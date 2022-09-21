Giants solid in win over Broncos, 91-80

AURORA — The Mesabi East girls’ swimming and diving team raced their way to victory Tuesday night, downing International Falls 91-80 in their home pool.

The Giants took home six event wins on the night, beginning with the 200 medley relay team. The quartet of Summer Cullen-Line, Ashley Fossell, Kyra Skelton and Adriana Sheets cruised to a win in the event with a time of 2:04.74. Teammates Kiera Saumer, Mae Layman, Emily Blake and Kerbie Olmstead took second for the Giants at 2:11.93.

In the 200 freestyle, Blake and Skelton went 1-2 with Blake winning at 2:20.02 and Skelton taking second at 2:22.44.

In the 200 IM, it was another 1-2 finish for Mesabi East with Fossell winning with a time of 2:42.50 before Cullen-Line stopped her time at 2:42.78. Mesabi East got another 1-2 finish immediately after in the 50 freestyle with Sheets winning the event (26.93) in front of Aubree Skelton (27.58).

The Giants grabbed a 1-2-3 finish two events later with Aubree Skelton winning the 100 freestyle (1:01.33) and Kyra Skelton taking second (1:03.84) just ahead of Blake in third (1:06.13).

The Giants final win came in the 200 freestyle relay with the team of Aubree Skelton, Saumer, Olmstead and Sheets stopping the clock first with a time of 1:51.27.

Other finishes for the Giant on the night include Gabby Saice taking second in diving with 158.60 points and Layman finishing runner-up in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:11.65.

Mesabi East also saw third place finishes from Jaezreel Johnson (diving, 151.75), Cullen-Line (100 butterfly, 1:16.41) and the second 200 freestyle relay team of Adeline Butzke, Lily Larson, McKenzie Pokorny and Cameron Mattson (2:04.01).

Mesabi East will return to the pool on Tuesday when they host Grand Rapids.

Mesabi East 91, International Falls 80

200 medley relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Summer Cullen-Line, Ashley Fossell, Kyra Skelton, Adriana Sheets), 2:04.74; 2, Mesabi East B (Kiera Saumer, Mae Layman, Emily Blake, Kerbie Olmstead), 2:11.93; 3, International Falls A, 2:12.34.

200 freestyle: 1, Blake, ME, 2:20.02; 2, K. Skelton, ME, 2:22.44; 3, Mary Versteeg, IF, 2:26.83.

200 individual medley: 1, Fossell, ME, 2:42.50; 2, Cullen-Line, ME, 2:42.78; 3, Jillian Bilben, IF, 2:48.75.

50 freestyle: 1, Sheets, ME, 26.93; 2, Aubree Skelton, ME, 27.58; 3, Saumer, ME, 29.00.

1 meter diving: 1, Kieren Ford, IF, 159.85; 2, Gabby Saice, ME, 158.60; 3, Jaezreel Johnson, ME, 151.75.

100 butterfly: 1, Bilben, IF, 1:10.64; 2, Layman, ME, 1:11.65; 3, Cullen-Line, ME, 1:16.41.

100 freestyle: 1, A. Skelton, ME, 1:01.33; 2, K. Skelton, ME, 1:03.84; 3, Blake, ME, 1:06.13.

500 freestyle: 1, Kendra Kalstad, IF, 6:40.92; 2, Sylvia Valenzuela, IF, 6:41.85; 3, Elizabeth Jantzen, IF, 6:56.49.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (A. Skelton, Saumer, Olmstead, Sheets), 1:51.27; 2, International Falls A, 1:55.84; 3, Mesabi East B (Adeline Butzke, Lily Larson, McKenzie Pokorny, Cameron Mattson), 2:04.01.

100 backstroke: 1, Versteeg, IF, 1:19.44; 2, Kiera DeBarnadeaux, IF, 1:@1.60; 3, Jantzen, IF, 1:24.10.

100 breaststroke: 1, Quianna Ford, IF, 1:19.98; 2, Brooklyn Dowery, IF, 1:27.34.

400 freestyle relay: 1, International Falls A, 4:43.88; 2, International Falls B, 5:17.09.