Jeffrey Steven Sussel passed away on Sept. 23, 2022. Born on March 31, 1956, and raised in Cleveland Heights, Jeff was the beloved firstborn son of the late Estelle Sussel Phinick and Harvey Sussel. He graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and attended Kent State University. He worked alongside his dad at their family-owned bowling alleys, Mayland Lanes and Eastgate Coliseum. Later in his life, he had a successful career in sales at Cellular One and then Verizon Wireless.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO