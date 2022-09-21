ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watseka, IL

Flu vaccines available in Iroquois County

By Bradley Zimmerman
 4 days ago

WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iroquois County Public Health Department announced on Wednesday that it now has flu vaccines available to administer.

The quadrivalent vaccines (capable of protecting against four strains of flu) will be available to anyone six months of age and older. People wanting their children under the age of 18 to get a shot are asked to make an appointment by calling 815-432-2483 and must be present for their child’s vaccination. Anyone older than 18 can schedule an appointment for themselves, but may also walk in.

Shots will be administered from Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The ICPHD said regular vaccines cost $35 while high-dose vaccines for those 65 and older will cost $70. However, insurance will cover this cost and the department said it can directly bill Medicare, Aetna, Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Illinois, health Alliance, HealthLink, Cigna and United Healthcare. A receipt will be provided to enable those with other insurance companies to receive reimbursement.

