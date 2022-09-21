Climate envoy declines to back World Bank chief as activists call for shake-up

President Joe Biden is making a pitch to reform the United Nations. We would be better off if he pushed for the United States to leave the organization altogether. Biden’s big proposal for reforming the U.N. is to increase the size of the U.N. Security Council, adding permanent seats for countries in Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean. The council currently has five permanent members, who earned their seats as victorious powers in World War II: the U.S., France, the United Kingdom, China, and Russia. These permanent members can automatically veto any proposal, which means China and Russia dictate what the council can do.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 3 HOURS AGO