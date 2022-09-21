ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Union Pacific's Railroad Days returns to Council Bluffs on Saturday

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — It's all aboard this weekend at Railroad Days in Council Bluffs — time to keep calm and carriage on. "You can come and tour all the fantastic railroad heritage that we have in Council Bluffs, all connected by trolley," said Patricia LaBounty, the curator at the Union Pacific Railroad Museum.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KETV.com

Boomer Radio holds first-ever 'Boomstock Festival' in Aksarben

OMAHA, Neb. — Boomer Radio held their first Boomstock Festival Saturday night. The festival in Aksarben started at 5 p.m. with a performance from Touch of Grace and Pet Rock. Tonight was a tribute to sixties and seventies music. All of the proceeds will go to the Open Door...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Ralston School Superintendent to retire

RALSTON, Neb. — Dr. Mark Adler, who has served as Superintendent of Ralston Public Schools since 2012, will retire from the post at the end of the 2022-23 school year. The Ralston Public School Board will review Adler's resignation when it meets Monday night. In his letter to the...
RALSTON, NE
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
KETV.com

Driver clocked at 123 mph before Omaha pursuit

OMAHA, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol said a driver hit 123 mph on Interstate 80 before leading a trooper on a chase through south central Omaha early Sunday morning in Omaha. The driver, identified as Anthony Ceja Ventura, 20, was behind the wheel of an Infiniti G37 when...
OMAHA, NE
Jean Stothert
KETV.com

Police identify woman killed in Sunday Northwest Omaha crash

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police say an 84-year-old driver was traveling at a high rate of speed moments before a fatal crash Sunday at 156th and West Maple Road. The crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. Jewel Gay, 84, crossed the center line headed westbound and collided with eastbound traffic,...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

KETV NewsWatch 7's Operation Football Fan Favorite 2022: Week 6

OMAHA, Neb. — Vote for the Fan Favorite for Week 6 of Nebraska high school football!. Every week, viewers decide which big game gets more coverage on Operation Football. Get in the game and vote for your school each week for the Fan Favorite below. The winning matchup will...
OMAHA, NE
#Action Plan#Climate Action#Greenhouse Gas
KETV.com

Durham Museum brings 'Downton Abbey' exhibit to Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — It's a step into the 20th Century, taking you to the front doors of the Highclere Castle in England, or as fans know it 'Downton Abbey.'. "Based on this fictional family, the Crawley family they are an aristocratic English family. And it is based on them," Communications Director at the Durham Museum, Jessica Brummer said.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha fire responds to vacant house fire Saturday morning

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha fire responded to reports of a house fire Saturday morning. Officials said crews were dispatched to a vacant house near North 38th and Hamilton streets around 11:43 a.m. Upon arrival, responders said they declared a working fire after observing smoke and flames emerging from the...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Douglas County Department of Correction inmate dies

The Douglas County Department of Corrections says an incarcerated person died. Sixty-nine-year old Ecclesiastes Oliver was found unresponsive around 5 a.m. Sunday. Corrections personnel gave him life-saving care before he was transported to Nebraska Medicine where he died. Oliver entered corrections September 19, 2022, for a federal charge of assault...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Ronald McDonald House Charities Editorial

Right now, there are families in Omaha who traveled here so their child can be treated at local hospitals. Just imagine how stressful that would be. A sick child, in an unfamiliar city, unsure of how to handle everything. During this vulnerable time, Ronald McDonald House Charities is here to help.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

The Lincoln Police Department arrests a 22-year-old linked to murder investigation

The Lincoln Police Department made an arrest in a homicide investigation. Jahhrasta Fletcher, 22, was arrested on first-degree murder charges Monday. Police believe he shot 33-year-old Robert Brannon of Omaha. Officers said surveillance video shows Fletcher firing a gun at Brannon just after midnight Sunday in an alley near 19th...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

FOUND: Council Bluffs PD searching for missing 11-year-old

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Council Bluffs police said a child reported missing has been found. Officials first reported Jameson Borden, 11, missing Friday night around 11:15 p.m. The Council Bluffs Police Department initially said the child was last seen at his home, but when his parents returned home from...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KETV.com

Lincoln police identify motorcyclist killed in crash

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police identified the motorcyclist killed in a weekend crash. Investigators said Jeffery Zeiger, 45, was on his motorcycle when he collided with a car as it was turning onto O Street near 19th Saturday afternoon around 2:30. Zeiger died at the hospital. The driver of...
LINCOLN, NE

