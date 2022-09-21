Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KETV.com
Union Pacific's Railroad Days returns to Council Bluffs on Saturday
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — It's all aboard this weekend at Railroad Days in Council Bluffs — time to keep calm and carriage on. "You can come and tour all the fantastic railroad heritage that we have in Council Bluffs, all connected by trolley," said Patricia LaBounty, the curator at the Union Pacific Railroad Museum.
KETV.com
Boomer Radio holds first-ever 'Boomstock Festival' in Aksarben
OMAHA, Neb. — Boomer Radio held their first Boomstock Festival Saturday night. The festival in Aksarben started at 5 p.m. with a performance from Touch of Grace and Pet Rock. Tonight was a tribute to sixties and seventies music. All of the proceeds will go to the Open Door...
KETV.com
Ralston School Superintendent to retire
RALSTON, Neb. — Dr. Mark Adler, who has served as Superintendent of Ralston Public Schools since 2012, will retire from the post at the end of the 2022-23 school year. The Ralston Public School Board will review Adler's resignation when it meets Monday night. In his letter to the...
KETV.com
Nebraska Task Force1 preps to help Florida 24 hours after returning from Puerto Rico hurricane help
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Task Force One has barely been home from Puerto Rico for 24 hours and they're already reloading in case they're called to help out with Florida hurricane help. The task force members say they will gladly head to Florida to help residents in need if...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KETV.com
'Didn't want the synagogue to die': Council Bluffs' new living history museum
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A memorial wall in Council Bluffs is inscribed with Hebrew names and imbued with history. "My grandmother, my grandfather prayed here in the main sanctuary," Howard Kutler said. They prayed at B'nai Israel Synagogue, originally called Chevra B'nai Yisroel. Decades later, Kutler is as devoted...
KETV.com
Top seven on 7: KETV NewsWatch 7's best stories of the week, Sept. 18-23
OMAHA, Neb. — Why Meta stopped construction at the data center in Sarpy County, a concert on a Nebraska farm and more highlight KETV NewsWatch 7's top seven stories of the week. 1. Construction on Meta data center shut down. Construction at the expanding Meta data center in Sarpy...
KETV.com
Driver clocked at 123 mph before Omaha pursuit
OMAHA, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol said a driver hit 123 mph on Interstate 80 before leading a trooper on a chase through south central Omaha early Sunday morning in Omaha. The driver, identified as Anthony Ceja Ventura, 20, was behind the wheel of an Infiniti G37 when...
KETV.com
Rock the Block event helps a Bellevue home get a new coat of paint
BELLEVUE, Neb. — A Bellevue man is rejoicing in the work of volunteers who worked to clean up and re-paint his house on Saturday. It was part of the Rock the Block event put on by Habitat Omaha, covering six square blocks in Olde Town. For Roy Wilson, sprucing...
RELATED PEOPLE
KETV.com
Police identify woman killed in Sunday Northwest Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police say an 84-year-old driver was traveling at a high rate of speed moments before a fatal crash Sunday at 156th and West Maple Road. The crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. Jewel Gay, 84, crossed the center line headed westbound and collided with eastbound traffic,...
KETV.com
'To do good for others': Local nonprofit helps community through gently used items
LA VISTA, Neb. — Wall to wall, aisle to aisle, ReRuns Event Center is stocked full with just about everything for kids. "We're basically a resale [shop] and we help families sell their high-quality items here twice a year," said ReRuns coordinator, Mary Pechar. From endless rows of clothes...
KETV.com
KETV NewsWatch 7's Operation Football Fan Favorite 2022: Week 6
OMAHA, Neb. — Vote for the Fan Favorite for Week 6 of Nebraska high school football!. Every week, viewers decide which big game gets more coverage on Operation Football. Get in the game and vote for your school each week for the Fan Favorite below. The winning matchup will...
KETV.com
September's Baby Safety Month, Children's Hospital has tips for parents
OMAHA, Neb. — September is Baby Safety Month which raises awareness about things parents can do to help keep their child safe. Children's Hospital and Medical Center shares some tips on how you can prevent injuries while your child is in a car seat. Installing a car seat can...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KETV.com
Durham Museum brings 'Downton Abbey' exhibit to Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — It's a step into the 20th Century, taking you to the front doors of the Highclere Castle in England, or as fans know it 'Downton Abbey.'. "Based on this fictional family, the Crawley family they are an aristocratic English family. And it is based on them," Communications Director at the Durham Museum, Jessica Brummer said.
KETV.com
Omaha fire responds to vacant house fire Saturday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha fire responded to reports of a house fire Saturday morning. Officials said crews were dispatched to a vacant house near North 38th and Hamilton streets around 11:43 a.m. Upon arrival, responders said they declared a working fire after observing smoke and flames emerging from the...
KETV.com
Douglas County Department of Correction inmate dies
The Douglas County Department of Corrections says an incarcerated person died. Sixty-nine-year old Ecclesiastes Oliver was found unresponsive around 5 a.m. Sunday. Corrections personnel gave him life-saving care before he was transported to Nebraska Medicine where he died. Oliver entered corrections September 19, 2022, for a federal charge of assault...
KETV.com
Ronald McDonald House Charities Editorial
Right now, there are families in Omaha who traveled here so their child can be treated at local hospitals. Just imagine how stressful that would be. A sick child, in an unfamiliar city, unsure of how to handle everything. During this vulnerable time, Ronald McDonald House Charities is here to help.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KETV.com
The Lincoln Police Department arrests a 22-year-old linked to murder investigation
The Lincoln Police Department made an arrest in a homicide investigation. Jahhrasta Fletcher, 22, was arrested on first-degree murder charges Monday. Police believe he shot 33-year-old Robert Brannon of Omaha. Officers said surveillance video shows Fletcher firing a gun at Brannon just after midnight Sunday in an alley near 19th...
KETV.com
FOUND: Council Bluffs PD searching for missing 11-year-old
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Council Bluffs police said a child reported missing has been found. Officials first reported Jameson Borden, 11, missing Friday night around 11:15 p.m. The Council Bluffs Police Department initially said the child was last seen at his home, but when his parents returned home from...
KETV.com
Lincoln police identify motorcyclist killed in crash
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police identified the motorcyclist killed in a weekend crash. Investigators said Jeffery Zeiger, 45, was on his motorcycle when he collided with a car as it was turning onto O Street near 19th Saturday afternoon around 2:30. Zeiger died at the hospital. The driver of...
KETV.com
Serving Up Success: DC West volleyball player becomes program's first D-I commit
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Nora Wurtz is an opponent's worst nightmare. The 6'4" junior middle blocker has put up impressive numbers at Douglas County West all season. That progress paid off and landed her a scholarship offer to play collegiately in Omaha, an opportunity Wurtz had no intention of passing up.
Comments / 0