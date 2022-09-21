Read full article on original website
Caroline Town Hall may get video security system
CAROLINE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Caroline aims to make its Town Hall more secure. Officials hope to add a video security system. They’re applying for up to $30,000 in grant funding. Elsewhere in Tompkins County, Ithaca is considering adding cameras on West State Street to help reduce crime. There’ve...
Steuben County military vets targeted in new scam
CORNING, N.Y. (WHCU) — Military veterans are being targeted in a scam in Steuben County. WENY-TV reports an Arizona-based company called DD214 Direct has been contacting military vets around the county asking for copies of their military discharge papers. According to Steuben County Clerk Judy Hunter, the company charges 79 dollars for a hard copy or 119 dollars for an e-mail copy.
Cortland has cheapest gas in NY
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The cheapest location for gas in New York is still Cortland. Triple A show Cortland’s average this morning is $3.36, which is 35 cents lower than the state average. Ithaca’s average price is $3.83. Four-dollar gas is still reported in areas of northern...
Lansing carnival returns after 2-year hiatus
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Town of Lansing will host its first carnival since 2019. The community event was cancelled the last two years due to COVID-19. In addition to rides, the carnival will feature a record number of vendors, Fire Department BBQ with clams, a DJ, raffles both days, entertainment programming, and more.
Cornell Football must play physical to beat Yale, coach says
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — It’s Homecoming Eve for Cornell Football. The Big Red battles Yale tomorrow at 2 PM. Cornell Head Coach David Archer says the team must play physical to win. He adds the team has to operate on offense. Cornell is coming off a 28-22 victory...
