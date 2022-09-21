Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
State police searching for missing Punxsutawney man
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — According to police, Pennsylvania State Police officers are searching for a missing man in Punxsutawney. Police say Michael Brudnock, 82, was last seen Sept. 18 in the area of Crawfordtown Rd. and State Route 310 in Jefferson County and believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.
WJAC TV
Lemon Bomb Tattoo hosts benefit for Humane Society of Cambria County
The Lemon Bomb Tattoo Company hosted a tattoo benefit for the Humane Society of Cambria county on Sunday. As a part of the fundraising effort, the shop pre-designed different tattoos for people to choose from each one ranging from 70-100$ with all proceeds going to the humane society. The event...
WJAC TV
Police: Cali man charged for hit-and-run crash of box truck in Mundys Corner
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with one Cambria County police department say a California man faces charges following the investigation of a hit-and-run crash in Mundys Corner earlier this summer. Officers with the Jackson Township police department say Osbaldo Deloza, 29, of Visalia, CA, is charged with accidents...
WJAC TV
Laurel Highlands named Top 10 fall foliage destination for 3rd consecutive year
The Laurel Highlands has once again been named as a top destination for fall foliage enthusiasts. The region placed seventh in the "USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for the Best Destination for Fall Foliage" contest. “GO Laurel Highlands is extremely honored to once again be recognized as...
WJAC TV
Weekend marks anniversary of Civil War era conference being held in Altoona
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — This weekend marks 160 years since the governors of the union states, during the Civil War era, met in our area. On September 24th and 25th of 1862, 13 state leaders, or representatives from their offices, met in Altoona to discuss the ongoing war effort.
WJAC TV
Jury selection underway for man accused in 2016 killing of woman inside Centre Co. home
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Jury selection is underway for the trial of a man accused of shooting and killing a Centre County woman inside her home in 2016. Christopher Kowalski, 35, was arrested in Feb. of 2021, in South Carolina, and charged for the death of 60-year-old Jean Tuggy.
WJAC TV
PSP: Man dead from 'self-inflicted' gunshot wound following incident in Philipsburg
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Centre County say one man is dead from a "self-inflicted" gunshot wound following an incident in Philipsburg Monday morning. Authorities say troopers were dispatched to a residence, located along the 300 block of East Spruce Street, early Monday morning for a report of a suicidal individual.
WJAC TV
Penn State rises in Top 25; Pitt makes no improvement
The Associated Press released their updated Top 25 college football teams Sunday, with Penn State continuing to rise in the rankings and Pitt making no improvements. After a continued drop in the rankings, Pitt remains in their 24th spot from last week. However, Penn State continues to rise, moving from...
