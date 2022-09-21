ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

OPINION: The dangers of having unvaccinated students on campus

Six months ago, I took time out of my schedule to vaccinate myself against a virus that kept me distant from my loved ones for the past year. Today, there are still those who would rather continue living in this pandemic and putting people at risk instead of getting vaccinated.
News Channel Nebraska

Blair man sentenced for plotting to kill U.S. Fish and Wildlife officer

OMAHA, Neb. -- An eastern Nebraska man has been sentenced for threatening to kill a U.S. wildlife officer who cited him for fishing and hunting violations. 24-year-old Cody Cape, of Blair, pleaded guilty to two charges in June. He was sentenced Thursday to nine years and nine months in prison.
WOWT

Stolen jail cell door in Union, Nebraska returned

UNION, Neb. (WOWT) - An ironic twist in a theft case south of the metro. Someone who could have spent time behind a jail door stole one instead but that thief has been feeling guilty. Tiny Union Nebraska had a one-room jail that from 1916 to 1940 held prisoners awaiting...
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
KCCI.com

A known Bloods street gang member arrested in Iowa

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A federal fugitive is in Webster County Jail after being wanted on outstanding warrants related to a federal investigation based out of Omaha, Nebraska. Cameron D. Carodine is known as a Bloods criminal street gang member. Law enforcement located Carodine at a residence in Fort...
iheart.com

Omaha Fugitive Found In Fort Dodge, Iowa

(Webster County, IA) -- A fugitive from Omaha has been arrested in northern Iowa. Police found Cameron D. Carodine at a Fort Dodge, Iowa home yesterday (Wednesday). Carodine is a known street gang member wanted on outstanding warrants related to a federal investigation in Omaha. The Sheriff's Office says he jumped out of a second story window and tried to run from deputies and U-S Marshals caught him.
WOWT

Horse rescued from Omaha swamp

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A wild ride in northwest Omaha Sunday afternoon for a horse. The owner of Dakota had him saddled up near Cunningham Lake, but Dakota broke free. The horse galloped into a swampy area and got stuck. Four Nebraska Humane Society officers came to the rescue but...
News Channel Nebraska

19-year-old reportedly assaulted and stabbed in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 19-year-old man was reportedly stabbed while being assaulted on Saturday. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to Gifford Park, 33rd and Cass St., for a reported cutting around 4:00 p.m. Officers said the 19-year-old victim told them that he was allegedly assaulted by two...
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha motorcyclist dies in crash with mailbox

OMAHA, Neb. -- A motorcyclist was declared dead after striking a mailbox in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said they received a report of a personal injury crash involving a motorcycle on Saturday at 11:08 p.m. near 81st and Maple. Officers said a 2006 Honda VTX1300 motorcycle was traveling eastbound...
KETV.com

Union Pacific's Railroad Days returns to Council Bluffs on Saturday

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — It's all aboard this weekend at Railroad Days in Council Bluffs — time to keep calm and carriage on. "You can come and tour all the fantastic railroad heritage that we have in Council Bluffs, all connected by trolley," said Patricia LaBounty, the curator at the Union Pacific Railroad Museum.
1011now.com

WarHorse Casino opens to the public

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It was a historic and long-anticipated day for Nebraskans. WarHorse Casino opened their doors in southwest Lincoln. Guests anticipating the grand opening of the casino were up early Saturday morning to check out the new building, hoping for a stroke of luck. It’s the first non-native casino in the state to open after the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission voted Friday to authorize it’s license to operate.
WOWT

Nebraska DHHS selects three Medicaid health plans

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three health plans have been selected after bids for Nebraskans in Heritage Health in an announcement from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Friday. Molina Healthcare of Nebraska, Nebraska Total Care, and United HealthCare of the Midlands were the selected Medicaid health plans for...
