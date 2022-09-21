ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Police arrest SAISD teacher, accused of 'Improper Relationship' with student

CIBOLO -- The Cibolo Police Department has arrested 35-year-old Thomas Rivera of San Antonio and charged him with Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student, a second degree felony. According to police a criminal investigation started on Thursday, September 22 when a 16 year old from Steele High School reported to...
CIBOLO, TX
Police looking for missing teenage boy with medical condition

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for a teenage boy who went missing on Monday. Tyrecce "TJ" Roberts, 17, was last seen off Viking Oak near Thousand Oaks Drive on the Northeast Side. San Antonio Police said that Tyrecce is 6 foot, 2 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Three brave citizens rescue man from burning car

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas – Three brave citizens rescued a man after they quickly ran and pulled him out of a burning car, saving his life. The incident happened on Thursday evening when first responders received a report of a vehicle fire on US Hwy 290. Upon arrival, they found...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
Public Safety
Resident's have several concerns over HWY-90 traffic

Following up from a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver that left two people dead on U.S. HWY 90 westbound. When asked if this was easily possible, many neighbors in the area are confused how it could have happened. However, several neighbors say there's been concerns on HWY 90 for...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
City Councilwoman launches 'Coats for Kidz' for local children

SAN ANTONIO - Cooler weather will be here before you know it and that means time to break out the coats. But so many San Antonio children don't have the resources to bundle up this winter. That's the inspiration behind Coats for Kidz. On Tuesday, City Councilwoman Teri Castillo and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Apartment complex fire on the West Side leaves 20 tenants displaced

SAN ANTONIO – 20 individuals have been displaced following an apartment complex fire. The fire occurred Saturday around noon at the 1400 block of Cable Ranch Road on the West Side of town. According to the San Antonio Fire Department, crews noticed heavy smoke coming from the building and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Wrong-way driver in critical condition after hitting another vehicle

SAN ANTONIO – A wrong-way driver is in critical condition after hitting another vehicle, causing a head-on collision on the Northwest side of town. Police were dispatched to the 3700 block of North West Loop 410 at around 1:30 a.m. According to officials, a blue Chevrolet Spark was driving...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Over 5K CPS Energy customers lost power in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - More than 5,000 CPS Energy customers are without power. On Saturday, CPS Energy said they have crews addressing the issue. An accident is believed to be the cause of last night's first power outage. According to reports, a vehicle crashed into the Helotes substation. If you need...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Upset patrons attend Town Hall on St. Mary's traffic concerns

Uproar has ensued over the N. St. Mary's strip, due to ongoing traffic concerns. Concerns mainly affected by construction that began in 2019. Construction pushing back customers for business establishments along the popular street. Other concerns came from residents who live near the area and are frustrated with bar patrons taking up parking space and trashing, or even, defecating on front lawns.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

