depth.. Flood water up to 4 feet in depth is expected near the Duval County Public Schools Administrative Building, and large breaking river waves will impact the structure. - Riverside: Riverside can expect flooding up to 6 feet above ground level near the river with river flood water extending inland to Park Street and Osceola Street. Flooding on Riverside Drive will be up to 6 feet above ground level. St Vincent`s Hospital will be surrounded by water up to 6 feet in depth with up to 2 feet of water inside the ground floor. Life-threatening flooding will occur along the Willow Branch inland to Sydney Street. - Lakeshore: Major flooding will occur in Lakeshore along the banks of the Fishweir Creek and Ortega River. Major flooding will occur in a low area that extends from the Roosevelt Mall to Big Fishweir Creek which includes areas along Mayview Road, Woodmere Drive, Oleander Place, Marquette Street, McIntosh Place, Shirley Ave, Lexington Ave, San Juan Ave, Euclid Street, Palmer Ave, Appleton Ave and Colonial Ave. - Ortega and Ortega Forest: Areas near the Ortega River will experience major flooding. The most vulnerable locations include Cates Ave, Godwin Ave, Sussex Ave, Blount Ave, Water Oak Lane, all of Long Bow Road, Beefeaters Road, Charlemagne Road and Ortega Forest Drive. - Pirate`s Cove and Venetia: Major, life-threatening flooding will occur in most areas with up to 6 feet of water above ground in the deepest locations. Pirates Cove Road, Yacht Club Road, Venetia Blvd, DeMedici Ave, Da Vinci Ave and Lega Blvd will all experience flood water inundation of up to 6 feet. Fire Station 23 will experience 3 to 4 feet of flooding inside the building. - Cedar River: Major river flooding will occur along the banks of the Cedar River past San Juan Ave and Hyde Park to Normandy Blvd. Flooding of the Riverside Apartments along the Willis Branch, Greyfriar Lane, and Watergate Lane is expected with low-lying units flooded to several feet in depth. Many low-lying structures along the river will be flooded. - San Jose to Mandarin: Some flooding of neighborhoods along the creeks draining into the St Johns river, including Goodbys Creek, can be expected in Lakewood, San Jose Forest, San Jose, Beauclerc, and Mandarin. Low-lying locations along Julington Creek and its many tributaries can be expected. - This is a summary of surge impacts. Every neighborhood that will experience flooding is not mentioned. Please heed the advice of local Emergency Management. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: 8-12 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Family Emergency Plans (FEMA): http://ready.gov/hurricanes - Local weather conditions and forecasts: http://www.weather.gov/jax/

