WMUR.com
Good Samaritans pull seriously injured woman out of burning car in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing her car Sunday morning on I-293 in Manchester. New Hampshire State Police said the silver 2010 Subaru Forester crashed into a tree and spun behind a guardrail before catching fire near mile 9 of I-293 south. Officials said they do not know why the car went offroad.
msonewsports.com
Newburyport Fire Department Responds to Serious Single-Vehicle Crash
NEWBURYPORT — Acting Chief Stephen H. Bradbury III reports that the Newburyport Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening. At approximately 8:45 p.m., Newburyport Fire responded to the area of Turkey Hill Road near the West Newbury town line for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a single vehicle.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire State Police investigating incident in Alstead
ALSTEAD, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are investigating what they are calling an "incident" in Alstead, but few details have been released. Police said the public is not in any danger but have said nothing about the nature of the incident. Sources told News 9 that the incident...
WMUR.com
Former fire captain, fire academy instructor name added to NH Fallen Firefighters Memorial
CONCORD, N.H. — A former Littleton fire captain and senior instructor at the Fire Academy name was added to the New Hampshire Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Concord. Jeff Whitcomb died in October 2021 after suffering injuries during a training accident. "Absolutely lovely. So honored to have been here and...
WMUR.com
Young bear in Manchester tree tranquilized; brought to Kilham Bear Center
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A young bear that was in a Manchester tree on Saturday morning was tranquilized and relocated. New Hampshire Fish and Game said they were notified around 8:30 a.m. by Manchester police of a bear that was in a tree at the intersection of Hanover and Beech streets.
New Hampshire driver arrested after police say he was going 140 mph
EPPING, N.H. - A driver in New Hampshire is facing charges after police say they caught him driving 140 miles an hour.A New Hampshire State Trooper was on patrol in Epping around 10:20 p.m. Saturday when he saw an Infiniti sedan zip by on Route 101.The driver, later identified as 22-year-old Franklyn Julian of Candia, was clocked at 140 miles per hour, according to police.The trooper pulled Julian over and eventually arrested him. He's charged with reckless driving and a solid line violation.Julian was released and ordered to be in Brentwood Circuit Court on November 1.
21-year-old woman from Lawrence killed in North Andover collision
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — An early morning head-on collision in North Andover killed a young woman from Lawrence and injured several other people. The crash happened near 1800 Great Pond Road at around 7:00 a.m. Police say a Chevy pickup truck collided with a Honda Pilot. The 21-year-old woman...
mynbc5.com
Three puppies reporting missing in Hartland
HARTLAND, Vt. — Vermont State Police are searching for three puppies that were reported missing on Friday. Officials said they received a call from owner Ntando MacIntosh around 9:30 p.m. after Macintosh discovered their three two-week-old Great Pyrenees puppies had gone missing. MacIntosh said the puppies had last been...
WMUR.com
Woman suffers life-threatening injury in shooting; Alstead man charged
An Alstead man was arrested Monday after a woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting the night before. New Hampshire State Police said Jeremy Fitzgerald, 44, was charged with first-degree assault with a deadly weapon. Police said they were called Sunday night to a home on MacLean Road in Alstead...
WMUR.com
Missing New Hampshire woman found apparently unhurt in Maine state park, officials say
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — A woman from Rollinsford is safe after being rescued at a state park in Maine. Police began looking for the 35-year-old woman after finding her unattended vehicle at Vaughan Woods State Park in South Berwick, Maine, late Wednesday night. She had not been seen since 10 a.m. Wednesday.
manchesterinklink.com
Black bear on branch at Bronstein draws a crowd
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police responded to Bronstein Park on Hanover Street Saturday for a report of a black bear in the park. Officers found a small, young bear that had climbed a tree at about 8 a.m. after being spotted walking through streets in downtown Manchester. Several people...
Shocking Find Reveals 100-Year-Old Secret in the Walls of a New Hampshire Home
You've heard the stories of the home renovation that leads to a pile of gold, stashed money in the walls, or hidden treasures between the framework, right?. This is one of those stories. Well, this is one of those stories minus the profit or any monetary value. For the past...
vermontjournal.com
A Vermont salamander like no other
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – It was a typical river cleanup – volunteers with the Black River Action Team (BRAT) were filling trash bags, pickup trucks, and boats with all manner of trash and junk they collected from the bed and banks of the Black River in Springfield, Vt. A special crew, dubbed “The Tire Brigade,” was working hard to locate and extract larger items from the lowest two miles of the river, just above its confluence with the Connecticut River.
Seacoast, NH Man Dies in Maryland Motorcycle Crash
A Stratham man was killed following a crash while riding his motorcycle near the Maryland-West Virginia border Wednesday afternoon. Maryland State Police said that Ronald Roberts, 71, was riding northbound on Route 51 in Allegany County and was involved in a crash around 3 p.m. The circumstances of the crash were not disclosed. The crash remains under investigation.
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
laconiadailysun.com
Bike thieves are on a roll in the city
LACONIA — The arrest of a Laconia resident in connection with the theft of two performance bicycles offers a snapshot of a chronic and widespread problem, according to Chief Matt Canfield. “We’ve had a lot of bike thefts in the city. It’s always an issue,” Canfield said....
NHPR
How a fired N.H. state trooper kept working in law enforcement
Last year, New Hampshire State Police fired a state trooper after determining he had illegally searched someone’s phone without a warrant and made false statements to investigators. The head of the agency declared his credibility “beyond repair.”. Three weeks later, the ex-trooper, Haden Wilber, found another job in...
WMUR.com
Massachusetts man arrested for DWI after crash on I-95 in Seabrook
SEABROOK, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a crash Saturday night on I-95 in Seabrook, according to authorities. New Hampshire State Police said around 8:40 p.m., troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a crash on I-95 involving two vehicles, one that reportedly rolled over.
nbcboston.com
Police Increase Patrols at NH Park After Reports of Man Exposing Himself to Teen Girls
Police say they are increasing patrols at a park in Nashua, New Hampshire, after receiving multiple reports of a male subject who has been exposing himself to female teenagers. Nashua police said they are seeking the public's help in identifying the person, who has been approaching teen girls in the...
thelocalne.ws
Minor injury, arrest in Thursday afternoon crash
IPSWICH — A man was treated on scene but not hospitalized after a one-car collision on Thursday afternoon. He was also taken into custody by police after he was given a field sobriety test. The crash happened at around 2:45 p.m. on Liberty Street, near the intersection of Washington...
Outsider.com
