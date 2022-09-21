JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — According to police, Pennsylvania State Police officers are searching for a missing man in Punxsutawney. Police say Michael Brudnock, 82, was last seen Sept. 18 in the area of Crawfordtown Rd. and State Route 310 in Jefferson County and believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

