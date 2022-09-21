ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

State police searching for missing Punxsutawney man

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — According to police, Pennsylvania State Police officers are searching for a missing man in Punxsutawney. Police say Michael Brudnock, 82, was last seen Sept. 18 in the area of Crawfordtown Rd. and State Route 310 in Jefferson County and believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.
Laurel Highlands named Top 10 fall foliage destination for 3rd consecutive year

The Laurel Highlands has once again been named as a top destination for fall foliage enthusiasts. The region placed seventh in the "USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for the Best Destination for Fall Foliage" contest. “GO Laurel Highlands is extremely honored to once again be recognized as...
Penn State rises in Top 25; Pitt makes no improvement

The Associated Press released their updated Top 25 college football teams Sunday, with Penn State continuing to rise in the rankings and Pitt making no improvements. After a continued drop in the rankings, Pitt remains in their 24th spot from last week. However, Penn State continues to rise, moving from...
