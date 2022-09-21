ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

2 suspects arrested for beating 62-year-old man to death in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two suspects have been arrested for allegedly beating a 62-year-old man to death in Henderson late Friday night, according to police. Officers got a report of a battery around 10:20 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, in the 1400 block of N. Boulder Highway, north of Warm Springs Road, Henderson Police said in a statement posted to social media.
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Man shot dead by North Las Vegas police during apparent home break-in, officers say he was armed

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is dead after a North Las Vegas police officer shot him Saturday night, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department. Officers said a 911 caller reported that the man was in the backyard of a house and was holding a long metal pole. They said he appeared to be trying to break into the house. The man, who appeared to be in his twenties, appeared to possibly be under the influence, according to the police. The caller “confronted the suspect, who challenged him by asking if he wanted to die,” according to police.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Police involved in SWAT standoff at Henderson home

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson Police Department responded to a disturbance at a home near Arroyo Grande Boulevard and Window Rock Drive around 7 p.m. Thursday night. Henderson police tell FOX5 a domestic battery incident occurred between a man and woman. Police say the woman exited the house however, the man refused to come out. Police believe the suspect may be armed.
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate shooting Friday morning in southeast valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in the southeast valley on Friday morning. According to police, dispatch received a call about a shooting near the 4400 block of Dennis Way at about 7:23 a.m. Arriving officers located a victim suffering from...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Woman shot husband, then herself, police say

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, an investigation indicates the two died in a murder-suicide. Police received a call around 12:43 p.m. and responded to the home in the 5700 block of Chisolm Trail near Jones Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Police: 2 men arrested following Summerlin shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have arrested two men in connection to a shooting in a Summerlin neighborhood. Malachi Garey was arrested on Tuesday and through the investigation, Elijah Warren was arrested for his part in the incident, police stated on Twitter. The incident occurred on Monday, Sept. 12, near Alta and Pavillion […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

2 dead in crash near Nellis Air Force Base

Las Vegas police announced Friday that a Torah, stolen from The Venetian back in June, has been returned to its rightful owner. Las Vegas non-profit raising money for victims of Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico. Updated: 9 hours ago. The Puerto Rican Association of Las Vegas is raising money to...
LAS VEGAS, NV

