Baton Rouge model left paralyzed after deadly out-of-state crash transported back to Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - A recent college graduate and granddaughter of a Louisiana lawmaker was on a trip pursuing her modeling career when she was involved in a major crash in another state. Diamond Jonise was reportedly on a cross-country trip to participate in New York Fashion Week with other aspiring...
Three Louisiana Inmates Charged in Connection with September 16 Escape Through a Drainage Outlet
Three Louisiana Inmates Charged in Connection with September 16 Escape Through a Drainage Outlet. On September 23, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced further charges against three inmates implicated in a recent escape from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. Leroy Miles Jr., 23, was apprehended on Saturday after escaping. Investigators have also charged convicts Bricelon Martin, 26, and Jordan Beltz, 21, with helping Miles in his escape.
Head-on crash in St. Landry Parish kills two
According to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop I, two people are dead following a head-on crash on I-49 in St. Landry Parish.
Louisiana Woman Sentenced to Prison for Receiving More than $61,000 in Social Security Funds in the Name of a Deceased Relative
Louisiana Woman Sentenced to Prison for Receiving More than $61,000 in Social Security Funds in the Name of a Deceased Relative. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 20, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Catherine Campbell Williams, age 69, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
170 arrested in 4 month Mississippi Gulf Coast drug trafficking investigation
BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) – Over 170 people were arrested and thousands of drug doses seized on the Mississippi Gulf Coast in a summer-long special investigation. The Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) was announced by Governor Tate Reeves on May 11. It sent a wave of state and federal law enforcement personnel and resources into Hancock, Harrison […]
Biden’s student debt relief plan: What does it mean for Louisiana borrowers?
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— As President Biden’s plans for student debt relief continue to unfold, data released by the US Department of Education on Tuesday estimates more than 40 million people will receive assistance, including 600,000 borrowers in Louisiana will be eligible for assistance. Following the Biden Administration’s announcement...
Suspected Louisiana Fentanyl Trafficker Arrested while in Possession of a Reported $20,000+ in Drugs
Suspected Louisiana Fentanyl Trafficker Arrested while in Possession of a Reported $20,000+ in Drugs. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that over the past month, Narcotics investigators investigated suspected Baton Rouge area fentanyl trafficker Rashee Scruggs. Agents were able to conduct three controlled purchases of fentanyl from Scruggs. On September 19, 2022, EBRSO Narcotics Agents, along with Intelligence and K-9, executed a search warrant at Scruggs’ residence on Peerless Street and seized 7.5 ounces of fentanyl (valued at $14,000), 4.1 ounces of crack cocaine (valued at $4,000), 2.7 ounces of powder cocaine (valued at $2,500), 4.5 ounces of methamphetamine (pressed pills), 19.5 ounces of marijuana, 3 digital scales, $9,608 in currency (pending seizure).
New Orleans armed robbery suspect arrested in Violet
The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office today announce the arrest of a man wanted in New Orleans for armed robbery. Police say Markall Swearington robbed a woman he had met to purchase an item she was selling.
Lake Charles woman dead after single-vehicle crash on I-10
A Lake Charles woman is dead after the vehicle she was riding in hit the guardrail on I-10.
Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation
Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation. DeRidder, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that, with the assistance of the Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center, the human remains discovered on September 10, 2022, had been definitively identified as those of 33-year-old Ryan A. Heflin. Heflin’s family reported him missing on January 31, 2022. An investigation was launched right away, however there was very little information at the moment. Detectives pursued every clue and tracked down Heflin’s location until his body was discovered by hunters working on their hunting property on Saturday, September 10.
New Tropical Storm Could Impact Louisiana Weather Next Week
As a kid, anytime I would use the "If" word, my Dad would hit me with his favorite "If" cliche. "If a frog had wings, he wouldn't bump his butt." In the case of Louisiana weather, "If" becomes a lot more common than any winged frogs, and in this case, the "If" could mean that nasty weather is headed our way.
St. Landry deputies bust heroin "stash house"
Deputies have been investigating a heroin distribution ring for more than a year, and say they have found the place where the drugs were processed and kept.
Arrest made in armed robbery in D’Iberville
One man was arrested on charges of an armed robbery today. Zederick Cooks Jr. was charged for a robbery that took place on Fountain Avenue at about 2:30 p.m. yesterday. The victim of the robbery said Cooks offered to give her a ride to cash a check. After cashing the check, the victim said Cooks pointed a gun at her and demanded money.
