EPPING, N.H. - A driver in New Hampshire is facing charges after police say they caught him driving 140 miles an hour.A New Hampshire State Trooper was on patrol in Epping around 10:20 p.m. Saturday when he saw an Infiniti sedan zip by on Route 101.The driver, later identified as 22-year-old Franklyn Julian of Candia, was clocked at 140 miles per hour, according to police.The trooper pulled Julian over and eventually arrested him. He's charged with reckless driving and a solid line violation.Julian was released and ordered to be in Brentwood Circuit Court on November 1.

EPPING, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO