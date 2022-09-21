Earlier in the week, we asked the question. If Wake couldn’t beat Clemson this year, when exactly could they? The answer apparently is still not yet, as Clemson gets by Wake Forest 51-45 in double overtime at a sold-out Truist Field in Winston-Salem. Clemson’s winning streak over Wake Forest, going back to 2009, lives for another year.

