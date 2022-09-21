ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

A new warehouse opens up the future for The Village Diaper Bank

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Village Diaper Bank is cutting the ribbon Sunday on a new facility from which it can distribute diapers across the Madison area, opening opportunities for growth in the future. “Four years ago, we were operating out of a small storage room in my basement, and...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dane County, WI
Society
Local
Wisconsin Society
County
Dane County, WI
Madison, WI
Society
Madison, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
Dane County, WI
Education
City
Madison, WI
nbc15.com

Richland Center school board makes decision on LGBTQ+ club

Enjoy free live music, horse-drawn wagon rides, a chain saw carving exhibit and a petting zoo at New Glarus’ Oktoberfest from Sept. 22-25. Hundreds of Wisconsinites rid of personal documents during ‘Shredfest’. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Wisconsin residents took steps toward protecting themselves against identity theft Saturday...
RICHLAND CENTER, WI
nbc15.com

Four Ukrainian families embrace their culture in Stoughton

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Four Ukrainian families recently resettled in Stoughton. Friday they were welcomed by their new community with old traditions. Stoughton resettlement assistance program helped families transition to life here in the United States. Wisconsin is home to 75,000 refugees. A member of the program, Sharon Mason-Boersma says this weekend is about celebrating Ukrainian culture.
STOUGHTON, WI
nbc15.com

Hundreds of Wisconsinites rid of personal documents during ‘Shredfest’

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin residents took steps toward protecting themselves against identity theft Saturday during ‘Shredfest.’. The Better Business Bureau hosted the event in partnership with Summit Credit Union. The free document shredding event is held each year to encourage the community to get rid of personal documents. According to the BBB, those documents can be easily used by fraudsters to steal an identity.
COTTAGE GROVE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Greer
nbc15.com

Quarra Stone to break ground for new campus in Sun Prairie

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Quarra Stone, a stone cutter and supplier for national and global architecture projects, will break ground Wednesday for a $19 million, 25-acre corporate campus in Sun Prairie. The new campus will double the capacity of its current Madison plant and will create 34 new jobs. The...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

Celebrate Oktoberfest in New Glarus!

A small community at odds initially about an LGBTQ+ group comes to a decision. Hundreds of Wisconsinites rid of personal documents during ‘Shredfest’. Wisconsin residents took steps toward protecting themselves against identity theft Saturday during ‘Shredfest.’. Community members hike 18km to raise awareness of veteran suicide. Updated: 5...
NEW GLARUS, WI
nbc15.com

Moms group tries to keep students safe at East High School

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Moms On a Mission is a group of parents trying to provide a safe environment for students during open lunch hour at East High School. According to a police report, one student sustained injuries after an altercation between four other Madison Metropolitan School District students on Wednesday. The 16-year-old male needed medical aid but is expected to recover and the four students who attacked him could face charges.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African Americans#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues
nbc15.com

Retired NASA astronaut Scott Kelly to speak at UW-Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Scott Kelly, a retired NASA astronaut and U.S. Navy captain, is heading to the University of Wisconsin-Madison in October to share his space travel stories. “An Evening with Captain Scott Kelly: The Sky Is Not The Limit” will include a 90-minute-talk and Q&A session with Kelly...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison gas prices soar

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As anyone who went by a gas station in Madison over the past week can certainly attest, drivers will need to dig a lot deeper the next time they fill their tanks. Average gas prices in the Wisconsin capital spiked more than 40 cents in the...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

UW Health patient participates in new kidney transplant clinical trial

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A UW Health patient became the first participant in a clinical trial targeting viral infections in kidney transplant recipients. At age 19, Tessa Adolph was diagnosed with a severe kidney infection. Adolph’s kidney function decreased to 7% two years later, necessitating dialysis while she waited for a kidney transplant, according to UW Health.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
nbc15.com

Prairie View Elementary cancels classes because of water main break

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to Leslie Bergstrom, superintendent of Oregon School District, all classes at Prairie View Elementary are cancelled on Monday. She says a water main break is to blame for the cancellations and that families are being alerted of the change. Bergstrom says there is no timeline...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Absentee ballots in the mail for voters

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Absentee ballots are in the mail for City of Madison voters. Voters who have a request on file for an absentee ballot will receive theirs shortly, says the City of Madison clerk’s office. Voters are encouraged to ensure that their absentee ballot certificate envelope is...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Interact with historical displays during Lafayette County’s ‘Night at the Museum’

DARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The history of Lafayette County is being celebrated over the next few days during a “Night at the Museum’ celebration. The Lafayette County Historical Society is hosting the event at Veteran’s Memorial Park, where visitors can interact with a number of historical displays that magically come to life. A fur trade era encampment and Civil War artillery unit are two highlights of the three day celebration, according to the historical society.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Madison PD search for suspect accused of inappropriately touching victim

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly asked a woman for money and then touched her inappropriately over the weekend. Officers met with the victim around 8 p.m. Saturday on the 400 block of North Thompson Drive and said she worked at an address nearby.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy