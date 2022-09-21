ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

AM 1450 KMMS

This is One of The Most Unique Places to Stay in Montana

If you're planning a trip to Montana and are looking for somewhere to stay, you need to check out this incredible place. One of Montana's most unique bed & breakfasts is close to Bozeman and offers guests something extraordinary. That's because it's also a wolf sanctuary. The Howlers Inn B&B...
BOZEMAN, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Where is Montana’s Native American Population Growing?

Montana's Native American population is growing, but in areas where some of you might not expect. The growth in Native American population isn't taking place on the Indian Reservations in Montana, it's taking place in larger population centers like Billings. That's part of what former Montana Media Trackers reporter and...
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

This Delicious Montana Favorite Has Been Popular For Years

I was blessed to grow up in a town that hosts a state fair. Every year, for 10 days, the fair would come and us locals would head out to see all the attractions. Of course, as a youth, I wanted to spend all of my time in the midway. That's where all of my friends—and to be honest, most of the fun—was located.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

5 Crucial and Creative Tricks to Effective Recycling in Montana

Recycling in Montana should be easy, not filled with questions about whether you're doing it right. According to the Smithsonian, only 6% of plastic waste was recycled in 2021. That means only 2 tons of the 40 tons of plastic waste generated in the U.S. was recycled. On a grand scale, we'll have to do better than that—but we've come up with some small-scale suggestions.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

New Movie Coming Out Features Local Actor

If Montanans love doing one thing, it's supporting other Montanans. Deadline reports that Nova Vento Entertainment has acquired the distribution rights to the film The Year of the Dog. The film is by Rob Grabow, who is from Montana. He directed, wrote, and starred in this film. The story is...
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

My Unforgettable Montana Road Trip to See This Mainstream Artist

Have you ever made a spontaneous last-minute decision to take a road trip?. Being spontaneous can be a lot of fun, and can also lead to some unforgettable memories. In 2019, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was travelling around the country for weekly performances known as "Sunday Service." Almost all of the performances included a large choir that was flown in specifically for the event.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Is Tester Prematurely Spiking the Ball on Veteran Suicides?

When I first saw the veteran suicide numbers being reported by the VA earlier in the week, I was immediately skeptical. My first reaction was that the US Department of Veterans Affairs was using old numbers. They were touting numbers that showed a decline in veteran suicides between 2018 and 2020. That's great, I thought, but what happened since the Spring of 2020- mental health took a hit across the board.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Love Beer? Don’t Miss This Awesome Event in Bozeman

Montana is full of great breweries. In some of the state's more populated cities, it seems like there is a brewery on almost every corner. Needless to say, if you're a fan of craft beer, you have a lot of options. You can find everything, including locally made IPAs, lagers, ales, and more.
BOZEMAN, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Montana Should Stand Up to Radical Judge on Birth Certificates

I'm with Jeremy Carl on this one. Montana should NOT be intimidated by the liberal mob media and a radical activist judge in Billings. Instead, Montana should be actively encouraging these Left-wing news outlets to run stories about how Montana is pushing back against this radical Left-wing nonsense. It will send a message to the radical activists on the East and Left coasts to stay the heck out of our state.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Montana’s Favorite Fall Event Is Happening THIS Weekend!

We all love the charming town of Livingston, and the beautiful drive there from Bozeman doesn't hurt, either. Livingston is not only home to many locally owned businesses and restaurants, but it also hosts the Yellowstone Harvest Festival. This yearly event is family-friendly and one that the locals look forward to every fall.
LIVINGSTON, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Bravo! 6 of Montana’s Fantastic Symphony Orchestras

Something that Montanans can be incredibly proud of is the enormous pool of musical talent that has created symphony orchestras across the entire state...and it all started in Butte. It's quite extraordinary for a state with just over a million people. You can get a dose of big city culture...
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Montana Secretary of State Celebrates Voter Registration Day

Montana’s Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen has been celebrating National Voter Registration Day in Helena by urging Montanans to register to vote in the upcoming mid-term election in November. Jacobsen told us how she spent her day on Monday. “We started the day by celebrating the United States Constitution...
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Local Montana Beef in Montana Schools? Heck Yes

Beef is not just "what's for dinner." For public school kids in Malta, Montana- it's what's for lunch. And not just any beef- locally grown and locally processed beef. I saw some of my friends in Malta share this info from "Rural Communities & Agricultural Neighbors" (RCAN) just a few days ago on September 15th.
MALTA, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Martha’s Vineyard Shows Montana How to Get It Done!

Boy, those "folx" out at Martha's Vineyard sure know how to get the job done. Virtue signal to the rest of the world to let them know how open and tolerant you are, but then when the illegal aliens show up on your doorstep- quickly call in the military and have the illegals ushered off the island.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Bozeman, MT
ABOUT

AM 1450 KMMS has the best news coverage for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

