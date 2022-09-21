Read full article on original website
Ukraine war: Ukraine will treat Russian deserters fairly, Zelensky vows
Russian soldiers who surrender to Ukraine will be treated in a "civilised manner", Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said. In his nightly address, Mr Zelensky appealed to Russians to run away or surrender once at the front. It comes after Vladimir Putin signed a law doubling the punishment for Russian...
Homes for Ukraine: Paedophile hosted family in County Armagh before checks complete
A convicted paedophile hosted a family of Ukrainian refugees for a number of weeks in County Armagh before he was deemed unsuitable to be a sponsor. A criminal record check by the UK Home Office did not flag his conviction, the Sunday Independent reported. It said the family, which included...
U.K.・
England 3-3 Germany: player ratings from the Nations League game
England (3-4-2-1) Nick Pope An accident waiting to happen with the ball and at fault for Germany’s equaliser. Unconvincing as Jordan Pickford’s deputy. 3. John Stones Replaced Kyle Walker after returning from suspension and looked assured before succumbing to injury. Calm interceptions and decent passing. 6. Eric Dier...
Ukraine war: Inside Bakhmut, the battered Donbas city holding off Putin's troops
His body lay where he fell - alone, flat on his back, under a weak September sun. He was killed around noon on 24 September during hours of intense shelling in the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. We came across him by chance, and learned later than his name was Andriy Yablonsky, and he was 52.
Nuclear War 'Already a Given' Says Russian TV: 'Everyone Will Be Destroyed'
The Russian state TV host agreed with Vladimir Putin that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if they felt it was necessary to defend their country.
Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days
The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
Undercover with Russia’s fake arms dealers
Russian state TV claims Ukrainians are selling US-donated weapons on the dark web. The BBC investigated one such marketplace, spoke undercover to those apparently selling weapons, and gathered evidence that suggests the adverts for weapons are fake. "Ukrops [a derogatory Russian slang term used to refer to Ukrainians] are selling...
Mali players fight each other at Basketball World Cup
After Mali lost 81-68 to Serbia on Monday to register their fourth straight defeat at the Women's Basketball World Cup, their fans might have thought their campaign could not get any worse. Yet that would have been to reckon without the team having to make their way through the media...
Prisoner released by Russia 'treated worse than a dog'
A British man released by Russia has said he was "treated worse than a dog" and kept in solitary confinement for five months. Aiden Aslin has returned to the UK after being detained for months following his capture by Russian-backed forces in Ukraine. Speaking to the Sun on Sunday, he...
Ukraine war: Russia admits mobilisation errors, amid growing public opposition
The Kremlin has admitted mistakes were made in its drive to mobilise Russian army reservists to fight in Ukraine, amid growing public opposition. "There are cases when the decree is violated," Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman said, adding that "all the errors will be corrected". Multiple reports say people with...
Ukraine war: Kyiv forces accused of killing two in Kherson hotel strike
Pro-Kremlin authorities have accused Ukrainian forces of killing two people, including a former MP, in a missile strike on a hotel in occupied Kherson. A regional official said Oleksiy Zhuravko, a pro-Russian former Ukrainian lawmaker, died in the strike. Kirill Stremousov said in a statement that Ukrainian armed forces fired...
Ukraine war: Protests in Russia's Dagestan region against new draft
People in Russia's Dagestan region have clashed with police in the latest protests against Moscow's call-up of 300,000 military reservists. Over 100 people were arrested during protests in the regional capital Makhachkala, OVD-Info, an independent Russian human rights monitor said. It said it was concerned by reports of the province's...
Royal raid: The curious case of the Irish Crown Jewels
The theft of the Irish Crown Jewels from Dublin Castle in 1907 was Ireland's most scandalous heist - and it remains unsolved to this day. With an estimated value of €5m (£4.3m), their current whereabouts remain unknown. King William IV presented the jewels for use by the lord...
