Police search for missing teen last seen in north San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old who was last seen on the city's north side. Tyrecce Roberts was last contacted on Monday in the 80 block of Viking Oak. Authorities said he was wearing a white T-shirt, white and green basketball shorts and black slide sandals.
Woman shot and killed in back of SUV after argument at east-side bar
SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a woman who was riding in the back of an SUV after an argument at an east-side bar. Police responded to the 800 block of Hammond Avenue off S. New Braunfels around 12:17 a.m. Monday for reports of a shooting in progress, saying they had a hard time locating the victim.
Six teens making rap video in custody after waving guns around at apartment complex, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Six teens are in custody after police say they were waving guns in the air at an apartment complex while they were making a rap video. Police responded to the 100 block of Dresden Drive near Blanco for reports of a disturbance involving guns. Officers said...
Man found shot in stomach on northeast side of town
SAN ANTONIO — Police found a man shot in the stomach on the northeast side of town early Monday morning. Officials responded to the 5100 block of Eisenhauer Rd around 1:20 a.m. for a shooting in progress. When officers arrived, they found a man in his early 20s with...
Police suspect alcohol to blame for man crashing truck into west-side restaurant
SAN ANTONIO — Police suspect that alcohol may be to blame for a driver crashing his truck into a west-side restaurant early Monday morning. Police responded to the Fred's Fish Fry located at 1406 Bandera around 2:45 a.m. for reports of an incident. When officers arrived, they found a...
Bicyclist killed after being thrown 50 yards in deadly crash
SAN ANTONIO — A bicyclist was thrown 50 yards and killed, after being hit by a driver who left the scene following the crash. It happened around 1:20 a.m. early Monday on the 5800 block of Old Highway 90 near S Callaghan on the west side of town. When...
Man shows up at girlfriend's home to ask for help after being shot multiple times
SAN ANTONIO — A man showed up at his girlfriend's home to ask for help after he was shot multiple times, according to police. It happened around 11:50 p.m. on the 300 block of Segura St on the west side of town. Police were called to the location for...
Investigators need your help identifying robbery suspect
SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in identifying a robbery suspect. Officials say a 2007 Nissan X-Terra was stolen from 22800 Bulverde Road in far north Bexar County on August 14, with a wallet inside the vehicle. The suspect used the stolen...
Crime Stoppers offers reward for information on person involved in alleged road rage incident
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers are requesting the public's help in providing information on a suspect responsible for the murder of Mark Maldonado Jr. on the west side, according to a press release. The incident occurred on the 6200 block of W. Commerce Street on...
Police say alcohol to blame for deadly crash that killed passenger on north side
SAN ANTONIO — Police say alcohol is to blame for a deadly crash that killed the passenger in a Chevrolet Silverado. It happened around 2 a.m. on Highway 281 North on the north side of town. Police say the driver was speeding, and swerving between vehicles before he lost...
Fourth person arrested, charged with capital murder after brutal attack outside San Antonio hookah lounge
SAN ANTONIO — Another arrest has been made four months after a vicious murder at a northeast-San Antonio hookah lounge, in which a 20-year-old man lost his life. Police had previously arrested 19-year-old Robert Ortiz, 22-year-old Nathan Sanchez and 20-year-old Aaron Trevino on capital murder charges, accusing them of killing Takhai Michael on May 29 in the parking lot of Blow Hookah Lounge, off Eisenhauer Road.
Bexar County investigating after inmate dies in cell following medical episode
SAN ANTONIO — A 67-year-old Bexar County Adult Detention Center inmate has died after experiencing what authorities say was a "medical episode" in his cell. The inmate, identified as Rogelio Hernandez, was found around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday. The officer who found him reportedly initiated a "Code One Blue"...
Wrong-way driver crashes into 18-wheeler; two people killed
SAN ANTONIO — Two people are dead after a wrong-way driver plowed into an 18-wheeler, the San Antonio Police Department said. The call came in just before 3 a.m. on Highway 90 near Cupples Road. Police said the two people who were inside the car that crashed into the...
SAISD teacher arrested for sending 'inappropriate' texts to high school student in another district, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — A 35-year-old SAISD teacher accused of sending "inappropriate text messages" to a high school student was arrested Friday, authorities say. According to officials with the Cibolo Police Department, the victim on Thursday reported the messages allegedly sent by Thomas Rivera to an administrator at Steele High School in Cibolo, where Rivera used to teach. A police investigation ensued, culminating in Rivera being taken into custody at Lanier High School "without incident."
Woman attacked while walking trail near Brackenridge park
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are looking into an unprovoked early morning attack that took place near Brackenridge Park on Tuesday. A woman who was taking a walk told police a man passed her, and then turned around, ran up behind her and punched her in the face without warning. She was walking along with her companion.
Case against accused teen rapist making its way forward to justice system
SAN ANTONIO — The case against an accused teen rapist is making its way forward in the justice system. Justyn Curl, 17, was arrested back in August and charged with attacking and trying to sexually assault two women in different public parking lots in northwest San Antonio near Bandera Road.
Two women accused of defrauding Texas Walmart out of more than $20,000
FLORESVILLE, Texas — The Floresville Police Department is looking for two women accused of defrauding a local Walmart out of more than $20,000. On Wednesday, August 24, around 1:30 p.m., the two suspects went into the Walmart on 305 10th Street. Police said they "defrauded Walmart for a total amount of $20,259.10."
Suspect in stolen vehicle rams police car, leads officers on chase, crashes into car
SAN ANTONIO — Police say a suspect in a stolen car rammed into a police cruiser, then led officers on a short chase before crashing into another car and injuring two people. It all started at the 2800 block of Guadalupe when officers spotted a stolen vehicle and attempted to pull it over.
In controversial migrant flight to Martha's Vineyard, SAPD says there's no crime to investigate
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police Chief William McManus is not stepping on the toes of his former public information officer-turned-Bexar County sheriff. "I'm not going to comment on anything that the sheriff is doing or has done," McManus said. "If there's a comment to be made on that, I would respectfully refer you to the sheriff."
Man shot by his stepfather after charging at him, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man is in stable condition after being shot by his stepfather Monday morning. It happened around 6:30 a.m.on West Summit Ave at Neer Avenue on the northwest side of town. Police responded to the location for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they were...
