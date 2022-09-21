ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sixers rising star Tyrese Maxey ranked as 44th best player in the NBA

 5 days ago
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is on his way to becoming an All-Star in this league as he took a huge step forward in his second season. Despite having so many challenges thrown at him, he averaged 17.5 points and 4.3 assists and he shot 42.7% from deep.

After the All-Star break once James Harden joined the team, Maxey then averaged 18.7 points and he shot 48% from deep and 52.3% from the floor. That was when he was shifted to the shooting guard spot after having to play point guard amid the Ben Simmons saga. The young man stepped up in a big way for the Sixers to help the team have success.

Heading into the 2022-23 season, ESPN has put out their new edition of NBARank and Maxey comes in ranked as the 44th best player in the league. CJ McCollum is ranked 45th and Draymond Green is ranked 43rd for context.

ESPN on Maxey:

Maxey entered last season as a huge question mark for the 76ers, thrust into the starting point guard role after being a bit player as a rookie. He ended the season as a foundational piece. If he can continue to improve his passing skills and repeat his massive shooting jump (going from 30% to 41% from 3-point range) in his third NBA season, he could leap even higher on this list.

As Maxey heads into his third season, there is talk about him making an All-Star appearance. He has taken big steps forward and this is a big opportunity for him to move forward and help the Sixers take that next step in the Eastern Conference.

