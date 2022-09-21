Read full article on original website
thezoereport.com
Kendall Jenner & Her Besties Got The 2022 Version Of Matching Manicures
‘Tis the season for fall manicures. While there are certainly no rules when it comes to embracing seasonal shades, richer tones like deep reds, plums, and chocolate brown nail polish colors are some of the most popular options when September rolls around. Various shades of green are also a seriously trendy nail look for fall, with celebrities like Selena Gomez and Sydney Sweeney giving it a spin on the red carpet and off of it. As revealed on her Instagram Stories, Kendall Jenner’s olive green nails not only lean into the green nail trend but, along with her besties’ manicures that also appear in the photo, provide plenty of seasonal nail inspo along the way.
Tyler Perry is hoping to clarify any misconceptions the world may have regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship. The “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” actor and filmmaker dropped by “Today” this week and recalled offering up his Los Angeles home to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the couple stepped back as working members of the royal family and relocated to the U.S. in 2020.
Starbucks may have released their pumpkin-inspired drinks a whole month ago but the end of September marks the *actual* start of the fall season. Change is in the air; students are back in school, the weather is getting crisper, and it’s almost time to swap your wardrobe — which is also the perfect opportunity to do a good old makeup clean-out and restock. Thankfully, brands are tuned in to this seasonal refresh, and the best new makeup products of September 2022 feature lots of fall beauty staples.
One of the cruel ironies of having babies is that in a moment when you have never felt or looked more tired in your life — and have limited time to address it — it’s often not safe to use chemical-filled beauty products. (Also, hi, hello! For those who do not follow my byline at TZR, I’m the editor who talks about mom stuff all the time.) Between breastfeeding and generally having tiny humans suctioned to my body, I’m acutely aware of the products I’m putting on my skin as some small amount is likely to transfer to my kids. So what can I use when I need something a little stronger than my usual cleanser + cream routine? Enter, plant-based face masks.
Fall is hands down my favorite season to get dressed. With Goldilocks-like temperatures (not too hot and too cold), the entirety of your wardrobe is at your disposal. Feeling like it’s a slip dress and sweater day? Totally doable. How about a blazer and shorts? No problem! But the true workhorse of my closet this time of year is most definitely an oversized button down shirt. My style aesthetic leans masculine most days, so I’ve amassed quite a collection over the years — most of them vintage — but I always head straight to the men’s section before perusing the women’s options to check out what shirts have dropped for the new season.
“Legally Blonde” is now legal…but Reese Witherspoon apparently didn’t think the film would spur two sequels back in 2001. Ahead of “Legally Blonde 3,” penned by Mindy Kaling, longtime Witherspoon collaborator Andy Tennant revealed the Emmy and Oscar winner didn’t anticipate the massive success of the Harvard Law School-based fish out of water rom-com. “I had lunch with her not that long before I turned in the ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ script,” Tennant told Insider as part of a “Sweet Home Alabama” 20th anniversary oral history. “We were just catching up and I asked, ‘What have you been up to?’ And she said, ‘I...
If you’ve come anywhere near the realm of skin care and beauty on social media, you’d probably recognize Dr. Shereene Idriss. In 2018, the New York City-based dermatologist noticed a lot of patients were coming to her with misguided fears about skin care that they had learned on the internet. In order to help squash some of the misinformation, she decided to post content of her own that debunked popular myths. Her platform as the ‘#PillowtalkDerm” grew quickly and she’s since amassed a social media following of more than 800K “skin nerds.” Now, Dr. Shereene Idriss’ Major Fade skin care line is here to address one of the most common issues among her followers and patients alike: melasma.
Lately, both Amal and George Clooney have been busy participating in the red carpet media circuit. Earlier in September, Amal attended film premieres to celebrate her husband’s latest romcom with Julia Roberts (the movie is called Ticket to Paradise) and now, the Clooneys are back in front of the cameras to support a different cause. On Sept. 25, the duo attended the 2022 HistoryTALKs event in Washington, D.C. as notable guest speakers. For the 2022 HistoryTALKs event, Amal wore a jumpsuit that looked so elegant and polished on the red carpet.
