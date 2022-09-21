LIMA — The Lima Noon Optimist Club is hosting its annual Trick or Treat at Safety on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The event hosts around 2,000 to 2,500 children. The club is looking for participants to hand out candy or other items. Community members with a building are welcome to participate. If you do not have a building you are welcome to hand out candy with your company sign. A table and chairs for participants will be provided.

LIMA, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO