23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
NFL eliminates Pro Bowl, replaced with skills challenges and flag football game.Tina HowellLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Sentence hearing scheduled for fall after pleading guilty to murdering 7-year-old sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
4 Things that will make the Raiders' offense hard to defend going forwardEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: 2–1 Rebels travel to Logan to take on the defending Mountain West ChampionsEugene AdamsLogan, UT
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police need help identifying suspects in Spring Valley armed robbery
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Spring Valley area command are asking for the public's help identifying two wanted robbery suspects. The incident happened on Saturday, September 26, at around 7:30 a.m. near Buffalo Dr and Patrick Ln. In the pictures released by...
news3lv.com
Police: Two suspects wanted in critical hit and run crash near Flamingo, Sandhill
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help locating two suspects accused of stealing a car and critically injuring a motorcyclist before taking off. The incident happened on Friday, September 23, at around 4:35 a.m., near E. Flamingo Road...
news3lv.com
2 suspects arrested for beating 62-year-old man to death in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two suspects have been arrested for allegedly beating a 62-year-old man to death in Henderson late Friday night, according to police. Officers got a report of a battery around 10:20 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, in the 1400 block of N. Boulder Highway, north of Warm Springs Road, Henderson Police said in a statement posted to social media.
Deadly shooting: NLV police, man with rifle exchange gunfire in neighborhood
A man armed with a rifle was fatally shot late Saturday in a gunfire exchange with North Las Vegas Police in a residential neighborhood.
Fox5 KVVU
Man shot dead by North Las Vegas police during apparent home break-in, officers say he was armed
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is dead after a North Las Vegas police officer shot him Saturday night, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department. Officers said a 911 caller reported that the man was in the backyard of a house and was holding a long metal pole. They said he appeared to be trying to break into the house. The man, who appeared to be in his twenties, appeared to possibly be under the influence, according to the police. The caller “confronted the suspect, who challenged him by asking if he wanted to die,” according to police.
Stolen Torah recovered by Las Vegas police, no suspect arrested
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An ancient Torah that was reported stolen in July has been recovered by police. This summer the religious artifact was reportedly stolen from a Las Vegas Strip hotel. It happened in the 3300 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard on June 12, according to Metro police. At the time, police released […]
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
The officials stated that a flatbed semi-truck and a Toyota were involved in the collision. A car was traveling north, the semi-truck traveling south. The driver of the Toyota made a left turn in front of the truck and both vehicles crashed. The truck continued south and crashed into a...
Police: Woman in custody for allegedly shooting, killing another woman
The shooting was reported around 7:32 a.m. in the 4400 block of Dennis Way near Mountain Vista Street and Tropicana Avenue.
‘He took my dad’s life,’ Family of Las Vegas man killed in DUI crash says driver’s 2nd fatal offense was preventable
The family of a Las Vegas man who a driver -- high on drugs -- killed 10 years ago said hearing the same driver faces charges of DUI resulting in death again highlights how the system is failing.
Fox5 KVVU
Police involved in SWAT standoff at Henderson home
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson Police Department responded to a disturbance at a home near Arroyo Grande Boulevard and Window Rock Drive around 7 p.m. Thursday night. Henderson police tell FOX5 a domestic battery incident occurred between a man and woman. Police say the woman exited the house however, the man refused to come out. Police believe the suspect may be armed.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate shooting Friday morning in southeast valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in the southeast valley on Friday morning. According to police, dispatch received a call about a shooting near the 4400 block of Dennis Way at about 7:23 a.m. Arriving officers located a victim suffering from...
Metro investigating crash in west valley that killed motorcyclist
No bail for Las Vegas man accused of 2nd deadly DUI crash
Prentiss Bates, 50, had his initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court Friday morning for charges resulting from a crash that claimed the life of a 40-year-old man who has been identified by the Clark County Coroner as Demarr Desean Sims of Las Vegas.
Woman shot husband, then herself, police say
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, an investigation indicates the two died in a murder-suicide. Police received a call around 12:43 p.m. and responded to the home in the 5700 block of Chisolm Trail near Jones Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.
Las Vegas police: Woman heard voices, saw visions before stabbing, killing older roommate
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 20-year-old woman accused of killing her older roommate in a home near Carey Avenue and Nellis Boulevard allegedly heard voices in the days before the stabbing, her arrest report said. Police arrested Hailey Brown early Wednesday morning on charges of murder and child abuse. Officers found the victim, 63-year-old Teresa […]
Police: 2 men arrested following Summerlin shooting
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have arrested two men in connection to a shooting in a Summerlin neighborhood. Malachi Garey was arrested on Tuesday and through the investigation, Elijah Warren was arrested for his part in the incident, police stated on Twitter. The incident occurred on Monday, Sept. 12, near Alta and Pavillion […]
One hospitalized after shooting on Fort Apache near Maule, police say
Fort Apache is currently closed between Martin and Maule in both directions following a non-lethal shooting Las Vegas police say.
news3lv.com
Victoria Seaman files lawsuit against Michele Fiore, Las Vegas over alleged assault
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman has filed a lawsuit alleging fellow council member Michele Fiore assaulted her, broke her finger and created a hostile work environment. A complaint was filed in Clark County District Court on Monday, naming Fiore and the city of Las...
Fox5 KVVU
2 dead in crash near Nellis Air Force Base
Las Vegas police announced Friday that a Torah, stolen from The Venetian back in June, has been returned to its rightful owner. Las Vegas non-profit raising money for victims of Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico. Updated: 9 hours ago. The Puerto Rican Association of Las Vegas is raising money to...
Woman recorded in backseat with public administrator transferred to another county office
The woman accused of having an inappropriate relationship with Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who is in jail facing a murder charge, has left the office for another county department, a spokesman confirmed to the 8 News Now Investigators.
