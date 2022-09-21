ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

nypressnews.com

Man drowns in pond outside of Target in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The Fort Worth Fire Department said a man died Sunday after he drowned in pond near the Target on Overton Ridge. At about 3 p.m. on Sept. 25, fire crews responded to a call from 5700 Overton Ridge Drive near I-20 and the Chisholm Trail Parkway.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

2 men shoot each other in Fort Worth, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas - Police said two men shot each other during a fight in Fort Worth Sunday night. One of the men was dropping off his child with his ex-girlfriend, the child’s mother, in a southeast Fort Worth neighborhood. He then got into a fight with his ex’s...
FORT WORTH, TX
State
Texas State
Fort Worth, TX
Education
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Education
fox4news.com

Driver charged with manslaughter for crash that killed 2-year-old in Bedford

BEDFORD, Texas - A Mansfield man has been charged with manslaughter in connection to a crash that killed a 2-year-old girl in Bedford over the weekend. According to police, 36-year-old Joshua Hagger was driving his Dodge pickup truck at a high rate speed on Highway 121 around 2:30 p.m. before crashing into a silver sedan near Cheek Sparger Road.
BEDFORD, TX
WFAA

TX DPS: Holland man killed in crash while racing on George Bush Turnpike

RICHARDSON, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has opened an investigation to look into a deadly crash in Richardson. They said this happened at about 4 p.m. Saturday on the President George Bush Turnpike near Independence Parkway. The victim killed in the crash has been identified as 29-year-old Trey Bradshaw from Holland, Texas.
RICHARDSON, TX
fox4news.com

Father killed in road rage shooting on Dallas freeway; police searching for shooter

DALLAS - A 59-year-old husband and father of three was shot and killed in an act road rage along the C F Hawn Freeway late Friday afternoon, according to Dallas police. "Somehow, he got into it with a guy verbally, and he shot him through the window. Shot him in the face. And my grandson was in the car, 10-year-old," the victim’s father, Frank Marshall, said.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Car catches fire after high-speed chase from Fort Worth to Dallas

DALLAS - A suspect’s stolen vehicle caught fire after having mechanical issues during a high-speed chase from Fort Worth to Dallas late Saturday night. This started at about 11:30 p.m., when Fort Worth police officers tried to pull over what appeared to be an impaired diver along Loop 820 and Rosedale Street.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Two Separate Road Rage Shootings on Dallas Highway Raises Concern

Dallas Police are investigating two separate road rage shootings on the same stretch of freeway. Two people were shot along U.S. 175 in southeast Dallas in a span of eight hours on Friday and early Saturday. DPD said a 14-year-old was critically injured early Saturday morning and a husband and...
DALLAS, TX
NewsBreak
Education
fox4news.com

Suspected drunk driver leads police in chase, in facing charges

Police arrested a suspected drunk driver who led officers on a high speed chase from Fort Worth to Dallas. Speeds reached up to 100 miles-per-hour. According to police, they tried to pull over the driver along Loop 820 and Rosedale St. The driver refused to stop. The driver continued along...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

17-year-old found with gun at North Texas high school football game

DALLAS - Dallas police said a 17-year-old was arrested for bringing a gun to a Richardson ISD football game Friday night. This happened at the varsity football game between Berkner and Lake Highlands at Wildcat-Ram Stadium. According to police, someone told Richardson PD officers that a gun was passed through...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth ISD apologizes after bus driver drops students off in wrong neighborhood

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Transportation staff at Fort Worth ISD sent apologies to parents after a school bus driver dropped off elementary school kids in the wrong neighborhood.Rather than getting off the bus a few blocks from their homes, kids from Daggett Elementary School were left nearly a half mile away Friday, on the other side of busy Hemphill St. on the city's south side.Video shared by parents showed students loudly protesting to the driver "This is the wrong stop!"An adult outside the bus also tried to explain to the driver he was in the wrong place, but he didn't...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

14-year-old dies in South Dallas shooting

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old early Sunday morning. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m., when officers found the teen in a vacant lot with several gunshot wounds in the 2900 block of Al Lipscomb Way in South Dallas. He later died at...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Denton landlord threatens student leasing room, video shows

DENTON, Texas — A video has gone viral online of a Denton landlord threatening a student with a handgun, which police are now investigating. The video shows the landlord holding a gun while talking with the student living at the home, who is filming the incident. When the student...
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

Police make arrest in shooting outside Dallas gas station

DALLAS - A 51-year-old man has been arrested for a fatal shooting in a Chevron gas station parking lot in Dallas Saturday afternoon. Anthony Welcome was charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Demarcea Hodge. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m., when officers were called to a Chevron...
DALLAS, TX
