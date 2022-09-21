Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
EPA representative to visit MSU on Monday
MISSOULA, Mont. — A representative of the EPA is to visit American Indian Hall on Monday. The deputy assistant for pollution prevention is to deliver new federal funding for projects to prevent pollution across Montana. The money from the new infrastructure package is to expand the integration of tribal...
NBCMontana
Yellowstone Harvest Festival kicks off in Livingston
MISSOULA, MT — The Yellowstone Harvest Festival kicked off its first day at the Ferry Landing Ranch in Livingston on Saturday. Now, the festival returns for its second day of celebration. It brings regional and national musicians performing bluegrass and roots/americana music near the Yellowstone River. Featured artists include...
NBCMontana
MSU escapes EWU in Cheney
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Despite late game rigor, Montana State was able to take care of business in its first game of conference play to beat Eastern Washington University 38-35 on the road for a second straight victory in Cheney. After Eastern Washington jumped out to an early 7-0 lead,...
NBCMontana
Bozeman bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle
MISSOULA, MT — The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is reporting that a bicyclist died after being hit by a vehicle early Friday morning. The bicyclist was identified as Richard Evers, 75, of Bozeman. Officials report Evers rode his bicycle while crossing Huffine Lane when a vehicle struck him. Sheriff...
