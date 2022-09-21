ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canon City, CO

KXRM

Two arrested after shots fired near Astrozon & South Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested two suspects in relation to shots being fired at a parking lot early Sunday morning on Sept. 25. CSPD is working to identify other suspects who were also involved. Shortly before 3 a.m., CSPD officers heard shots being fired while on a traffic stop. Officers […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Deputies arrest suspect of Loaf’N Jug robbery in Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested a man who robbed a Loaf’N Jug Wednesday evening. 27-year-old James Villegas was arrested at a home on Pueblo’s east side for robbery and booked into the Pueblo County Jail. Deputies responded earlier that evening on Sept. 21 to a Loaf’N Jug near the […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
Westword

Isabella Thallas Murder: Guilty Verdict After Denver Cop Lawsuit Quietly Settled

On September 22, a jury found Michael Close guilty of murder in the death of 21-year-old Isabella Thallas just over two years ago. As noted by the Denver District Attorney's Office, Close used an AK-47 to open fire on Thallas and her boyfriend, Be a Good Person brand founder Darian Simon, in Denver's Ballpark area following "a verbal exchange with them over a command they used to have their dog defecate."
DENVER, CO
coloradosun.com

Colorado man sentenced to 30 months in prison for role in Jan. 6 riot

A Colorado man was sentenced Friday to two and a half years in prison for his involvement in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a Department of Justice news release. Thomas Patrick Hamner, 48, of Peyton, fought with police officers alongside a crowd of...
PEYTON, CO
KRDO

Southern Colorado business owner receives stiffest prison sentence of any insurrectionist from state

WASHINGTON D.C (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs business owner is now headed to prison after he admitted to interfering with capitol police during the January 6 insurrection. Through researching the U.S. Attorney's office database, KRDO found there have been at least 16 people from, or have had a recent Colorado residence, that have been charged for their alleged involvement in the capitol riot nearly two years ago.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Two teens ejected from vehicle, seriously injured in rollover accident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department says two teens sustained serious injuries in a single vehicle accident early Saturday morning. According to police, the vehicle failed to negotiate a left turn on the 9400 Block of Vista Del Pico Boulevard and two of the four passengers were ejected from the vehicle. The vehicle was reported to have rolled two to three times, while the two teenagers ejected from the vehicle were unbuckled at the time of the accident.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS News

Pueblo felons arrested after shooting at citizen and pursuing officers

Two would-be burglars allegedly fired shots at a citizen in a Pueblo neighborhood Friday evening, then fired more shots at police officers who pursued them in their stolen vehicle. Ted Jose Heredia, 26, and Michael Fredrick Bundy, 19, were arrested after a brief standoff in the 1600 block of East...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Man found dead at home on Gunshot Pass Drive identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found dead in a home on Gunshot Pass Drive near North Powers Boulevard on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Trevor Branson, 19, was a resident of Colorado Springs. His cause and manner of death have yet to be determined by the Coroner’s […]
KKTV

Alleged mail theft caught on camera in Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Residents in a neighborhood in east Colorado Springs are concerned. A community member reached out to 11 News with surveillance footage after catching a person in their neighborhood taking mail on camera in early September. Keith Dobbins, the community’s HOA president, said that he and his wife reached out to both police and their post office, and as of Thursday, they say they have not heard back from either agency.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Victim identified in shooting near I-25 & Bijou Street bridge

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified 22-year-old Gene Carnes, as the man who was fatally shot downtown at Bijou Street and I-25. On Friday, Sept. 16, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received calls about a shooting on the Bijou Street bridge over I-25. Officers found Carnes dead, and witnesses […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

