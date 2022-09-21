Family of Little Leaguer Who Suffered Skull Fracture, Brain Injuries in Bunk Bed Fall Suing League & Bed Manufacturer

Read full article on original website
Boy, 9, Drowns While Taking A Shower: Police
The boy was rushed to hospital but was later pronounced dead.
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
WATCH: Four Bears Break Into Pennsylvania Home, Clean Out the Fridge
Four hungry bears were caught on camera recently as they ransacked a Pennsylvania home, clearing out the fridge almost completely. The group was led by a momma bear as her three cubs followed close behind. Initially, the rambunctious four had a hard time opening the front door to the lake home. However, as the jaw-dropping footage shows, the wild animals were able to soon find their way into the house.
Two Mountain Lions Spotted in California Backyard Attacking a Deer
Two mountain lions have been spotted attacking deer in California backyards recently. The sightings occurred early Wednesday morning as residents reported the mountain lions searching for their kill. As a result, the area officials issued an advisory. Residents Report Mountain Lion Sighting In California Neighborhood. The pair of mountain lions...
Texas Animal Shelter Employees Fired After Unauthorized Euthanizing of 38 Animals
In unfortunate news out of Texas, five employees conducted unauthorized euthanizations of 38 animals since April of this year at Sugar Land’s Animal Services shelter. The city opened an investigation after learning of the incidents. The employees who were involved in the euthanizations claimed the animals were “aggressive,” had a “medical diagnosis,” or had special needs. At least 38 cats and dogs were euthanized that authorities know of.
6-Week-Old Horse Dies on North Carolina’s Outer Banks After Contracting Painful Disease
A 6-week-old horse in the North Carolina Outer Banks had to be euthanized this week after contracting a painful disease in its leg. According to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund, the horse, named Ceres, was put down due to a very severe case of pythiosis. The organization revealed that the young foal was in the same harem as June. This is a mare that is currently at NC State being treated for the same kind of infection.
WATCH: Mama Bear Snaps Entire Tree in Half to Rescue Her Stranded Cub
Most females in the animal kingdom provide their offspring with at least some level of care. Few, however, possess the maternal instincts exhibited by bears. There is nothing a mama bear wouldn’t do for cubs. Even the most non-confrontational of the species have been known to attack (albeit rarely), should an unwitting human (or another animal) get too close to her babies.
Chris Davidson, Surfing Legend, Reportedly Killed in Bar Fight
Chris Davidson, a legend in the world of surfing, reportedly died after he was punched in the head on Saturday night. The New York Post reported the news on Sunday afternoon. He was 45. According to the report, police say a man punched Davidson in the face outside an establishment...
Florida Police Rescue Dog Thrown From Bridge in Plastic Container
A four-year-old dog affectionately called “Daisy” by her rescuers has now found her forever home. This is wonderful news after Daisy faced a terrifyingly cruel incident earlier this week in Florida. According to a Facebook post shared by the Orange County Animal Services in Florida, authorities were called to help Daisy. The rescue came after someone tossed the pup from a moving vehicle.
New mom furious at mother-in-law and husband for starving her
Postpartum care is essential to regain the strength and nutrition that a mother lost during the delivery. Also, during that period, mothers are advised to rest as much as possible to make up for the sleep they lose while caring for the baby.
'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter': Catelynn Lowell Hospitalized Amid Surgery Complication
Teen Mom star Catelynn Lowell found herself back in the hospital after she experienced scary complications after undergoing surgery. Tuesday's newest episode of the network's Teen Mom: The Next Chapter documented Lowell's health battle with a paraurethral cyst, which required surgery to remove and a lengthy recovery period that was anything but easy for the mom of four.
Motorcyclist Hits Moose on Colorado Road, Sustains Serious Injuries
A motorcyclist was left seriously injured after hitting a moose on the road in Colorado. The moose died in the crash. Adam Lamb, 44, of Colorado Springs, got in the accident at 6:10 p.m. on Park County Road 62 on the Grant side of the pass, according to Out There Colorado. The motorcycle hit the moose, and then hit a roadside post, which caused Lamb to be thrown from his bike. The moose died, and Lamb currently is suffering from serious injuries including broken arms.
Khloé Kardashian Called Out for Photos in Hospital Bed With Newborn Son
Khloé Kardashian was seen cuddling up with her new son in The Kardashians season 2 premiere on Thursday. Still, some fans were quickly angered by photos of her in a hospital bed with the baby because he was born through a surrogate. The premiere of season 2 revealed that...
Hunters Sound Off on Killing of Extremely Rare Michigan ‘Spirit Bear’
Earlier this month, trail cam footage captured an extremely rare sight as a spirit bear—a black bear boasting an all-white coat—was seen feeding at a bait pile in Michigan. The MI spirit bear sighting marks the first ever recorded in the Midwestern state. But, sadly, days later, the unique creature reportedly died, resulting in an online uproar. Now, a week later, hunters and outdoorsmen have begun sounding off about the killing of the bear. However, they’ve more specifically begun arguing the ethics of its death.
WATCH: Curious Bear Nibbles on Hunter’s Shoe in Tree Stand
When perched in a tree stand during hunting season hunters need to be very quiet and incredibly still. All as the wildlife go about its business. This is the best way for a hunter to ensure they will be landing a prized trophy. However, one hunter has shared a video showing that he was a little too good at this skill as a curious black bear decides to nibble on the hunter’s boot.
‘My pride and joy’: Brothers killed in Paulding fire remembered as loving, kind
A couple are planning the funeral of their two teenage sons after their Paulding County home caught on fire Friday....
Indiana Man Reportedly Drowns After Getting Tangled in Fishing Line
An Indiana man’s body has been found at Shadyside Lake. The man drowned while swimming across the lake after getting entangled. Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources shared a release about the man’s death. The 24-year-old was swimming across the lake with someone when he disappeared. According to Wane, several witnesses reported hearing the man shout that he was tangled in something before going under water.
LOOK: Massive, Alien-Looking Caterpillars Are Emerging From Trees in the Southeastern US
When you think about bugs, caterpillars are pretty inoffensive compared to others. However, a caterpillar that rivals the creepiness of spiders and other crawlers was spotted. The hickory horned devil (yes, that’s its name), is one of the largest types of caterpillars in the United States. The creepy crawlies have begun emerging from trees in large masses. Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division shared images of the bug after one was spotted.
Utah Trail Runner Attacked by Mountain Lion, Friend Fights It Off With a Rock
A woman has survived after being attacked by a mountain lion during an early morning trail run. The attack occurred in Utah’s Mill Creek Canyon when the runner came around the corner while jogging with a friend. Both women tried to back away as soon as the animal was within their sight. However, the lion lunged at the pair as one of the women fell backward.
WATCH: Warthog Narrowly Dodges Blindingly Fast Attack From Stealthy Crocodile
It wasn’t spidey-sense that saved a thirsty warthog recently…but it was definitely something. The hyper-aware animal was able to jump out of the way of a hungry crocodile while sipping water from a pond. Despite the animal’s shockingly fast – and extremely stealth – attack.
