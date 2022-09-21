Read full article on original website
Related
Brit POW Shaun Pinner was electrocuted and forced to listen to ABBA for 24 hours during torture sessions
HOSTAGE Shaun Pinner was electrocuted, stabbed, subjected to a mock execution and forced to listen to ABBA during his time in captivity. The ex-British Army soldier had to endure Mamma Mia over and over during 24-hour music torture sessions. For months in prison, Shaun, 48, survived on rations of stale...
ComicBook
The Way of the Househusband Season 2 Shares Release Window
The Way of the Househusband has been quiet for the last year or so, but it won't be long before Tatsu makes his way back to the screen. After all, the yakuza-turned-husband has been working hard behind the scenes on his next anime outing. And according to Netflix, the series will launch its new season just after the new year.
ComicBook
Triple H Hopes To Create WWE NXT World Cup Scenario With Expansion Plans
Triple H has already made several changes during her early tenure as head of WWE creative, and there have also been some changes to the long-term strategy for NXT. One of the biggest developments is NXT Europe, which will launch next year and looks to pave the way for some big things down the road. In a new interview with Sport Bible, Triple H revealed some of those future plans for NXT Europe and beyond, including a World Cup scenario that would involve other NXT programs set up across the world like South Africa, Australia, Mexico, and more.
NFL・
ComicBook
Picross S8 Release Date Revealed for Nintendo Switch
Fans of the Picross S series will be happy to know that a new entry in the series is set to release on Nintendo Switch very soon! As its name implies, Picross S8 is the eighth in Jupiter's series of nonogram games for Switch, and it's set to arrive on the console on September 29th. Nintendo revealed that information alongside a new trailer for the game, which outlines some of the features fans can expect to see. In total, the game will include 300 puzzles for Picross and Mega Picross, 30 Color Picross Puzzles, 150 Clip Picross Piece Puzzles, and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Ayakashi Triangle Shares New Poster and Casting Info
Ayakashi Triangle has been steadily preparing for its full anime adaptation debut coming next year, and the series has given fans a pretty significant update on the production with not only the reveal of the series' main cast but a new poster for the anime as well. Kentaro Yabuki is probably one of the most infamous action manga illustrators as the creator has been known to push the boundaries of just how much fan service material can make it into a weekly Shonen series. But his newest series might be the most infamous yet considering its English license had ceased simultaneously publishing its chapters for that very reason.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Stands Tough With Kale
Dragon Ball Super has introduced all sorts of powerful new fighters through its run so far, and one awesome cosplay is reminding fans just how cool Kale is by standing tough with the Universe 6 Saiyan fighter! One of the first ways the Dragon Ball Super anime set itself apart from the movies that had come before was the introduction of a full multiverse that introduced not only another universe with comparable fighters, but a universe that also had Saiyans of its own. But we didn't get to see the full extent of this idea until the universes all clashed with one another in the Tournament of Power.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Confirms a Major Fan Theory Is True
On Sunday, HBO aired the sixth episode of its Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon. Titled "The Princess and the Queen," the episode jumped ahead in Westeros history by a decade, starting with the birth of Rhaenyra Targaryen's third child. Following the previous episode's eventful wedding, Rhaenyra is married to Laenor Velaryon. However, there is some question about whether Laenor is the father of Rhaneyra's children. While King Viserys seems unable or unwilling to doubt his daughter's virtue, plenty of others, including those who read George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood, believe that Rhaenyra's sons may be illegitimate.
ComicBook
New Fallout Miniatures Game Announced
Modiphius Entertainment has announced a new tabletop miniatures game based on Fallout 4. Fallout Factions: Nuka World is a brand new miniatures skirmish game that pits various factions from the Fallout series against each other. Details about the game is scarce, but it will be separate from Modiphius's other Fallout miniatures game Wasteland Warfare. However, while the rules for the two games are separate, the miniatures for Fallout Factions will be fully compatible with Wasteland Warfare. Fallout Factions: Nuka World was designed by James Hewitt, a long-time game designer with credits on Hellboy the Board Game, Necromunda, and Adeptus.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Star Wars Black Series Holiday 2022 Figures Revealed (Exclusive)
With Pulse Con 2022 only days away, Hasbro has revealed the lineup of holiday-themed Star Wars Black Series figures for the 2022 Christmas season, and ComicBook.com has your exclusive first look. As you'll see in the image gallery below, these Black Series figures are ultra festive, with characters from both the light and dark sides getting into the holiday spirit.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Gears Up Ashido for Season 6
My Hero Academia is setting up for its big return with the sixth season of the anime this Fall as part of one of the most packed anime schedules of the year so far, and now one awesome cosplay is gearing up for what's next for each of the heroes with Mina Ashido! The anime's fifth season spent its time getting both the heroes and villains ready for a massive conflict that will explode in the sixth season, and part of the build up was spent seeing how each of the young heroes at Class 1-A have been improving since we last got to see them in action.
ComicBook
Avatar Returns to the Top of the Worldwide Box Office With $30.5 Million in First Weekend of Re-Release
Avatar has returned to the top of the worldwide box office 13 years after its initial release. Returning to theaters this weekend in anticipation of the upcoming sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, Avatar added another $30.5 million to its lifetime box office total, with $10 million of that coming from North America and $20.5 million coming from international markets. Avatar is already the highest-grossing film of all time, meaning this is only adding to its record-setting gross. The film opened in first place at the box office in France, Italy, Belgium, Bosnia, Croatia, Hungary, Oman, Qatar, Romania, Slovenia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Ecuador and in the third-place spot at the domestic box office, playing in 1,860 theaters.
Comments / 0