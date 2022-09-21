Read full article on original website
This Weekend in Laramie
Ah YAY! It's finally FRIDAY! TGIF, right? Here's your weekly fun-things-to-do-in-Laramie list! Don't forget, this is the last 2 weeks of the Farmers Market. Make sure to get all that you need! So many options on Saturday, I haven't decided what to do yet!. Friday, Sept 23. Albany County Public...
Laramie’s Weekly Recap [Sept 16-22]
It's that time of the week when your mind is kind of already logged out and ready for the weekend. Yup, me too. Before you do that, in case you missed it, here is a news recap of all that has happened this week. Ps. If you need some fun...
Wyoming’s Fave Best-Selling Author Returns to Cheyenne in October
When it comes to famous Wyomingites, best-selling author CJ Box lands in my top three. A Casper, Wyoming native, Box has been capturing the beauty and mystery of Wyoming in his novels for well over two decades. His first book, Open Season, was published in 2001 and launched CJ Box into writing fame.
How to Prepare for Winter in Laramie
If you are new to Laramie, like my roommate is, who came all the way from a Tropical country where the only two seasons are summer and rain, this post is for you. Okay, despite some people saying "I love the cold," or, "the cold never bother me anyway," winter in Laramie is a different kind. Yes, the snow can be beautiful but most of the time, it's brutal. Even without the snow, the weather can be brutal if you don't properly prepare yourself. So, keep scrolling to find out how you can best prepare for winter in Laradise.
Wyoming’s Past & Present Museum Names New Executive Director
The Laramie Plains Museum, located at the historic Ivinson Mansion in Laramie welcomes Wyoming native, Matthew Blakeman, as its new Executive Director. Blakeman grew up in Dubois where he attended both primary and secondary school. After attending the University of Wyoming, Blakeman and his wife, Laramie native Tracy Ratliff Blakeman, lived in Casper and Jackson Hole before making a home for many years along Oregon’s rugged central coast. In late 2021, he and Tracy moved from Lincoln City, Oregon, back to Wyoming where they can be near family.
Dense Fog Could Impact Thursday Morning Commute in Laramie County
Dense fog could be a big issue for those traveling in and around Cheyenne Thursday morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect from midnight tonight to 9 a.m. Thursday which includes the 47-mile stretch of Interstate 25 through Laramie County and most of Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie.
Cheyenne NWS Predicts Wet, Windy Weather For SE Wyoming
Just in time for the official arrival of fall on Thursday, southeast Wyoming can expect a significant change from the warm summer-like weather we have been seeing of late. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on itS website:. ''A cold...
Who Wants To Rock?! 80s Rock Is Coming To Cheyenne
It's always a good time when you're getting to blast your favorite 80s bands. I mean, Motley Crue and Def Leppard just made MILLIONS on a summer stadium tour. We love our classic rock and there's nothing wrong with that. The Lincoln wants to serve us some great 80s Hair...
Laramie County Early Voting For 2022 Election Starts Friday
Laramie County voters can begin casting their ballots for the Nov. 8 General Election on Friday, Sept. 23, according to a news release from the Laramie County Clerk's Office. Early voting will be held in the Atrium of the County Building at 309 W. 20th Street in Cheyenne between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday from September. 23 through Nov. 7 except on county holidays.
Scaramie Downtown is BACK
I hope nobody got SCARED, but Laramie's favorite Scaramie 2022 Downtown will be back this Halloween!. Everyone has about a month to plan out their costume. Every year, Downtown Laramie and all the local businesses would do trick-or-treat. Pop by for some treats, or maybe tricks too! Would be a fun way to get to know the community and just HAVE FUN!
Laramie County Homicide: Accused Murderer Fled on Bicycle, Hid in Cornfield Overnight
A 31-year-old Greeley, Colorado man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man in Laramie County earlier this month reportedly fled on a bicycle and hid in a cornfield overnight before turning himself in, court documents say. The fatal shooting happened around 1:47 p.m. on Sunday, Sept....
Face Mask Included In Cheyenne Historic Preservation Ornament For 2022
First off, this new ornament from the Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board for 2022 is absolutely gorgeous! It's so pretty, it has a giant Christmas tree with a model of the Historic Governor's Mansion in front of it. It has a 307 ornament and WYO ornament to make it really stand out.
THIS FRIDAY: Movie Night at Washington Park
Who's excited that it's already the middle of the week? I know I am! If you don't have anything planned yet for this Friday night, I got a fun idea for you. What about watching Disney's Inside Out, at Washington Park?. Join WyoTech and the City of Laramie this Friday,...
Spooky Season Hits Cheyenne Stores Hard, Items Are Already Picked Over
As an advocate for spooky season, I'm here to tell you that Cheyenne residents are ready for it. How do I know? We waited too long to buy the decorations that we wanted from stores in Cheyenne. THEY'RE GONE. Well, not all of them. There are still plenty of items that you can get, BUT, all the really cool items that my wife and I had our eyes on, have vanished from Cheyenne shelves.
Fall Book Sale at the Albany County Public Library
The Friends of the Albany County Public Library will hold a Fall book sale from Friday, September 23 - Monday, September 26. The Friends of the Library sale is well organized with items arranged on shelves as in a regular bookstore with maps available to help navigate by genre. The...
UWYO’s Shader Co-Author of New Mathematics Research Book
Most of the things around us, from the simplest to the most complicated of things are all related to mathematics. Whether it relates to measuring vibrations in the architectural design of a skyscraper or the frequency and amplitude of a piano string, most inverse problems become mathematical puzzles to solve.
Laramie County K-9s Sniff Out 872 Pounds of Drugs in 2021
Last year was a busy one for the Laramie County Sheriff's Office, including its four-legged crime fighters -- K-9 Arie, K-9 Hilde, K-9 Tecca, and K-9 Tyr. According to a recently released 2021 Annual Report, the dogs sniffed out more than 838 pounds of marijuana, nearly 29 pounds of methamphetamine, just over five pounds of cocaine, 77 grams of heroin, and 115 grams of oxycodone/fentanyl.
