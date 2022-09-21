Read full article on original website
No One Knows About Montana’s Most Incredible Natural Attraction
Sometimes the best destinations are the ones that take a bit of effort to get to. Montana is known for its wilderness, forests, and endless other natural wonders. Some of these natural wonders are easy to reach, and some are a journey. You never know how incredible something might be until you venture out there.
Rent Increases in Montana Are Among the Highest in the Nation
As anyone who lives in Missoula knows, the past year has been a nightmare for renters. With a vacancy rate hovering between one and two percent, rent increases in Missoula and in all of Montana are garnering national attention. We spoke to Christian Worstell with Help Advisors, a website that...
Did the Postal Service Get New Electric Vehicles in Montana?
Did the US Postal Service get some new electric vehicles in Montana?. One of our radio listeners in Billings, who is always a source of great information and leads on information, was passing by the US Postal Service offices earlier this week and he spotted a shipment of some new vehicles.
This is One of The Most Unique Places to Stay in Montana
If you're planning a trip to Montana and are looking for somewhere to stay, you need to check out this incredible place. One of Montana's most unique bed & breakfasts is close to Bozeman and offers guests something extraordinary. That's because it's also a wolf sanctuary. The Howlers Inn B&B...
Where is Montana’s Native American Population Growing?
Montana's Native American population is growing, but in areas where some of you might not expect. The growth in Native American population isn't taking place on the Indian Reservations in Montana, it's taking place in larger population centers like Billings. That's part of what former Montana Media Trackers reporter and...
This Delicious Montana Favorite Has Been Popular For Years
I was blessed to grow up in a town that hosts a state fair. Every year, for 10 days, the fair would come and us locals would head out to see all the attractions. Of course, as a youth, I wanted to spend all of my time in the midway. That's where all of my friends—and to be honest, most of the fun—was located.
7 Great Resources for Montana Foraging and Mushroom Hunting
Gathering edibles in the outdoors of Montana has become incredibly popular. What's not to like? Finding food gems while enjoying the best landscape in the country sounds pretty good to us. Whether you're a seasoned expert and have been foraging for years or a newbie who can't yet recognize edible...
5 Crucial and Creative Tricks to Effective Recycling in Montana
Recycling in Montana should be easy, not filled with questions about whether you're doing it right. According to the Smithsonian, only 6% of plastic waste was recycled in 2021. That means only 2 tons of the 40 tons of plastic waste generated in the U.S. was recycled. On a grand scale, we'll have to do better than that—but we've come up with some small-scale suggestions.
New Movie Coming Out Features Local Actor
If Montanans love doing one thing, it's supporting other Montanans. Deadline reports that Nova Vento Entertainment has acquired the distribution rights to the film The Year of the Dog. The film is by Rob Grabow, who is from Montana. He directed, wrote, and starred in this film. The story is...
My Unforgettable Montana Road Trip to See This Mainstream Artist
Have you ever made a spontaneous last-minute decision to take a road trip?. Being spontaneous can be a lot of fun, and can also lead to some unforgettable memories. In 2019, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was travelling around the country for weekly performances known as "Sunday Service." Almost all of the performances included a large choir that was flown in specifically for the event.
Is Tester Prematurely Spiking the Ball on Veteran Suicides?
When I first saw the veteran suicide numbers being reported by the VA earlier in the week, I was immediately skeptical. My first reaction was that the US Department of Veterans Affairs was using old numbers. They were touting numbers that showed a decline in veteran suicides between 2018 and 2020. That's great, I thought, but what happened since the Spring of 2020- mental health took a hit across the board.
5 Things Montanans Should Schedule Now Or Expect To Wait For
If you have lived here in Montana for more than 5 minutes, you would know that making appointments for all sorts of things takes time. Sometimes you will be waiting a couple of weeks or even months for ordinary things that never used to take so long. Here are 5...
Love Beer? Don’t Miss This Awesome Event in Bozeman
Montana is full of great breweries. In some of the state's more populated cities, it seems like there is a brewery on almost every corner. Needless to say, if you're a fan of craft beer, you have a lot of options. You can find everything, including locally made IPAs, lagers, ales, and more.
Montana Should Stand Up to Radical Judge on Birth Certificates
I'm with Jeremy Carl on this one. Montana should NOT be intimidated by the liberal mob media and a radical activist judge in Billings. Instead, Montana should be actively encouraging these Left-wing news outlets to run stories about how Montana is pushing back against this radical Left-wing nonsense. It will send a message to the radical activists on the East and Left coasts to stay the heck out of our state.
Montana’s Favorite Fall Event Is Happening THIS Weekend!
We all love the charming town of Livingston, and the beautiful drive there from Bozeman doesn't hurt, either. Livingston is not only home to many locally owned businesses and restaurants, but it also hosts the Yellowstone Harvest Festival. This yearly event is family-friendly and one that the locals look forward to every fall.
Bravo! 6 of Montana’s Fantastic Symphony Orchestras
Something that Montanans can be incredibly proud of is the enormous pool of musical talent that has created symphony orchestras across the entire state...and it all started in Butte. It's quite extraordinary for a state with just over a million people. You can get a dose of big city culture...
Montana Secretary of State Celebrates Voter Registration Day
Montana’s Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen has been celebrating National Voter Registration Day in Helena by urging Montanans to register to vote in the upcoming mid-term election in November. Jacobsen told us how she spent her day on Monday. “We started the day by celebrating the United States Constitution...
Local Montana Beef in Montana Schools? Heck Yes
Beef is not just "what's for dinner." For public school kids in Malta, Montana- it's what's for lunch. And not just any beef- locally grown and locally processed beef. I saw some of my friends in Malta share this info from "Rural Communities & Agricultural Neighbors" (RCAN) just a few days ago on September 15th.
Montana Announces Its 2023 Teacher Of The Year! Do You Know Her?
I want you to think back—for some of us it's WAY back—but I want you to think about who your most influential teacher was. Maybe it was in elementary school or high school, perhaps it was band or choir—whatever the case, who was it?. I guess I...
Martha’s Vineyard Shows Montana How to Get It Done!
Boy, those "folx" out at Martha's Vineyard sure know how to get the job done. Virtue signal to the rest of the world to let them know how open and tolerant you are, but then when the illegal aliens show up on your doorstep- quickly call in the military and have the illegals ushered off the island.
