13abc.com
Hancock County hosts Oktoberfest today
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Oktoberfest is happening today in Downtown Findlay to celebrate German Heritage in Hancock County. The festival will begin at 2 p.m. and last until 10:30 p.m., with family-friendly activities, live music, polka dancing, contests, German food and a large selection of beer and wine. It has become one of the largest single-day events in the region, by hosting over 6,000 people.
continentalenews.com
Saturday & Sunday Events @ Continental’s Fall Festival
It was a beautiful Fall night to kick off Continental’s Fall Festival 2022. A special Thank You to the Free Christian Church of God for the amazing Baked Potato Bar – always a annual Friday night favorite, so good and it is free! Again, thank you – it is good to sit down for a good meal and visit with friends.
Lima News
Metro Center to host Business Arcade introductory tour
LIMA —The public is invited to the Metro Center’s Business Arcade Introductory Tour from 2:30-5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27. The Metro Center is located at 127 N. Elizabeth St. For those wondering what’s going on inside the Metro Center, it will be the unveiling of the all new Business Arcade. The public event will also feature limited tours of the Upscale Lofts, the apartments above the Business Arcade.
Lima News
Lima Public Library Book Reviews
In twelve striking, luminescent stories, author Morgan Talty breathes life into tales of family and community. A boy unearths a jar that holds an old curse, which sets into motion his family’s unraveling; a man, while trying to swindle some pot from a dealer, discovers a friend passed out in the woods, his hair frozen into the snow; a grandmother suffering from Alzheimer’s projects the past onto her grandson; and two friends, inspired by Antiques Roadshow, attempt to rob the tribal museum for valuable root clubs.
Lima News
Abstract, action/sports winners announced in The Lima News’ 26th annual Amateur Photo Competition
Winners of the abstract and action/sports categories are announced today in the 26th annual The Lima News Amateur Photo Competition. WHAT: The Lima News’ 26th annual Amateur Photo Competition. WHEN: October at ArtSpace/Lima downtown; after that, Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center High Street Mall Gallery through end of year...
Sidney Daily News
Oktoberfest adds new attractions
MINSTER – The 48th annual Minster Oktoberfest, coming up Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, has new attractions such as a kids area and a second beer garden but also past favorites that reflect the town’s German heritage, including ethnic food, crafts and beer, and entertainment ranging from German bands to local musical talent.
Lima News
Police calls
North Collett street at West Wayne Street, Lima — A traffic accident with an injury was investigated Sunday. North Charles Street at Rice Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Sunday. 800 block of West Elm Street, Lima — An auto theft was reported...
Lima News
Safety City Trick or Treat scheduled
LIMA — The Lima Noon Optimist Club is hosting its annual Trick or Treat at Safety on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The event hosts around 2,000 to 2,500 children. The club is looking for participants to hand out candy or other items. Community members with a building are welcome to participate. If you do not have a building you are welcome to hand out candy with your company sign. A table and chairs for participants will be provided.
Lima News
Group with Lima roots tops Granite Peak
GRANITE PEAK, Mont. — The secret to mountain climbing, as summed up by Charles Johns is, “You have to get the ‘no’ out of your heart and just put one foot in front of the other.”. Taking the West Rosebud Trailhead, Johns and his friends, Clint...
Lima News
102nd birthday: Frederic Andrews
BEAVERDAM — Frederic Andrews is celebrating his 102nd birthday with a celebration at 4 p.m. Sept. 25 at Thirsy’s in Beaverdam. Andrews was born Sept. 27, 1920 in Bluffton to Paul and Clara Andrews. On May 16, 1948 he married Orpha (Johnson) Andrews and she died in 1993.
Lima News
Sandra Kay and Ronald Carroll Parr
ELIDA — Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Carroll Parr Sr. are celebrating 65 years of marriage. Parr and the former Sandra Kay Sandy were married Sept. 28, 1957, in Lima. They are the parents of three children, Ronald (Joan) Parr Jr. of Elida, Tim Parr of Ada and Scott Parr of Elida. They have three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Lima News
Carole and Robert (Bob) Maenle
LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. Robert (Bob) Maenle are celebrating 60 years of marriage. Maenle and the former Carole Lause were married Sept. 29, 1962 at St. John’s Landeck. They are the parents of one child, Kathy (Dean) Whitlow of Greenwood, Ind., and two grandchildren. One child, Mark A. Maenle, preceded them in death.
Lima News
Perry begins wrestling
LIMA — The Perry School Board met and decided to add wrestling to their athletic programs in the 2024 school year. Chadwick Zink appeared to provide the impetus needed to get the program under way. “My son is moving into the junior high school and Perry does not have a program,” Zink said. “Instead of moving him out of the district to a school that does have it, we wanted to start wrestling here.”
Motorcycle Club honors president on “Honor Walk”
LIMA — Saturday evening, Jake DeMoss, 48, from the village of Payne, was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on U.S. 224 near Convoy in Van Wert County. According to the Highway Patrol’s Van Wert post, DeMoss was riding a 2001 Harley Davidson eastbound on U.S. 224 and failed to negotiate a curve.
Lima News
Defendants arraigned in Allen County Common Pleas Court
LIMA — The following individuals have entered pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court following their indictments by a recent session of the grand jury:. Tilmond Sanders, 68, of Lima, charged with two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and single counts of having weapons under disability and unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnanace.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're craving a slice of pie and in northwestern Ohio, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint, which has been around since 1939. Bud's pies are homemade and made fresh every day. Customer favorites include peach, coconut cream, blueberry, and lemon meringue. And when they're in season, patrons say the rhubarb and strawberry are must-haves.
Lima News
Cross country: Ottawa-Glandorf girls, Lincolnview boys win Van Wert Health Invitational
VAN WERT – It’s all about building a strong pack of runners. Lately, longtime Lincolnview cross country head coach Matt Langdon has seen signs of his pack beginning to come together. At Saturday’s Van Wert Health Cross Country Invitational, Langdon’s boys team packed it in, en route to...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Hanz A. Darby, 24, of Wapakoneta, found guilty of criminal mischief*. Sentence: 60 days jail. 48 days suspended. $150 fine. Cortlend T. Banks, 29, of Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of DUS. Sentence: 180 days jail. 177 days suspended. $150 fine.
Auglaize County farm honored for conservation
REYNOLDSBURG – The Ohio Department of Agriculture recognized five families as winners of the 2022 Conservation Farm Family Awards at the Farm Science Review in London. The five families honored were Settlage Farm, Auglaize County; Baltes Farm, Mahoning County; Felumlee family, Claylick Run Farm, Licking County; Branstrator Farm, Warren County; and Brown Family Farm, Highland County.
Lima man dies in motorcycle accident at Jameson overpass
LIMA — A Lima man died Wednesday afternoon when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a guardrail on an overpass. Kyius L. Simpson, 21, of Lima, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Lima Police Department. Simpson was operating a motorcycle northbound on Jameson Avenue...
