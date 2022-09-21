ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

Louisiana Higher Ed: Eco-sensors, cybersecurity and an apology

LSU President William F. Tate issued an apology to student journalists after disparaging comments accusing them of being overly negative (LSU Photo) The Louisiana Illuminator takes a weekly look at news from universities and colleges around the state. Have a tip or want to submit a Louisiana Higher Ed news item? Contact phutchinson@lailluminator.com.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Mississippi mayor tells residents to ‘get out now’ and governor declares state of emergency ahead of floods

The mayor of a Mississippi city has urged residents to “get out now” and the state governor has declared a state of emergency as record-breaking rainfall is expected to cause significant flooding over the coming days.Mayor of Jackson Chokwe Antar Lumumba said on Sunday that people should leave the state’s biggest city “as soon as possible” as fears grow that the area could be headed for a repeat of flooding seen back in February 2020.“Unfortunately because we have seen these events as recently as 2020, we have a reference point, and we know the damage that can occur,” he...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Louisiana Health
State
Missouri State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Louisiana Vaccines
State
Iowa State
State
Alaska State
State
Indiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
City
Iowa, LA
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
Outdoor Life

900,000 Fish Were Netted, Killed, and Dumped Back into the Gulf of Mexico. Not Many People Know or Care

What do your vitamin cabinet, your neighbor’s vegetable garden, and your dog’s dinner have in common? They all probably rely on some semblance of fish byproduct to enrich their functionality and health benefits. Supplements, fertilizer, and pet food all use fish oil, as do cosmetics and lots of human foods. Of course, this oil doesn’t come from sushi-grade tuna or Alaskan salmon. It usually comes from menhaden, also known as “pogy,” “mossbunker,” or “fat-back.”
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Push to fast-track teachers amid shortage gains foothold in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. - Amid Louisiana's chronic teacher shortage, nearly 600 paraprofessionals statewide are paying $75 per month to learn to be teachers while also holding a full-time classroom job. Paraprofessionals are like teacher assistants but they are generally paid less than half of what teachers make. A nonprofit school...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy