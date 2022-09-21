Ernest Talks at McFarland State Historic Park
From ghost towns to murder mysteries to Arizona filmmaking, Ernest Talks is letting visitors experience the history of Florence and surrounding Pinal County in a new way at McFarland Historic State Park.
Arizona’s most unusual state park, located at 24 W. Ruggles St., is bringing back its popular discussion series on local culture for its 2022-2023 event schedule.
The series, initially launched in 2020, is a collaborative effort between McFarland Historic State Park, the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, Florence Visitor’s Center, Explore Pinal County and Arizona Humanities.
Schedule:
Thursday, Oct. 6, 11 a.m.-noon
Jim Turner, “Arizona: A History of the Grand Canyon State” AZ Speaks
Thursday, Oct. 27, 11 a.m.-noon
Jay Turner, “Specters of the Past – Ghost Towns that Built Arizona” AZ Speaks
Thursday, Nov. 3, 11 a.m.-noon
Jay Cravath, “Miners, Cowboys, and Washerwomen: The Worksongs of Arizona” AZ Speaks
Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Jim Turner, “Arizona Goes to the Movies: A Filmmaking History” AZ Speaks
Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, 11 a.m.-noon
Zarco Guerrero, “Our River Stories: The Gila and the Salt” AZ Speaks
Thursday, March 23, 2023, 11 a.m.-noon
Jan Cleere, “Saviors and Saints on the Arizona Frontiers” AZ Speaks
Thursday, April 20, 2023, 11 a.m.-noon
Win Holden, “The Evolution of an Icon: The Arizona Highways Magazine” AZ Speaks
