Holland, MI

Florence Mae Freye

Florence Mae (Roelofs) Freye, age 88, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Freye in 2014; brother, James Roelofs; sister, Norma and Glenn Van Koevering; and parents, Nick and Gertrude Roelofs. She is survived by her siblings; Marcia Hoezee and friend...
HOLLAND, MI
Frances Schreur

Frances Schreur, age 91 of Zeeland passed away Friday, September 23, 2022. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Junior; her son Arlyn and Marlene Schreur; her grandchildren: Jamie and Zachary Rozeboom, Ross Schreur, Brandon and Alyssa Schreur; her siblings: Harvey and Ruth Le Poire, Henry and Bonnie Le Poire, Marvin and Donna Le Poire, Wilma Matthews; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Gordon and Bea Schreur, Jay and Carolyn Schreur, and Juella Boerman.
ZEELAND, MI
Lloyd Hoffman

Lloyd Hoffman, age 82 of Hamilton went home to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, September 23, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Karal (Holleman), his children: Mark and Sandy Hoffman, Dan and Dawn Hoffman, Jon and Becky Hoffman, Kris, and Jon Henrickson, and Erin and Wayne Lazarock; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Michael and Megan Hoffman (Trevor and Ava), Kerri and Eric Hamilton, Rachel and Brandon Melvin, Lindsey and Hawkins Lewis, Grace and Garrett Hilbelink, Nick Hoffman, Sam Hoffman, Jason and Samantha Henrickson, Jessica and Eric Turley, Adam Lazarock, and Logan Lazarock; and his sister-in-law Marilyn and Orval Essink.
HOLLAND, MI
Motorist, Four Children Hurt in I-96 Rollover Crash

POLKTON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 26, 2022) – A 41-year-old Muskegon man and his four youthful passengers were injured in a single-vehicle crash along I-96 between Coopersville and Nunica on Sunday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched around 8:10...
COOPERSVILLE, MI
Person of Interest Sought in “Suspicious Incident” in Port Sheldon

PORT SHELDON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 23, 2022) – The search is on for a 30-year-old Caucasian man wanted for questioning in a “suspicious incident” that had happened on Thursday evening between Holland and Grand Haven. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake Sparks, the man...
A Sidewalk Project and an Abuse of Power Petition Before Saugatuck Council Tonight

SAUGATUCK, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 26, 2022) – Addressing a priority for 2022 is on the agenda for the Saugatuck City Council tonight. The panel is expected to approve an over 64 thousand-dollar contract with Kasterberg VerHage to connect the sidewalk from the Dewey property, where the Star of Saugatuck vessel is docked, to Willow Park. This would include removal, salvaging and reinstallation of brick pavers, removing a concrete retaining wall, installing a new concrete sidewalk and steps, grinding the curb head, putting down new turf, and other related work.
SAUGATUCK, MI
One Hurt, Bridge Damaged in Allegan Area Crash

TROWBRIDGE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 25, 2022) – One person suffered serious injuries and a bridge south of Allegan is in need of repairs following a single-vehicle crash on Saturday evening. According to Allegan County Sheriff’s Sergeant Blair Kacos, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Bridge Road...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Westbound M-6 Closed for Brief While Due to Injury Crash

JAMESTOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 25, 2022) – Three persons were hurt in a two-vehicle crash just west of the Ottawa-Kent county line on Saturday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the Paul Henry Freeway (M-6) near the Kenowa Avenue overpass around 10:20 PM. That was where a westbound sedan, driven by a 56-year-old Cedar Springs man, had stopped his vehicle. A westbound SUV, driven by a 17-year-old West Olive woman, then collided with the stopped automobile.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI

