Eagles rookie receiver was turned away by security ahead of Monday night showdown with Vikings

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Britain Covey. Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles elevated rookie wide receiver Britain Covey from the practice squad to their 53-man roster ahead of their season opener on the road against the Detroit Lions two weeks ago.

A week later, the Eagles elevated Covey again. This time, Covey would get an opportunity to suit up at home in front of the Philly faithful for the first time. If he could get into the stadium, that is.

Speaking with NBC Sports Philadelphia, Covey revealed that security at Lincoln Financial Field denied him entry since all he had to identify as a player was a practice squad parking pass. Having been elevated to the active roster on Monday afternoon, Covey didn't have the pass necessary to access the stadium.

Instead of squabbling with security, Covey decided to park amongst the fans. He even interacted with a few during his long walk to the stadium.

"It's kind of fun," Covey said. "In college a lot of time, you walk through the fans and it kind of inspires you to remember where you come from, seeing those 12-year-olds throwing the football around. That was me. Maybe I'll do that every time."

Also, Covey holds no ill-will toward the security at the stadium, saying, "They were just doing their job."

The Eagles signed the former Utah standout as an undrafted free agent this offseason.

The 25-year-old has returned five punts over the first two weeks of the season, averaging 5.4 yards per attempt.