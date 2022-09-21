Read full article on original website
Ask Omaha: do you agree to vote on Voter ID in Nebraska?
Nebraska does not require voters to present identification while voting, in most cases. A first-time voter who registered by mail and did not provide identification will be asked for an ID on election day.
KETV.com
'Didn't want the synagogue to die': Council Bluffs' new living history museum
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A memorial wall in Council Bluffs is inscribed with Hebrew names and imbued with history. "My grandmother, my grandfather prayed here in the main sanctuary," Howard Kutler said. They prayed at B'nai Israel Synagogue, originally called Chevra B'nai Yisroel. Decades later, Kutler is as devoted...
unothegateway.com
OPINION: The dangers of having unvaccinated students on campus
Six months ago, I took time out of my schedule to vaccinate myself against a virus that kept me distant from my loved ones for the past year. Today, there are still those who would rather continue living in this pandemic and putting people at risk instead of getting vaccinated.
Stothert rejects city council's climate action plan resolution
It wouldn’t have held any binding effect anyway, though. The resolution requested a consultant for a climate plan by the end of the year. The city's timeline is by early next year.
Nebraska man who threatened to kill wildlife officer gets prison
An eastern Nebraska man who pleaded guilty to threatening to kill a U.S. wildlife officer and brandishing a gun during a violent crime has been sentenced to nearly 10 years in federal prison.
WOWT
Omaha Police Officer’s Association asks Sheriff candidate to return campaign contribution
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Officer’s Association is demanding a candidate for Douglas County Sheriff to return a campaign contribution. In a letter addressed to Greg Gonzalez, the association is requesting Gonzalez return a $25,000 campaign donation. According to association president Anthony Connor, Gonzalez had a “disingenuous...
News Channel Nebraska
Blair man sentenced for plotting to kill U.S. Fish and Wildlife officer
OMAHA, Neb. -- An eastern Nebraska man has been sentenced for threatening to kill a U.S. wildlife officer who cited him for fishing and hunting violations. 24-year-old Cody Cape, of Blair, pleaded guilty to two charges in June. He was sentenced Thursday to nine years and nine months in prison.
WOWT
Stolen jail cell door in Union, Nebraska returned
UNION, Neb. (WOWT) - An ironic twist in a theft case south of the metro. Someone who could have spent time behind a jail door stole one instead but that thief has been feeling guilty. Tiny Union Nebraska had a one-room jail that from 1916 to 1940 held prisoners awaiting...
KCCI.com
A known Bloods street gang member arrested in Iowa
FORT DODGE, Iowa — A federal fugitive is in Webster County Jail after being wanted on outstanding warrants related to a federal investigation based out of Omaha, Nebraska. Cameron D. Carodine is known as a Bloods criminal street gang member. Law enforcement located Carodine at a residence in Fort...
iheart.com
Omaha Fugitive Found In Fort Dodge, Iowa
(Webster County, IA) -- A fugitive from Omaha has been arrested in northern Iowa. Police found Cameron D. Carodine at a Fort Dodge, Iowa home yesterday (Wednesday). Carodine is a known street gang member wanted on outstanding warrants related to a federal investigation in Omaha. The Sheriff's Office says he jumped out of a second story window and tried to run from deputies and U-S Marshals caught him.
fox42kptm.com
Hundreds attend the return of Omaha Whiskey Fest, over 350 samples available
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - After a two and a half year hiatus Whisky Fest returned for its second time. Hundreds of whisky lovers joined distillers from around the world at the downtown Hilton to sample over 350 different bourbons, scotches, Irish and other types of spirits.
KETV.com
Nebraska Task Force1 preps to help Florida 24 hours after returning from Puerto Rico hurricane help
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Task Force One has barely been home from Puerto Rico for 24 hours and they're already reloading in case they're called to help out with Florida hurricane help. The task force members say they will gladly head to Florida to help residents in need if...
KETV.com
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert declines to sign two resolutions passed by city council Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert on Thursday rejected the request to extend the bikeway pilot in the urban core. Stothert said the 18-month pilot has provided the necessary data to now evaluate and decide where a permanently protected bike lane will go. The bikeway pilot ends Sept....
KETV.com
Top seven on 7: KETV NewsWatch 7's best stories of the week, Sept. 18-23
OMAHA, Neb. — Why Meta stopped construction at the data center in Sarpy County, a concert on a Nebraska farm and more highlight KETV NewsWatch 7's top seven stories of the week. 1. Construction on Meta data center shut down. Construction at the expanding Meta data center in Sarpy...
WOWT
Horse rescued from Omaha swamp
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A wild ride in northwest Omaha Sunday afternoon for a horse. The owner of Dakota had him saddled up near Cunningham Lake, but Dakota broke free. The horse galloped into a swampy area and got stuck. Four Nebraska Humane Society officers came to the rescue but...
News Channel Nebraska
19-year-old reportedly assaulted and stabbed in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 19-year-old man was reportedly stabbed while being assaulted on Saturday. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to Gifford Park, 33rd and Cass St., for a reported cutting around 4:00 p.m. Officers said the 19-year-old victim told them that he was allegedly assaulted by two...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha motorcyclist dies in crash with mailbox
OMAHA, Neb. -- A motorcyclist was declared dead after striking a mailbox in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said they received a report of a personal injury crash involving a motorcycle on Saturday at 11:08 p.m. near 81st and Maple. Officers said a 2006 Honda VTX1300 motorcycle was traveling eastbound...
KETV.com
Union Pacific's Railroad Days returns to Council Bluffs on Saturday
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — It's all aboard this weekend at Railroad Days in Council Bluffs — time to keep calm and carriage on. "You can come and tour all the fantastic railroad heritage that we have in Council Bluffs, all connected by trolley," said Patricia LaBounty, the curator at the Union Pacific Railroad Museum.
1011now.com
WarHorse Casino opens to the public
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It was a historic and long-anticipated day for Nebraskans. WarHorse Casino opened their doors in southwest Lincoln. Guests anticipating the grand opening of the casino were up early Saturday morning to check out the new building, hoping for a stroke of luck. It’s the first non-native casino in the state to open after the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission voted Friday to authorize it’s license to operate.
WOWT
Nebraska DHHS selects three Medicaid health plans
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three health plans have been selected after bids for Nebraskans in Heritage Health in an announcement from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Friday. Molina Healthcare of Nebraska, Nebraska Total Care, and United HealthCare of the Midlands were the selected Medicaid health plans for...
