One of the cruel ironies of having babies is that in a moment when you have never felt or looked more tired in your life — and have limited time to address it — it’s often not safe to use chemical-filled beauty products. (Also, hi, hello! For those who do not follow my byline at TZR, I’m the editor who talks about mom stuff all the time.) Between breastfeeding and generally having tiny humans suctioned to my body, I’m acutely aware of the products I’m putting on my skin as some small amount is likely to transfer to my kids. So what can I use when I need something a little stronger than my usual cleanser + cream routine? Enter, plant-based face masks.

SKIN CARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO