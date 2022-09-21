Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
Police arrest SAISD teacher, accused of 'Improper Relationship' with student
CIBOLO -- The Cibolo Police Department has arrested 35-year-old Thomas Rivera of San Antonio and charged him with Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student, a second degree felony. According to police a criminal investigation started on Thursday, September 22 when a 16 year old from Steele High School reported to...
foxsanantonio.com
Police looking for missing teenage boy with medical condition
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for a teenage boy who went missing on Monday. Tyrecce "TJ" Roberts, 17, was last seen off Viking Oak near Thousand Oaks Drive on the Northeast Side. San Antonio Police said that Tyrecce is 6 foot, 2 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has...
foxsanantonio.com
Police respond to teens with multiple guns, turns out they were filming a rap video
SAN ANTONIO – Police were dispatched to a Northside apartment complex after getting reports of 13 teens waving around multiple firearms, turns out they were just filming a rap video. At around 7:30 p.m., Saturday, police were called out to the 100 block of Dresden for multiple calls of...
foxsanantonio.com
Police investigate shooting after man went to girlfriend's house with three gunshot wounds
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating the details of a shooting after a man showed up at his girlfriend’s house with three gunshot wounds. The incident happened at the 300 block of Segura Street at around 11:50 p.m. According to officials, a man showed up at his girlfriend’s...
foxsanantonio.com
Someone opens fire on Northeast Side apartment, hits man in stomach, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting at a Northeast Side apartment complex. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Monday along Eisenhauer Road near Ray Bon Drive. Police arrived to find a man inside his apartment with a gunshot wound in the stomach....
foxsanantonio.com
Woman gunned down while riding in back seat of SUV following argument at East Side bar
SAN ANTONIO - A woman was killed in an overnight shooting near an East Side bar. The deadly shooting happened just after midnight Monday along South Gevers Street and Hammond Avenue. When police got to the scene, they found the body of the woman inside a white SUV. She had...
foxsanantonio.com
Three brave citizens rescue man from burning car
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas – Three brave citizens rescued a man after they quickly ran and pulled him out of a burning car, saving his life. The incident happened on Thursday evening when first responders received a report of a vehicle fire on US Hwy 290. Upon arrival, they found...
foxsanantonio.com
Driver crashes into concrete barrier while driving drunk, injuring three kids, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A man has been charged with intoxication assault after a car crash on the far west side that sent his three children to the hospital, San Antonio police said. On Friday, police were called to the 11100 block of Alamo Ranch at around 7 p.m. Justin Michael...
foxsanantonio.com
Bicyclist dies after being thrown 50 yards during a deadly hit-and-run on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a car in a fatal hit-and-run along a West Side road early Monday morning. The deadly accident happened just before 1:30 am. along Enrique M. Barrera Parkway near Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium. Police said a man was on...
foxsanantonio.com
Man being tested for DWI after allegedly crashing truck into Fred's Fish Fry
SAN ANTONIO - A man is being questioned after allegedly crashing his truck into a Northwest Side restaurant. The accident happened just after 2:30 a.m. Monday at Fred's Fish Fry off Bandera Road near West Quill Drive. Police said the truck crashed into the storefront of the restaurant. Nobody was...
foxsanantonio.com
In honor of National Seat Check, University Hospital will offer free inspections
SAN ANTONIO - Research from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that 46 percent of car seats are misused. Saturday is National Seat Check, so local health care experts are making sure you have your child's car seat installed correctly. University Health is offering free inspections at Losoya Intermediate School...
foxsanantonio.com
Northside ISD seeing rise in parent volunteers as extra layer of security, safety
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Several schools in Northside ISD have created their own groups of parent volunteers to act as an extra safety net, keeping an eye on who comes and goes on campus. "That's the reason why these dads are here, because it's letting us feel we're controlling the...
foxsanantonio.com
Resident's have several concerns over HWY-90 traffic
Following up from a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver that left two people dead on U.S. HWY 90 westbound. When asked if this was easily possible, many neighbors in the area are confused how it could have happened. However, several neighbors say there's been concerns on HWY 90 for...
foxsanantonio.com
City Councilwoman launches 'Coats for Kidz' for local children
SAN ANTONIO - Cooler weather will be here before you know it and that means time to break out the coats. But so many San Antonio children don't have the resources to bundle up this winter. That's the inspiration behind Coats for Kidz. On Tuesday, City Councilwoman Teri Castillo and...
foxsanantonio.com
Apartment complex fire on the West Side leaves 20 tenants displaced
SAN ANTONIO – 20 individuals have been displaced following an apartment complex fire. The fire occurred Saturday around noon at the 1400 block of Cable Ranch Road on the West Side of town. According to the San Antonio Fire Department, crews noticed heavy smoke coming from the building and...
foxsanantonio.com
Wrong-way driver in critical condition after hitting another vehicle
SAN ANTONIO – A wrong-way driver is in critical condition after hitting another vehicle, causing a head-on collision on the Northwest side of town. Police were dispatched to the 3700 block of North West Loop 410 at around 1:30 a.m. According to officials, a blue Chevrolet Spark was driving...
foxsanantonio.com
New Multi-Assistance Center at Morgan's Wonderland aims to help kids with disabilities
SAN ANTONIO - There’s a new multi-assistance center at Morgan’s Wonderland. The MAC aims to improve the lives for people with disabilities and special needs. MAC will offer health living and other resources to families, all at one location. The new building offers sensor friendly exam rooms, new...
foxsanantonio.com
Over 5K CPS Energy customers lost power in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - More than 5,000 CPS Energy customers are without power. On Saturday, CPS Energy said they have crews addressing the issue. An accident is believed to be the cause of last night's first power outage. According to reports, a vehicle crashed into the Helotes substation. If you need...
foxsanantonio.com
Upset patrons attend Town Hall on St. Mary's traffic concerns
Uproar has ensued over the N. St. Mary's strip, due to ongoing traffic concerns. Concerns mainly affected by construction that began in 2019. Construction pushing back customers for business establishments along the popular street. Other concerns came from residents who live near the area and are frustrated with bar patrons taking up parking space and trashing, or even, defecating on front lawns.
foxsanantonio.com
Man dies after crashing into light pole, splitting car in half, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Officials say a man was killed in a crash after his car was sliced in half by a light pole early Sunday morning. Police say the man was traveling Westbound on 90 when he lost control and hit a light pole at the intersection. The car was torn in half.
