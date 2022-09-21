Read full article on original website
Timber Creek High School Student Arrested with Loaded GunLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Arlington PD Warn Gun Owners About Leaving Guns in VehiclesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Judge Orders Charter Spectrum to Pay $1.1B to Family of Grandmother Murdered by TechnicianLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Popular discount store set to open new location in Texas next monthKristen WaltersWeatherford, TX
nypressnews.com
Man drowns in pond outside of Target in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The Fort Worth Fire Department said a man died Sunday after he drowned in pond near the Target on Overton Ridge. At about 3 p.m. on Sept. 25, fire crews responded to a call from 5700 Overton Ridge Drive near I-20 and the Chisholm Trail Parkway.
KSAT 12
12-year-old Texas girl who shot father before shooting herself in head planned to kill entire family, deputies say
WEATHERFORD, Texas – A 12-year-old shot her father in the abdomen before turning the gun on herself after planning to kill her entire family, according to Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier. The incident occurred Tuesday evening around 11:30 p.m. in a residence in Weatherford, located in northwest Parker County,...
fox4news.com
2 men shoot each other in Fort Worth, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas - Police said two men shot each other during a fight in Fort Worth Sunday night. One of the men was dropping off his child with his ex-girlfriend, the child’s mother, in a southeast Fort Worth neighborhood. He then got into a fight with his ex’s...
fox4news.com
Police: Dallas man intentionally hit and killed by car, suspected driver arrested
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested a man accused of intentionally hitting a 66-year-old with his car, leading to his death. Police were called to the scene of the crash on West Jefferson Boulevard near North Morocco Avenue just before 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 25. 66-year-old Antonio Garcia Jojola died at...
Another Texas school district making students lock phones away during day
Another Texas school district is now requiring students to put their phones in locked pouches during the school day.
fox4news.com
Driver charged with manslaughter for crash that killed 2-year-old in Bedford
BEDFORD, Texas - A Mansfield man has been charged with manslaughter in connection to a crash that killed a 2-year-old girl in Bedford over the weekend. According to police, 36-year-old Joshua Hagger was driving his Dodge pickup truck at a high rate speed on Highway 121 around 2:30 p.m. before crashing into a silver sedan near Cheek Sparger Road.
North Texas high school student arrested for bringing gun to school, police say
A North Texas high school student was arrested on Thursday after his classmate notified administrators that he had a gun at school, said Fort Worth police.
TX DPS: Holland man killed in crash while racing on George Bush Turnpike
RICHARDSON, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has opened an investigation to look into a deadly crash in Richardson. They said this happened at about 4 p.m. Saturday on the President George Bush Turnpike near Independence Parkway. The victim killed in the crash has been identified as 29-year-old Trey Bradshaw from Holland, Texas.
Texas police investigate use of force after video of officer slamming student into lunch cart circulates
Police in Irving, Texas are investigating an officer's use of force after video showing the officer slam a student into a lunch cart before pushing him down to the ground again began circulating on social media, according to police. The officer has been reassigned while police look into the incident.
fox4news.com
Father killed in road rage shooting on Dallas freeway; police searching for shooter
DALLAS - A 59-year-old husband and father of three was shot and killed in an act road rage along the C F Hawn Freeway late Friday afternoon, according to Dallas police. "Somehow, he got into it with a guy verbally, and he shot him through the window. Shot him in the face. And my grandson was in the car, 10-year-old," the victim’s father, Frank Marshall, said.
fox4news.com
Car catches fire after high-speed chase from Fort Worth to Dallas
DALLAS - A suspect’s stolen vehicle caught fire after having mechanical issues during a high-speed chase from Fort Worth to Dallas late Saturday night. This started at about 11:30 p.m., when Fort Worth police officers tried to pull over what appeared to be an impaired diver along Loop 820 and Rosedale Street.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Two Separate Road Rage Shootings on Dallas Highway Raises Concern
Dallas Police are investigating two separate road rage shootings on the same stretch of freeway. Two people were shot along U.S. 175 in southeast Dallas in a span of eight hours on Friday and early Saturday. DPD said a 14-year-old was critically injured early Saturday morning and a husband and...
fox4news.com
Teen fatally struck by vehicle remembered with posthumous BMX birthday celebration
FORT WORTH, Texas - A North Texas BMX riding community celebrated the life of one of their own, a 15-year-old who was killed when he was struck by a car back in June. Kyle Hammack was walking with a friend near a heavily traveled highway when he was struck. The...
fox4news.com
Suspected drunk driver leads police in chase, in facing charges
Police arrested a suspected drunk driver who led officers on a high speed chase from Fort Worth to Dallas. Speeds reached up to 100 miles-per-hour. According to police, they tried to pull over the driver along Loop 820 and Rosedale St. The driver refused to stop. The driver continued along...
fox4news.com
17-year-old found with gun at North Texas high school football game
DALLAS - Dallas police said a 17-year-old was arrested for bringing a gun to a Richardson ISD football game Friday night. This happened at the varsity football game between Berkner and Lake Highlands at Wildcat-Ram Stadium. According to police, someone told Richardson PD officers that a gun was passed through...
Fort Worth ISD apologizes after bus driver drops students off in wrong neighborhood
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Transportation staff at Fort Worth ISD sent apologies to parents after a school bus driver dropped off elementary school kids in the wrong neighborhood.Rather than getting off the bus a few blocks from their homes, kids from Daggett Elementary School were left nearly a half mile away Friday, on the other side of busy Hemphill St. on the city's south side.Video shared by parents showed students loudly protesting to the driver "This is the wrong stop!"An adult outside the bus also tried to explain to the driver he was in the wrong place, but he didn't...
fox4news.com
14-year-old dies in South Dallas shooting
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old early Sunday morning. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m., when officers found the teen in a vacant lot with several gunshot wounds in the 2900 block of Al Lipscomb Way in South Dallas. He later died at...
'Elevator emergency' traps about a dozen people at Reunion Tower
Everyone is okay after what Dallas Fire-Rescue calls an “elevator emergency” on Sunday, when at least a dozen people were trapped at Reunion Tower.
Denton landlord threatens student leasing room, video shows
DENTON, Texas — A video has gone viral online of a Denton landlord threatening a student with a handgun, which police are now investigating. The video shows the landlord holding a gun while talking with the student living at the home, who is filming the incident. When the student...
fox4news.com
Police make arrest in shooting outside Dallas gas station
DALLAS - A 51-year-old man has been arrested for a fatal shooting in a Chevron gas station parking lot in Dallas Saturday afternoon. Anthony Welcome was charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Demarcea Hodge. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m., when officers were called to a Chevron...
