The Jacksonville Regional Economic Development Corporation honored two organizations last night for its annual investor appreciation night. The 2021 Harold Cox Industry of the Year is Illinois College. President Kristin Jamison says that Illinois College’s growth at a time during small liberal colleges are closing all across the country shows the strength of the institution. She also says that the college is a vital economic engine for the region: “We are just really excited about the forward movement of Illinois College in the last couple of years, especially given such a difficult time in the state of small liberal arts colleges across the country. In fact, they have increased their enrollment by 21% during a really difficult time and increased course offerings offering more to their student body.”

JACKSONVILLE, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO