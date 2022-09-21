ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, GA

Stranger Things house in Georgia that stands in for Will Byers' home goes on the market for $300K

Daily Mail
A house that is well-known to fans of Netflix's sci-fi series Stranger Things has been listed for an eye-popping $300,000.

The house, which is located in Fayetteville, Georgia, and serves as Will Byers' home in the hit show, features 1,846 square feet and is tucked away on a relatively remote property, as noted by TMZ.

Although Stranger Things is set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, the show is actually filmed in Georgia, which offers lucrative tax benefits to lure movies and television shows away from Hollywood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zszjT_0i52gJBb00
Pricy: A house in Georgia that stands in for Will Byers' home on Stranger Things has been listed for $300,000, via TMZ

Although the well-documented house isn't especially large, it sits on an impressive six acres and has plenty of privacy thanks to a wooded area surrounding it.

The listing, which is held by Michael Smith of EXP Realty, notes that the Byers house is a 'fixer-upper,' which helps to explain the price.

The $300,000 asking price is high for a property of that size and location, but it's also fairly low for a home associated with such a popular series.

The listing first went up on Monday, and the realtor suggests that potential buyers might get more value out of the property by turning it into the 'PERFECT Airbnb,' as fans might be interested in spending a few days in Will Byers' house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nzXmY_0i52gJBb00
On screen: Byers (played by Noah Schnapp, second to right) lived in the house with his mother (played by Winona Ryder) and older brother (played by Charlie Heaton, second to left); seen with Eduardo Franco, Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZBt1T_0i52gJBb00
Cozy: The house features 1,846 square feet and is tucked away on a relatively remote property in Fayetteville
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sx11l_0i52gJBb00
Room to spread out: Although the well-documented house isn't especially large, it sits on an impressive six acres and has plenty of privacy thanks to a wooded area surrounding it

Stranger Things fans will remember that the house served as a pivotal location early in the show's run, particularly in the first season, when Will was missing in the alternate dimension known as the Upside Down.

While he was gone, his mother (played by Winona Ryder) and older brother (Charlie Heaton) used an array of hastily scrawled letter on the wall that were decorated with Christmas lights to communicate with him.

Photos from inside the property confirm that it will need some serious care from a buyer.

The house appears to have wood-paneled walls in the main living area, which appears to have filled the same purpose in the show.

There's a cozy fireplace in the center of the room, along with a wooden mantle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3itKcP_0i52gJBb00
Major location: The house served as a pivotal location, particularly in the first season, when Will was missing in the Upside Down. While he was gone, his mother (played by Winona Ryder) and older brother (Charlie Heaton) used an array of hastily scrawled letter on the wall that were decorated with Christmas lights to communicate with him
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lTGQd_0i52gJBb00
Old school: The house appears to have wood-paneled walls in the main living area, which appears to have filled the same purpose in the show. There's a cozy fireplace in the center of the room, along with a wooden mantle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NC4nj_0i52gJBb00
Rural benefit: The $300,000 asking price is high for a property of that size and location, but it's also fairly low for a home associated with such a popular series
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03CKBT_0i52gJBb00
Needs some work: The listing, which is held by Michael Smith of EXP Realty, notes that the Byers house is a 'fixer-upper,' which helps to explain the price

The realtor noted in the listing that fans have swarmed the house for a closer look ever since it was featured so prominently in Stranger Things.

He added that the owners eventually had to put up a barricade on the long driveway, along with private property signs to cut down on all the interested fans trespassing.

According to TMZ, the house is jointly owned by a group of seven siblings, who signed off after the Duffer Brothers, the creative team behind the show, approached them in 2015 about using it for the first season.

The family members are now searching for a buyer who can afford to fix up the property.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ipxuK_0i52gJBb00
Lots of interest: The owners had to put up a barricade on the long driveway, along with private property signs to cut down on all the interested fans trespassing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0llbr5_0i52gJBb00
Family property: According to TMZ, the house is jointly owned by a group of seven siblings, who signed off after the Duffer Brothers, the creative team behind the show, approached them in 2015 about using it for the first season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oOKXn_0i52gJBb00

Daily Mail

