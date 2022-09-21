DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos went three-and-out nine times against the San Francisco 49ers, the most in Russell Wilson’s 11-year career. And only once did they get anywhere near the end zone. “In the fourth quarter, when it mattered most, we clicked,” Wilson said after leading the lone long touchdown drive that powered the Broncos past the 49ers 11-10 Sunday night. Wilson has gotten off to a slow start with his new team as he tries to mesh his style that embraces off-schedule plays when defenses break down with the philosophies of rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett, whose version of the West Coast offense is predicated on quick throws. Wilson has just three touchdown passes in three games and he has rushed for just 22 yards.

DENVER, CO ・ 10 MINUTES AGO