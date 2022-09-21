Read full article on original website
wlds.com
JREDC Honors IC, Morgan County Fair Association with Annual Awards
The Jacksonville Regional Economic Development Corporation honored two organizations last night for its annual investor appreciation night. The 2021 Harold Cox Industry of the Year is Illinois College. President Kristin Jamison says that Illinois College’s growth at a time during small liberal colleges are closing all across the country shows the strength of the institution. She also says that the college is a vital economic engine for the region: “We are just really excited about the forward movement of Illinois College in the last couple of years, especially given such a difficult time in the state of small liberal arts colleges across the country. In fact, they have increased their enrollment by 21% during a really difficult time and increased course offerings offering more to their student body.”
Carrollton Teen Missing
Greene County authorities are looking for a missing teenager this morning. 14 year old Shay McGowen was last seen leaving her family home on foot in Carrollton at approximately 11:30 yesterday morning and has not been seen or heard from since. McGowen is a mixed female who stands 5’10”, weighs...
Jacksonville to Benefit from ARPA Funds Sent to Two Rivers Land Bank
The Two Rivers Land Bank got a boost from the City of Jacksonville last week that will help to mitigate vacant and blighted properties. The Jacksonville City Council approved a request by the city’s Director of Community Development Brian Nyberg for $200,000.00 in funds to be put into the land bank.
Greene County Names New Highway Supervisor After Lengthy Search
The Greene County Board finally has their engineer after nearly two years of searching. The Greene Prairie Press reports that the county hired Aaron Haverfield of Carrollton to be the new Greene County Highway Supervisor after a special meeting on Friday, September 9th. Haverfield fills the vacancy left by David...
Gilham House Ready For Opening on Saturday
Gilham House, the former Gilham Funeral Home next to the Morgan County Courthouse, saw a successful soft opening last night. The building will be the home of several small businesses contained in their own space offering a variety of retail options from owner Colleen Flinn’s Nothing Fancy Supply beeswax wraps to macrame and even vinyl records.
Crime Stoppers Warn of Continued Car Burglaries in Jacksonville
Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties are asking the public to lock their vehicles in the City of Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Police Department has received 5 separate reports that parked vehicles have been entered into and rummaged through with personal property taken over the last week. The thefts...
Construction Date Drawing Closer For New Brown County Public Library
The start date for construction of the new Brown County Public Library could soon be set. Muddy River News reports that the bidding process for the new building ended on August 30th, with the Brown County Public Library Board set to review the bids in the next few days. The...
Longest Tenured Dist 117 School Board Member Passes
Jacksonville School District 117 is mourning the loss of a school board member. According to an announcement by Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson this morning, her office regrets to announce the passing of Jacksonville School District Board Member Steven Cantrell. Patterson says Steve Cantrell died suddenly of natural causes Tuesday...
Jacksonville Man Arrested After Single-Vehicle Crash on East Morton Avenue
One man was arrested after a 1-vehicle crash on East Morton Avenue near Country Club Road last night. A caller alerted police of a possible intoxicated driver swerving all over the roadway in the vicinity of the 900 block of East Morton Avenue around 11:14PM. Upon arrival and after investigation,...
