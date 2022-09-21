ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Alberta Ferretti Spring 2023

By Luisa Zargani
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DnoTH_0i52dVUs00
Backstage at Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2023 Delphine Auchard/WWD

Alberta Ferretti was looking for unexpected touches, details and color combinations for her spring collection. “I always like to add a surprising element to my designs,” the designer said before her show in Milan. Cue the fluid silk pants under a skirt in a clashing yet surprisingly appealing juxtaposition of hues — a sage green top over bright sky blue pants, for example.

This season, Ferretti chose to parade more pants than usual, but they were very feminine, in sync with her time-honed style. In fact, she touted the notion that designers must “evolve their styles naturally but at the same time remain faithful to their core values.” In her case, she said that “certain proportions and a strong respect for the body remain,” avoiding chasing seasonal trends. There’s no denying she understands what her customers want and her designs aim to improve and enhance, never hide or constrict.

For spring, Ferretti’s woman packed up her bags to explore the world. An organza parka over suede pants and a precious embroidered top exemplified her sophisticated take on comfort. Crochet tops were embroidered with stones inserted manually, paying tribute, she said, to Italian craftsmanship.

Lightness ran throughout the collection, with jackets showing handkerchief hems, feather-light trenches and some transparencies under the raffia tunics, culminating in Ferretti’s beautiful silk and chiffon gowns, some enriched with a cascade of embroidered, stylized leaves — another example of the artisans’ manual skills.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

John Richmond RTW Spring 2023

The now Web3-focused John Richmond was expected to host a “phygital” runway experience this September with NFT galore, fashion crafted in the metaverse and IRL counterparts paraded on the runway. But digital fashion can have its supply snafus, too, and so the brand mounted a party extravaganza inviting...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

16Arlington RTW Spring 2023

It’s Marco Capaldo’s second season alone at 16Arlington, the brand he cofounded with his partner in life and work, Kikka Cavenati, who passed away last year following a short and sudden illness. Capaldo is determined to keep the brand going. The young couple had become a fixture on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Alejandra Alonso Rojas RTW Spring 2023

“The collection is about movement, it’s about her — her body, her shapes her curves,” Alejandra Alonso Rojas said ahead of her salon-style, slow-sauntering spring runway show held at Fotografiska Museum’s Verōnika eatery. “I worked with Philippine de Richemont, who’s a painter in Paris, that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Bach Mai RTW Spring 2023

“This is it, these are my girls,” Bach Mai said during his spring collection presentation, motioning to a vignette of models clad in bright blue dressings. Spring marks the designer’s first shown on models — diversity in casting to display glamour for all was noted of high importance.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alberta Ferretti
PopSugar

Savage X Fenty Launched New Loungewear Just in Time For Cozy Season

Loungewear might not have a reputation for being sexy or figure flattering, but it appears that's all about to change — at least if Rihanna has anything to do with it. The multihyphenate's famed label Savage X Fenty is now expanding on its already impressive assortment of styles with a new selection of loungewear pieces that are as comfortable as they are inimitably cool.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

The Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Of All Time

Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Pitchfork

Mosquito

Born in Brazil and based in the Netherlands, Lyzza got her start as a teenager, playing around with production software and uploading songs to SoundCloud while DJing ballroom sets around Amsterdam. She introduced her style of metallic electronic pop on an enigmatic trio of EPs that progressively brought her voice to the fore. Lyzza’s blasé flow and kinetic production style—jumping between rapid BPMs with a deep bass undertow pulling beneath—are confident and enticing, capable of stirring up delirium on the dancefloor before retreating into a more pensive comedown. On her new mixtape Mosquito, Lyzza presents a series of shapeshifting, pop-minded club tracks that constitute her most cohesive project yet. It includes some of her most approachable songs, yet they retain all the thrills of her dense production, here used in service of headstrong lyrics colored by a tumultuous love life.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milan#Italian
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian Barker to Release Collections With Boohoo as Sustainability Ambassador, Unveiling the First During NYFW

Kourtney Kardashian Barker has teamed with Boohoo. The television personality and founder of Poosh has been named the fast-fashion e-tailer’s sustainability ambassador; she’ll release two capsule collections. The first, a 45-piece line, will be unveiled during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13 at a see now, buy now presentation.More from WWDTravis Barker, Halsey and Lil Wayne Join Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. Concert"The Kardashians" Premiere Red Carpet: PHOTOSPantone's Fall 2022 Colors on the NYFW Runway “When Boohoo first approached me to collaborate on a line, I was concerned about the effects of the fast-fashion industry on our planet,” Barker said in a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Kim Kardashian Stars in Balenciaga’s Fall Campaign

Kim Kardashian, who wore a packing-tape catsuit to Balenciaga’s fall 2022 fashion show in Paris, slipped into the finale look for the brand’s advertising campaign. She gives a backward glance in the clingy blue fishtail gown with built-in gloves as lightning forks flash above a bleak, icy landscape.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Berlin-based photographer Daniel Roché depicts Kardashian and the other campaign faces — Alexa Demie, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock, and Kim Yeon-koung — against a variety of backdrops, from balmy beaches to snowy forests. Balenciaga...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
thezoereport.com

Meet The Ombré French Manicure, Fall’s Buzziest New Nail Trend

The French manicure train just keeps on going. As fall beauty trends continue to emerge, it seems like there’s no end in sight when it comes to the Y2K-inspired nail style that’s made a notable resurgence in the last few years among celebrities and nail enthusiasts alike. More and more variations on the French manicure are popping up left and right, each more creative (and gorgeous) than the last. Ombré French nails are the latest to hit the scene, with the trend taking over TikTok one mesmerizing tutorial at a time.
SKIN CARE
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The adidas AdiFOM Q In “Core Black”

The adidas AdiFOM Q hasn’t been free of controversy since debuting via both unofficial and official images. And while the shoe bears resemblance to the ever-popular Yeezy Foam Runner, it’s poised to cement its own identity. Informed by the adidas Quake silhouette from 2001, the foam and mesh...
APPAREL
WWD

Staud RTW Spring 2023

“Our spring collection is about self-discovery and her finding her inner glow. It centers around the idea of wanderlust, but instead of exploring new places, it’s about exploring herself,” designer Sarah Staudinger said of her spring collection, which originated with the aura print’s palette and meanings. Her lineup started with all-white looks and finished with a multicolored, aura-printed, fully sequined gown to represent the “journey of self-discovery.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Marie Claire

How to Wear Ankle Boots, According to a Stylist

Now that the weather is cooling down and fall is just around the corner, it's time for all of us to put away our sandals and break out our very best boots. Personally, boots are my favorite type of shoe, and when it comes to the most versatile style for everyday wear and for transitioning into autumn, I always go for ankle boots. I'm not alone: Fashion stylist Sarah Nearis also loves a good ankle boot, calling it her "personal favorite" and defining the style as one that "covers the whole foot and reaches up to or a little past the ankle."
APPAREL
WWD

Doja Cat Is One of the Cover Girls of CR Fashion Book

Doja Cat, the American rapper and singer, is one of the cover girls of the latest CR Fashion Book, which comes out Sept. 21 and is its biggest issue to date. The issue is themed “Front Row” and takes an irreverent approach to the frenetic energy, work and creativity required to navigate fashion month.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury.   When it comes to her...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

39K+
Followers
26K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy