KKTV
Two men arrested following shooting at Colorado nightclub, no injuries reported
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department heard gunshots while performing a traffic stop at 2:56 a.m. on Sunday. Officers then identified the source of the gunshots to be a nightclub on the 3700 block of Astrozon Boulevard. At least one business and one vehicle...
Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office looking for bank robbery suspect
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is looking for a suspect in a bank robbery that happened on Monday, Sept. 26 at a U.S. Bank located inside a Safeway. The robbery happened at about 10:25 a.m. at the Safeway, located in the 1000 block of North Market Plaza in Pueblo West. […]
Two arrested after shots fired near Astrozon & South Academy
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested two suspects in relation to shots being fired at a parking lot early Sunday morning on Sept. 25. CSPD is working to identify other suspects who were also involved. Shortly before 3 a.m., CSPD officers heard shots being fired while on a traffic stop. Officers […]
Deputies arrest suspect of Loaf’N Jug robbery in Pueblo
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested a man who robbed a Loaf’N Jug Wednesday evening. 27-year-old James Villegas was arrested at a home on Pueblo’s east side for robbery and booked into the Pueblo County Jail. Deputies responded earlier that evening on Sept. 21 to a Loaf’N Jug near the […]
Westword
Isabella Thallas Murder: Guilty Verdict After Denver Cop Lawsuit Quietly Settled
On September 22, a jury found Michael Close guilty of murder in the death of 21-year-old Isabella Thallas just over two years ago. As noted by the Denver District Attorney's Office, Close used an AK-47 to open fire on Thallas and her boyfriend, Be a Good Person brand founder Darian Simon, in Denver's Ballpark area following "a verbal exchange with them over a command they used to have their dog defecate."
KKTV
Man charged with killing teenager Riley Whitelaw at a Colorado Springs Walgreens set to go to trial, bail denied
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The man authorities believe is responsible for ending the life of a teenager at a Colorado Springs Walgreens is going through the court process. On Wednesday, a judge announced the case against Joshua Johnson will go to trial with an arraignment scheduled for Nov. 15....
KKTV
Suspect in custody after 1 killed in double stabbing in northwest Colorado Springs neighborhood
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect is in custody after one person was killed in a double stabbing in a northwest Colorado Springs neighborhood. Around 7:20 p.m. Thursday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Dancing Horse Drive, near Woodman west of I-25, to a report of a stabbing.
Daily Record
Penrose man sentenced to more than 200 years seeks postconviction relief
The Penrose man who eluded and shot at officers on two occasions in December 2015 and later was sentenced to more than 200 years to the Department of Corrections is seeking postconviction relief. Devlin Palaza, 50, was found guilty by a jury in April 2017 of two counts of vehicular...
KRDO
A Colorado Springs woman pleaded guilty to being involved in January 6 Capitol Insurrection
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman arrested in Colorado Springs has pleaded guilty in federal court for her role in the Capitol Insurrection. Court records show she did that to avoid jail time. Lisa Homer was arrested after authorities identified her wearing a hat that said "lions not sheep"...
coloradosun.com
Colorado man sentenced to 30 months in prison for role in Jan. 6 riot
A Colorado man was sentenced Friday to two and a half years in prison for his involvement in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a Department of Justice news release. Thomas Patrick Hamner, 48, of Peyton, fought with police officers alongside a crowd of...
KRDO
Southern Colorado business owner receives stiffest prison sentence of any insurrectionist from state
WASHINGTON D.C (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs business owner is now headed to prison after he admitted to interfering with capitol police during the January 6 insurrection. Through researching the U.S. Attorney's office database, KRDO found there have been at least 16 people from, or have had a recent Colorado residence, that have been charged for their alleged involvement in the capitol riot nearly two years ago.
KRDO
Teller County neighborhood pre-evacuation orders lifted, crews report fire knocked down
TELLER COUNTY, Colo, (KRDO) -- A pre-evacuation order was lifted in Teller County following reports of a structure fire. Authorities are now saying the order telling people to leave immediately shouldn't have been sent out. At 4:14 p.m., the Teller County Sheriff's Office said a pre-evacuation warning was going out...
KKTV
Colorado Springs man who ran a fencing business is wanted by authorities, has a history of theft and lawsuits
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - For months, KKTV 11 News has been hearing from people who tried to do business with a Colorado Springs man named Gary Gardner and had a horrible experience. Some people who have reached out claim Gardner, the owner of Spartan Fence Company, was hired to...
KKTV
Two teens ejected from vehicle, seriously injured in rollover accident
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department says two teens sustained serious injuries in a single vehicle accident early Saturday morning. According to police, the vehicle failed to negotiate a left turn on the 9400 Block of Vista Del Pico Boulevard and two of the four passengers were ejected from the vehicle. The vehicle was reported to have rolled two to three times, while the two teenagers ejected from the vehicle were unbuckled at the time of the accident.
CBS News
Pueblo felons arrested after shooting at citizen and pursuing officers
Two would-be burglars allegedly fired shots at a citizen in a Pueblo neighborhood Friday evening, then fired more shots at police officers who pursued them in their stolen vehicle. Ted Jose Heredia, 26, and Michael Fredrick Bundy, 19, were arrested after a brief standoff in the 1600 block of East...
Man found dead at home on Gunshot Pass Drive identified
COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found dead in a home on Gunshot Pass Drive near North Powers Boulevard on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Trevor Branson, 19, was a resident of Colorado Springs. His cause and manner of death have yet to be determined by the Coroner’s […]
KKTV
Alleged mail theft caught on camera in Colorado Springs neighborhood
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Residents in a neighborhood in east Colorado Springs are concerned. A community member reached out to 11 News with surveillance footage after catching a person in their neighborhood taking mail on camera in early September. Keith Dobbins, the community’s HOA president, said that he and his wife reached out to both police and their post office, and as of Thursday, they say they have not heard back from either agency.
Victim identified in shooting near I-25 & Bijou Street bridge
COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified 22-year-old Gene Carnes, as the man who was fatally shot downtown at Bijou Street and I-25. On Friday, Sept. 16, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received calls about a shooting on the Bijou Street bridge over I-25. Officers found Carnes dead, and witnesses […]
Sheriff’s Office says “there is no shooter” after malfunctioning alarm at Watson Jr. High
UPDATE: Friday 9/23/22 9:18 a.m. WSD3 said that it is all clear at Watson Junior High School and that students have returned to class. WSD3 said there was no threat and no shooter, and thanked the EPSO for a “thorough investigation and ensuring everyone was safe.” Friday 9/23/22 9:14 a.m. COLORADO SPRINGS — The El […]
KKTV
Suspect on the run after shooting 1 person in downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday night
