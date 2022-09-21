Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During FallJoe MertensLodi, WI
Related
nbc15.com
2,000+ community members participate in ‘Badger Challenge,’ raise money for UW Carbone Cancer Center
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Community members walked, ran and rode their bikes Sunday to raise awareness and funds for cancer during the ‘Badger Challenge.’. The fundraising event, hosted by the the University of Wisconsin-Madison Carbone Cancer Center, powers cancer research and treatment at the center. Participants could choose from...
nbc15.com
A new warehouse opens up the future for The Village Diaper Bank
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Village Diaper Bank is cutting the ribbon Sunday on a new facility from which it can distribute diapers across the Madison area, opening opportunities for growth in the future. “Four years ago, we were operating out of a small storage room in my basement, and...
nbc15.com
Iranian community members in Madison hold rally in honor of Mahsa Amini
Proceeds from Henry Vilas Zoo ‘Run Wild’ to support giraffe conservation. More than 1,000 community members of all ages laced up their shoes Sunday morning in support of the Henry Vilas Zoo. A new warehouse opens up the future for The Village Diaper Bank. Updated: 5 hours ago.
nbc15.com
UW Carbone Cancer Center hosts Badger Challenge to raise cancer awareness
Proceeds from Henry Vilas Zoo ‘Run Wild’ to support giraffe conservation. More than 1,000 community members of all ages laced up their shoes Sunday morning in support of the Henry Vilas Zoo. Iranian community members in Madison hold rally in honor of Mahsa Amini. Updated: 8 hours ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc15.com
Richland Center school board makes decision on LGBTQ+ club
Enjoy free live music, horse-drawn wagon rides, a chain saw carving exhibit and a petting zoo at New Glarus’ Oktoberfest from Sept. 22-25. Hundreds of Wisconsinites rid of personal documents during ‘Shredfest’. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Wisconsin residents took steps toward protecting themselves against identity theft Saturday...
nbc15.com
School board approves first ever LGBTQ+ club at Richland Center Schools
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. (WMTV) - Students and faculty received a vote of approval from the school board to start an LGBTQ+ club at Richland Center schools. The board voted to allow the formation of a gay and ally alliance club during Monday’s school board meeting after two hours of public comment from the community.
nbc15.com
Four Ukrainian families embrace their culture in Stoughton
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Four Ukrainian families recently resettled in Stoughton. Friday they were welcomed by their new community with old traditions. Stoughton resettlement assistance program helped families transition to life here in the United States. Wisconsin is home to 75,000 refugees. A member of the program, Sharon Mason-Boersma says this weekend is about celebrating Ukrainian culture.
nbc15.com
Hundreds of Wisconsinites rid of personal documents during ‘Shredfest’
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin residents took steps toward protecting themselves against identity theft Saturday during ‘Shredfest.’. The Better Business Bureau hosted the event in partnership with Summit Credit Union. The free document shredding event is held each year to encourage the community to get rid of personal documents. According to the BBB, those documents can be easily used by fraudsters to steal an identity.
RELATED PEOPLE
nbc15.com
Quarra Stone to break ground for new campus in Sun Prairie
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Quarra Stone, a stone cutter and supplier for national and global architecture projects, will break ground Wednesday for a $19 million, 25-acre corporate campus in Sun Prairie. The new campus will double the capacity of its current Madison plant and will create 34 new jobs. The...
nbc15.com
Celebrate Oktoberfest in New Glarus!
A small community at odds initially about an LGBTQ+ group comes to a decision. Hundreds of Wisconsinites rid of personal documents during ‘Shredfest’. Wisconsin residents took steps toward protecting themselves against identity theft Saturday during ‘Shredfest.’. Community members hike 18km to raise awareness of veteran suicide. Updated: 5...
nbc15.com
Proceeds from Henry Vilas Zoo ‘Run Wild’ to support giraffe conservation
Iranian community members in Madison hold rally in honor of Mahsa Amini. Iranian members of the Madison community hosted a gathering outside the state’s capitol building Sunday sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini. A new warehouse opens up the future for The Village Diaper Bank. Updated: 5 hours...
nbc15.com
Moms group tries to keep students safe at East High School
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Moms On a Mission is a group of parents trying to provide a safe environment for students during open lunch hour at East High School. According to a police report, one student sustained injuries after an altercation between four other Madison Metropolitan School District students on Wednesday. The 16-year-old male needed medical aid but is expected to recover and the four students who attacked him could face charges.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc15.com
Retired NASA astronaut Scott Kelly to speak at UW-Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Scott Kelly, a retired NASA astronaut and U.S. Navy captain, is heading to the University of Wisconsin-Madison in October to share his space travel stories. “An Evening with Captain Scott Kelly: The Sky Is Not The Limit” will include a 90-minute-talk and Q&A session with Kelly...
nbc15.com
Madison gas prices soar
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As anyone who went by a gas station in Madison over the past week can certainly attest, drivers will need to dig a lot deeper the next time they fill their tanks. Average gas prices in the Wisconsin capital spiked more than 40 cents in the...
nbc15.com
UW Health patient participates in new kidney transplant clinical trial
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A UW Health patient became the first participant in a clinical trial targeting viral infections in kidney transplant recipients. At age 19, Tessa Adolph was diagnosed with a severe kidney infection. Adolph’s kidney function decreased to 7% two years later, necessitating dialysis while she waited for a kidney transplant, according to UW Health.
nbc15.com
Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin shows off brand new facility in Janesville
Lafayette County Historical Society is holding their very own "Night at the Museum." Cross Plains PD release photos, video of skid steer theft suspect. The Cross Plains Police Department released videos and photos Friday of the suspect in the theft of a skid steer and trailer. Pregame rituals at Gus’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc15.com
Prairie View Elementary cancels classes because of water main break
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to Leslie Bergstrom, superintendent of Oregon School District, all classes at Prairie View Elementary are cancelled on Monday. She says a water main break is to blame for the cancellations and that families are being alerted of the change. Bergstrom says there is no timeline...
nbc15.com
Absentee ballots in the mail for voters
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Absentee ballots are in the mail for City of Madison voters. Voters who have a request on file for an absentee ballot will receive theirs shortly, says the City of Madison clerk’s office. Voters are encouraged to ensure that their absentee ballot certificate envelope is...
nbc15.com
Interact with historical displays during Lafayette County’s ‘Night at the Museum’
DARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The history of Lafayette County is being celebrated over the next few days during a “Night at the Museum’ celebration. The Lafayette County Historical Society is hosting the event at Veteran’s Memorial Park, where visitors can interact with a number of historical displays that magically come to life. A fur trade era encampment and Civil War artillery unit are two highlights of the three day celebration, according to the historical society.
nbc15.com
Madison PD search for suspect accused of inappropriately touching victim
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly asked a woman for money and then touched her inappropriately over the weekend. Officers met with the victim around 8 p.m. Saturday on the 400 block of North Thompson Drive and said she worked at an address nearby.
Comments / 0