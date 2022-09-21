Climate envoy declines to back World Bank chief as activists call for shake-up

Read full article on original website
Related
The seven Democrats most likely to run for president — if Biden bows out
President Biden’s statement this week that it “remains to be seen” if he’ll run for reelection has prompted more Democratic chatter about whether they’ll have a different candidate for the White House in 2024. If Biden doesn’t run again, a number of Democrats are expected...
Washington Examiner
White House adamant that Biden 'intends' to run in 2024 despite voter sentiment
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre danced around a negative poll Monday showing a majority of Democratic voters don't want President Joe Biden to run for reelection in 2024. The poll, published by ABC Monday morning, showed 56% of Democrats preferring a nominee other than Biden in 2024. That number...
Washington Examiner
Biden's UN 'reforms' just put lipstick on the pig
President Joe Biden is making a pitch to reform the United Nations. We would be better off if he pushed for the United States to leave the organization altogether. Biden’s big proposal for reforming the U.N. is to increase the size of the U.N. Security Council, adding permanent seats for countries in Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean. The council currently has five permanent members, who earned their seats as victorious powers in World War II: the U.S., France, the United Kingdom, China, and Russia. These permanent members can automatically veto any proposal, which means China and Russia dictate what the council can do.
Washington Examiner
Biden tries happy talk about the 'transitory' economy as elections loom
As rising interest rates join the highest inflation in decades as a pinch on the public’s wallets, President Joe Biden and his team are rolling out a novel response: telling voters less than two months before the midterm elections that everything is pretty good. “Inflation rate month to month...
RELATED PEOPLE
Vladimir Putin’s ‘Iron Doll’ says Russia should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
A Russian propagandist has claimed Vladimir Putin should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, while all the “best people” were gathered in London. Olga Skabeyeva, dubbed the Kremlin’s “Iron Doll”, made the claims on Monday during a discussion with Andrey Gurulev, a military commander and Member of the State Duma.
Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight
Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
Washington Examiner
Deadline day: National Archives has until tomorrow to reveal if Trump has documents
The House Oversight Committee has given the National Archives and Records Administration until Tuesday to say if former President Donald Trump is still in possession of government records that he shouldn’t be. Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) revealed earlier this month that the National Archives is not certain all presidential...
Washington Examiner
Zelensky promises protections to Russian soldiers who surrender to Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pledged to give protections to Russian soldiers who surrender as Russian President Vladimir Putin doubles down on his invasion by calling up 300,000 reservists to replenish lost forces. Zelensky made the offer to Russians directly during his nightly video address Saturday evening, promising Ukraine could guarantee...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
The Biden administration has launched its war on pro-lifers
The FBI on Friday morning arrested a pro-life activist at his home for a 2021 scuffle with a Planned Parenthood activist. The family and friends of Mark Houck said the scuffle involved an abortion activist harassing and screaming at Houck’s 12-year-old son until Houck shoved the man to the ground. In response, Houck’s family and friends have told reporters, the FBI this weekend sent a platoon of agents with weapons drawn to arrest Houck at his house.
Fortune
The U.S. housing market stares down an even bigger economic shock
The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate just spiked to 6.87%. That's the swiftest jump since 1981.
Washington Examiner
'That's absurd': Former Pence chief of staff bashes Trump declassification claim
Former President Donald Trump's contention that he could declassify material "even by thinking about it" is "absurd," according to a top adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence. Marc Short, the former chief of staff to the ex-vice president, shrugged off Trump's claim about presidential declassification powers and noted that...
Washington Examiner
China swipes at Biden during UN speech, warns against 'Pandora's box' of turbulence, war
NEW YORK — China scolded President Joe Biden for pitching liberal democracies against other systems of government during its United Nations General Assembly address. Without mentioning Biden by name, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi contended that different governing systems "should not be used as an excuse for division," repeating the Chinese Communist Party's "One China" policy, reiterating its position against protectionist economics, and appealing to developing countries. He added that democracy and human rights should not be deployed as “tools" to achieve "political ends.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Examiner
First Russian reservists called up in mobilization reach military bases: UK
Reservists called up in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s new partial mobilization have begun arriving at military bases, the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense revealed Monday. “Many tens of thousands” of call-up papers have been issued to date, though many reservists have not had military experience in “some years”...
Washington Examiner
White House switchboard connected to Capitol rioter: Former Jan. 6 panel adviser
On the day a mob of angry rioters stormed the halls of Congress on Jan. 6, the White House switchboard connected to a phone with one of the rioters, according to a former adviser to the Jan. 6 committee. Former Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA), who served as a senior technical...
Washington Examiner
Jan. 6 committee members pressed on mysterious White House call to rioter
The House Jan. 6 committee is "aware" of a call connecting the White House with a rioter at the Capitol, but members were mum on just what it entailed and who was involved when pressed about the mysterious contact on Sunday. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) briefly commented on the call...
Washington Examiner
Edward Snowden granted Russian citizenship via decree from Putin
Edward Snowden was granted Russian citizenship via a decree from President Vladimir Putin, Russian media reported. The U.S.-born dissident was granted Russian citizenship in a sudden decree on Monday, though he's been residing in the country since 2013, several state media outlets reported. He sought and was temporarily granted asylum in the country after blowing the whistle on the National Security Agency's use of mass surveillance. After several renewals, in October 2020 he was granted permanent residency in the country, according to U.S. News.
Washington Examiner
Yes, illegal border crossers are breaking the law
YES, ILLEGAL BORDER CROSSERS ARE BREAKING THE LAW. The Sept. 19 newsletter discussed the mass hysteria over the arrival of 48 Venezuelan illegal border crossers in Martha's Vineyard on a flight orchestrated by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. In reference to the newsletter, I tweeted this: "Problem with the Martha's Vineyard freakout is that the debate ignores the real problem. We're talking about how to accommodate illegal border crossers once they are in the country, and not about how to prevent people from crossing illegally into the U.S."
Washington Examiner
The federal deficit is now out of control
"The U.S. faces a challenging fiscal outlook," to quote the Congressional Budget Office . Actually, federal deficits are going parabolic. Since that CBO statement in late July, the deficit problem has become more acute. The United States is hemorrhaging debt. The principal cause of consumer price inflation running above 8% on an annual basis is too much federal government spending. Before the pandemic, federal debt held by the public was already on an unsustainable trajectory. It is largely caused by overly generous entitlements and a shrinking working population to pay for benefits for an increasing number of elderly citizens.
Stocks fall on recession fears; Dow slips into bear market
The Dow Jones Industrial Average became the last of the major U.S. stock indexes to fall into what’s known as a bear market Monday as the market deepened its slump amid growing fears of a global recession. The blue chip index fell 1.1%, while the S&P 500 closed 1% lower and the Nasdaq dropped 0.6% as the indexes extended their losing streak to a fifth day. The British pound dropped to an all-time low against the dollar and investors continued to dump British government bonds in displeasure over a sweeping tax cut plan announced in London last week. Markets in Europe closed mostly lower. The head of the European Central Bank warned that the economic outlook “is darkening” as high energy and food prices pushed up by the war in Ukraine sap consumer spending power. France, the EU’s second-biggest economy, forecast a substantial slowdown in economic growth next year.
Washington Examiner
US must have 'record' investment at the border to stop terrorists: John Kirby
In order to safeguard the United States from any criminal elements slipping in through the southern border, the Biden administration sought a "record" amount of investment in security measures, according to White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby. While underscoring that the Biden administration is "working hard to secure...
Comments / 0