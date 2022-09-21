ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Comments / 0

Related
Y95 Country

This Weekend in Laramie

Ah YAY! It's finally FRIDAY! TGIF, right? Here's your weekly fun-things-to-do-in-Laramie list! Don't forget, this is the last 2 weeks of the Farmers Market. Make sure to get all that you need! So many options on Saturday, I haven't decided what to do yet!. Friday, Sept 23. Albany County Public...
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Laramie’s Weekly Recap [Sept 16-22]

It's that time of the week when your mind is kind of already logged out and ready for the weekend. Yup, me too. Before you do that, in case you missed it, here is a news recap of all that has happened this week. Ps. If you need some fun...
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

How to Prepare for Winter in Laramie

If you are new to Laramie, like my roommate is, who came all the way from a Tropical country where the only two seasons are summer and rain, this post is for you. Okay, despite some people saying "I love the cold," or, "the cold never bother me anyway," winter in Laramie is a different kind. Yes, the snow can be beautiful but most of the time, it's brutal. Even without the snow, the weather can be brutal if you don't properly prepare yourself. So, keep scrolling to find out how you can best prepare for winter in Laradise.
LARAMIE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, WY
City
Casper, WY
City
Green River, WY
City
Rock Springs, WY
Local
Wyoming Education
Laramie, WY
Education
City
Gillette, WY
City
Laramie, WY
Local
Wyoming Sports
Laramie, WY
Sports
Y95 Country

Wyoming’s Past & Present Museum Names New Executive Director

The Laramie Plains Museum, located at the historic Ivinson Mansion in Laramie welcomes Wyoming native, Matthew Blakeman, as its new Executive Director. Blakeman grew up in Dubois where he attended both primary and secondary school. After attending the University of Wyoming, Blakeman and his wife, Laramie native Tracy Ratliff Blakeman, lived in Casper and Jackson Hole before making a home for many years along Oregon’s rugged central coast. In late 2021, he and Tracy moved from Lincoln City, Oregon, back to Wyoming where they can be near family.
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Cheyenne NWS Predicts Wet, Windy Weather For SE Wyoming

Just in time for the official arrival of fall on Thursday, southeast Wyoming can expect a significant change from the warm summer-like weather we have been seeing of late. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on itS website:. ''A cold...
WYOMING STATE
Y95 Country

Who Wants To Rock?! 80s Rock Is Coming To Cheyenne

It's always a good time when you're getting to blast your favorite 80s bands. I mean, Motley Crue and Def Leppard just made MILLIONS on a summer stadium tour. We love our classic rock and there's nothing wrong with that. The Lincoln wants to serve us some great 80s Hair...
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Swimming#Diving#Athletics#Highschoolsports#Lhs Golf Five#Lhs Tennis Both Laramie#Cheyenne Central#Lhs Cross Country Laramie
Y95 Country

Laramie County Early Voting For 2022 Election Starts Friday

Laramie County voters can begin casting their ballots for the Nov. 8 General Election on Friday, Sept. 23, according to a news release from the Laramie County Clerk's Office. Early voting will be held in the Atrium of the County Building at 309 W. 20th Street in Cheyenne between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday from September. 23 through Nov. 7 except on county holidays.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Y95 Country

Scaramie Downtown is BACK

I hope nobody got SCARED, but Laramie's favorite Scaramie 2022 Downtown will be back this Halloween!. Everyone has about a month to plan out their costume. Every year, Downtown Laramie and all the local businesses would do trick-or-treat. Pop by for some treats, or maybe tricks too! Would be a fun way to get to know the community and just HAVE FUN!
LARAMIE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Y95 Country

THIS FRIDAY: Movie Night at Washington Park

Who's excited that it's already the middle of the week? I know I am! If you don't have anything planned yet for this Friday night, I got a fun idea for you. What about watching Disney's Inside Out, at Washington Park?. Join WyoTech and the City of Laramie this Friday,...
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Spooky Season Hits Cheyenne Stores Hard, Items Are Already Picked Over

As an advocate for spooky season, I'm here to tell you that Cheyenne residents are ready for it. How do I know? We waited too long to buy the decorations that we wanted from stores in Cheyenne. THEY'RE GONE. Well, not all of them. There are still plenty of items that you can get, BUT, all the really cool items that my wife and I had our eyes on, have vanished from Cheyenne shelves.
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Fall Book Sale at the Albany County Public Library

The Friends of the Albany County Public Library will hold a Fall book sale from Friday, September 23 - Monday, September 26. The Friends of the Library sale is well organized with items arranged on shelves as in a regular bookstore with maps available to help navigate by genre. The...
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Y95 Country

UWYO’s Shader Co-Author of New Mathematics Research Book

Most of the things around us, from the simplest to the most complicated of things are all related to mathematics. Whether it relates to measuring vibrations in the architectural design of a skyscraper or the frequency and amplitude of a piano string, most inverse problems become mathematical puzzles to solve.
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Laramie County K-9s Sniff Out 872 Pounds of Drugs in 2021

Last year was a busy one for the Laramie County Sheriff's Office, including its four-legged crime fighters -- K-9 Arie, K-9 Hilde, K-9 Tecca, and K-9 Tyr. According to a recently released 2021 Annual Report, the dogs sniffed out more than 838 pounds of marijuana, nearly 29 pounds of methamphetamine, just over five pounds of cocaine, 77 grams of heroin, and 115 grams of oxycodone/fentanyl.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Y95 Country

Y95 Country

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
14K+
Post
816K+
Views
ABOUT

Y95 Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne & Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://y95country.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy