DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos went three-and-out nine times against the San Francisco 49ers, the most in Russell Wilson’s 11-year career. And only once did they get anywhere near the end zone. “In the fourth quarter, when it mattered most, we clicked,” Wilson said after leading the lone long touchdown drive that powered the Broncos past the 49ers 11-10 Sunday night. Wilson has gotten off to a slow start with his new team as he tries to mesh his style that embraces off-schedule plays when defenses break down with the philosophies of rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett, whose version of the West Coast offense is predicated on quick throws. Wilson has just three touchdown passes in three games and he has rushed for just 22 yards.
Browns' Garrett in accident, injuries not life-threatening
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett has been taken to a hospital after being involved in a one-car accident following practice Monday. The team said Garrett did not suffer life-threatening injuries, but provided no further details on his condition. The Browns said they are gathering more information. Garrett and the Browns returned to practice following a long weekend after their home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night. The 26-year-old Garrett, who needs just one sack to become the team’s career leader, was held to two assisted tackles in the win. One of the NFL’s most dominant players, Garrett was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by Cleveland in 2017. He set a team single-season record with 16 sacks last season.
