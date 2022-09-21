LPD chief search whittled to 3 finalists

LARAMIE – The public is invited to meet with the finalists in the city of Laramie’s search for its next chief of police.

Seven semifinalists sat for interviews with a pair panels last week and a slate of three finalists has been selected to succeed former Laramie Police Chief Dale Stalder. He retired last week.

The city invites the public to meet the finalists at an open house at 6 Thursday at the Laramie Municipal Operations Center, 4373 N. 3rd St.

The finalists are:

Brian Browne: A 20-year veteran of the Anaheim Police Department in Southern California, Browne now serves as a captain overseeing the department’s operations support division.

Frank Rodriguez: As deputy commissioner of the criminal investigations division for the North Carolina Division of Insurance, he leads the state Law Enforcement Special Agents investigate complex fraud crimes. He previously was chief deputy for a sheriff’s office with a 175-person staff in a community of 100,000 people. He retired after 24 years in the U.S. Army that included eight deployments.

Robert Terry: A longtime Laramie resident, Terry holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Wyoming. He was hired as a patrol officer at the Laramie Police Department in 2002 and was promoted to patrol sergeant in 2010 and detective sergeant in 2014. In 2016, he was promoted again to his current position of assistant chief of police.

For a longer version of this news article, see the website of the Laramie Boomerang, which is affiliated with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle: https://www.wyomingnews.com/laramieboomerang/