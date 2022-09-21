FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Transportation staff at Fort Worth ISD sent apologies to parents after a school bus driver dropped off elementary school kids in the wrong neighborhood.Rather than getting off the bus a few blocks from their homes, kids from Daggett Elementary School were left nearly a half mile away Friday, on the other side of busy Hemphill St. on the city's south side.Video shared by parents showed students loudly protesting to the driver "This is the wrong stop!"An adult outside the bus also tried to explain to the driver he was in the wrong place, but he didn't...

